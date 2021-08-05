Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2021

India warns Flipkart, founders they could face $1.35bn fine for allegedly flouting foreign investment laws

ReutersPublished August 5, 2021 - Updated August 5, 2021 03:56pm
A small toy shopping cart is seen in front of the Flipkart logo in this illustration taken on July 30. — Reuters
A small toy shopping cart is seen in front of the Flipkart logo in this illustration taken on July 30. — Reuters

India's financial crime agency has asked Walmart's Flipkart and its founders to explain why they shouldn't face a penalty of $1.35 billion for alleged violation of foreign investment laws, three sources and an agency official told Reuters.

The Enforcement Directorate agency has been investigating e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc for years for allegedly bypassing foreign investment laws that strictly regulate multi-brand retail and restrict such companies to operating a marketplace for sellers.

The Enforcement Directorate official, who declined to be named, said the case concerned an investigation into allegations that Flipkart attracted foreign investment and a related party, WS Retail, then sold goods to consumers on its shopping website, which was prohibited under law.

A so-called “show cause notice” was issued in early July by the agency's office in southern city of Chennai to Flipkart, its founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal as well as current investor Tiger Global, to explain why they should not face a fine of 100 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) for the lapses, said the agency official and the sources, who are all familiar with the content of the notice.

A Flipkart spokesperson said the company is “in compliance with Indian laws and regulations”.

“We will cooperate with the authorities as they look at this issue pertaining to the period 2009-2015 as per their notice,” the spokesperson added.

The Indian agency does not make public such notices issued to parties during an investigation.

One of the sources said Flipkart and others have around 90 days to respond to the notice. WS Retail ceased operations at the end of 2015, the person added.

Tiger Global declined to comment.

Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal did not respond to requests for comment.

The Enforcement Directorate also did not respond to a request for comment.

Walmart took a majority stake in Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018, its biggest deal ever. Sachin Bansal sold his stake to Walmart at the time, while Binny Bansal retained a small stake. Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.

Flipkart's valuation doubled to $37.6 billion in less than 3 years at a $3.6 billion funding round in July, during which SoftBank Group reinvested in the company ahead of an expected market debut.

The notice is the latest regulatory headache for the online retailer, which is already facing tougher restrictions and antitrust investigations in India, and a growing number of complaints from smaller sellers.

India's brick-and-mortar retailers say Amazon and Flipkart favour select sellers on their platforms and use complex business structures to bypass the foreign investment laws, hurting smaller players. The companies deny any wrongdoing.

Small retailers welcome move

The Indian agency's move was welcomed on Thursday by Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders. “We urge the ED (Enforcement Directorate) to not only impose a heavy fine but recommend the government ban both these portals unless they follow the law in letter and spirit,” said Khandelwal.

The confederation represents millions of mom-and pop stores in India.

In February, a Reuters investigation based on Amazon documents showed it had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, publicly misrepresented ties with them and used them to bypass Indian law. Amazon says it gives no preferential treatment to any seller.

After the story, the Enforcement Directorate sought information and documents from Amazon about its business operations.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sane Mind1st
Aug 05, 2021 02:28pm
Awesome news. High time the writ of the state is followed. Kudos from Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqi
Aug 05, 2021 04:05pm
Shameful to hit the hard working guys who became wealthy from intellect. Modi is corrupt to the core. They just want to keep it the money for themselves and it is evident from the Covid disaster India is going through. Hiding real numbers of deaths doesn't work anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 05, 2021 04:19pm
Why is this news in DAWN?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Why Kashmir matters

Why Kashmir matters

The struggle in Kashmir is indigenous and has enjoyed popular support against India’s military occupation.

Opinion

Gaming LNG
Updated 05 Aug 2021

Gaming LNG

What looked like rank incompetence about a year ago is now beginning to smack of malfeasance.
Healing the spirit
05 Aug 2021

Healing the spirit

ROC medal winners could not hear their national anthem being played.
Returning to a repressive order
Updated 04 Aug 2021

Returning to a repressive order

There is no sign of the Taliban showing any flexibility in their position and taking a more moderate stance.

Editorial

A tragic anniversary
Updated 05 Aug 2021

A tragic anniversary

Attempts to change IOK's demography should end and India must open channels with the genuine Kashmiri leadership.
05 Aug 2021

Currency pressure

THE increasing demand for dollars in the wake of surging imports and debt repayments has put significant pressure on...
05 Aug 2021

Protecting breastfeeding

A LOT has been said about the fact that 40pc of children under five years in Pakistan are stunted. The reasons...
PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 04 Aug 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

The road ahead for the PML-N is going to be long and bumpy no matter which narrative it follows.
04 Aug 2021

Attacks on cops

AMIDST cautious optimism that Pakistan may be finally beginning to achieve success in bringing the number of polio...
04 Aug 2021

Myanmar about-face

SIX months into the coup that sent Myanmar’s hybrid civ-mil government packing, the generals have made their...