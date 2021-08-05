Dawn Logo

Pak vs NZ: PCB announces series schedule as Kiwis set to visit after 18 years

Dawn.comPublished August 5, 2021 - Updated August 5, 2021 11:31am
In this file photo, Shadab Khan bats as New Zealand’s wicketkeeper Tim Seifert (L) looks on during the first T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on December 18, 2020. — AFP/File
In this file photo, Shadab Khan bats as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Tim Seifert (L) looks on during the first T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on December 18, 2020. — AFP/File

The New Zealand cricket team will play three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs and five T20Is on their first tour of Pakistan in 18 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday while announcing the schedule of the upcoming tour.

According to a handout released by the cricket board, the ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sept 17, Sept 19, and Sept 21. Meanwhile, the Gaddafi Stadium will stage the five T20Is scheduled to take place from Sept 25 to Oct 3.

Schedule

  • Sept 11 – Arrival in Islamabad
  • Sept 12-14 – Room isolation
  • Sept 15-16 – Training/practice/intra-squad match
  • Sept 17 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Sept 19 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Sept 21 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Sept 25 – 1st T20I, Lahore
  • Sept 26 – 2nd T20I, Lahore
  • Sept 29 – 3rd T20I, Lahore
  • Oct 01 – 4th T20I, Lahore
  • Oct 03 – 5th T20I, Lahore

While the Rawalpindi ODIs will count towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualification, the third position on the ICC T20I team rankings will be up for grabs in Lahore, the statement said.

New Zealand — who won the World Test Championship in June — will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches, the PCB added.

Commenting on the upcoming tour, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that a series against New Zealand would be the "perfect start" to an exciting home season of red and white-ball cricket.

"The 2019 World Cup finalists, who are also the World Test champions and ranked third in T20Is, will draw tremendous attraction and interest from local fans, and will reinforce Pakistan’s status as a safe and secure country," he said.

“I am pleased New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has accepted our offer to play two additional T20Is. These will not only provide extra games to both the countries as part of their World Cup preparations, but will also allow New Zealand players to spend extra days in Pakistan, familiarise with our culture and enjoy our hospitality," he said.

He added that he was confident that the 2021-2022 season will prove to be a catalyst in rejuvenating the country's talented youth while also attracting new fans to the game.

“We’re very much looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the start of their home international season," said NZC Chief Executive David White.

“New Zealand was the first country outside India to tour Pakistan and we share a close relationship with the PCB. It’s great that after such a difficult time for Pakistan international cricket is again being played in the country," he said.

In the Super League, Pakistan have 40 points from nine ODIs, while New Zealand have won all three ODIs and are presently sitting pretty at 30 points.

The seven top-ranked sides and World Cup hosts India will progress directly for the World Cup schedule to take place in India in October/November 2023.

New Zealand will be the first side to visit Pakistan in what will be a bumper 2021-2022 season for local cricket fans and supporters, the PCB statement said.

Following New Zealand’s tour, England’s men and women sides will play white-ball matches in Pakistan before West Indies are expected to arrive in Karachi in December for three ODIs and three T20Is.

Australia is scheduled to undertake a full tour in February/March 2022.

