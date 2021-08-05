Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2021

UN attention drawn to unlawful Indian steps in held Kashmir

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished August 5, 2021 - Updated August 5, 2021 07:43am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a seminar at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a seminar at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday wrote letters to the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General, drawing their attention to “unlawful steps” being taken by India after the annexation of the disputed region of Kashmir to strengthen its “colonial hold” on the territory.

These actions include changes to the demographic structure and electoral boundaries in the occupied territory for “further marginalisation of Kashmiri Muslims” and “suppressing their demand for freedom”.

“All such measures by India in IIOJK [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir] are violations of international law, including the UNSC resolutions and 4th Geneva Convention, and, are ipso facto, legally and materially, null and void,” he maintained.

Mr Qureshi also pointed to India’s role in “planning as well as promotion and financing of terrorist activities” against Pakistan, including the recent bombing in Lahore.

He urged the Security Council to demand that India halt its terrorist and subversive campaign against Pakistan.

“This latest letter from the foreign minister is in continuation of Pakistan’s regular communications since August 2019 to keep the United Nations fully apprised of the grave situation in IIOJK, and to remind the Security Council of its responsibility to secure a peaceful and just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolutions,” FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

Meanwhile, while addressing a seminar at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute on the occasion of second anniversary of annexation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India, Mr Qureshi said normalisation with India could not be done at the cost of people of Kashmir.

“Pakistan wants to shift focus from geo-politics to geo-economics. We want peace with India but not at the expense of the Kashmiris,” he emphasised.

The paradigm shift in Pakistan’s foreign policy towards geo-economics emerged earlier this year at a time when backchannel diplomacy with India yielded restoration of ceasefire at the Line of Control.

However, the process stalled soon afterwards as India failed to take steps towards restoration of Kashmir’s statehood by revoking its actions of Aug 5, 2019.

Mr Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s call for India to “rescind its unilateral actions and all related instruments of oppressions and state terrorism”.

He said peaceful settlement of the dispute would “weaken the extremist narrative”, unlock region’s potential and eliminate the threats to regional and international peace and security.

“We hope the Indian leadership will prefer statesmanship over populism,” he said.

Recalling the human rights violations the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir being subjected to, the minister said they had been languishing “in the largest concentration camp on the planet” for the past two years, where they had been even denied regular or emergency medical facilities.

“Even Covid-19, which has generated unprecedented empathy in the human race has done nothing to bring even an iota of relief to the Kashmiris,” the minister deplored.

He said young men were being disappeared by Indian security forces and a process of demographic engineering was under way in the valley.

Noting the worsening situation, Mr Qureshi said: “India is trying to eliminate Kashmiris altogether.”

Recalling the successes of the Pakistan government in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris at the international forums, the foreign minister said the Security Council had discussed the Jammu and Kashmir dispute thrice since August 2019 and the people around the world were gradually realising that “beyond the smokescreen of Indian sophistry, lies Kashmiris’ perpetual nightmare”.

He took on the critics of the government’s Kashmir policy, saying “insinuations or allegations questioning our sincerity are simply malicious”.

OIC delegation

A 12-member delegation of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will visit the LoC to monitor the on-ground situation, adds APP.

The Foreign Office said that during the visit the IPHRC delegation would travel to Muzaffarabad and the LoC, and interact with Kashmiri leadership, refugees from IIOJK and victims of Indian atrocities.

The FO mentioned that the IPHRC’s visit from Aug 4-9 coincided with the completion of two years of India’s illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019, which it had taken in flagrant violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The visit is part of the IPHRCs mandate to monitor the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights situation in IIOJK, especially as a result of the spate of Indian illegal actions since Aug 5, 2019.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2021

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Aug 05, 2021 08:38am
PMIK said genocide. What happened??
Reply Recommend 0
Dev Mehta
Aug 05, 2021 08:46am
UN is watching much more than what it's attention is drawn to. Also, it remembers the history.
Reply Recommend 0
Rain King
Aug 05, 2021 08:47am
Did anyone reply back to your letters? What happened to that fabled dossier?
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Aug 05, 2021 08:52am
Keep writing letters.... Going there is a waste of time and precious Pakistanis tax money.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 05, 2021 08:56am
First, find out the status of dossiers given to UN.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Aug 05, 2021 09:06am
did Qureshi send the letter to the president of UNSC .. which is being held by India
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Why Kashmir matters

Why Kashmir matters

The struggle in Kashmir is indigenous and has enjoyed popular support against India’s military occupation.

Opinion

Gaming LNG
Updated 05 Aug 2021

Gaming LNG

What looked like rank incompetence about a year ago is now beginning to smack of malfeasance.
Healing the spirit
05 Aug 2021

Healing the spirit

ROC medal winners could not hear their national anthem being played.
Returning to a repressive order
Updated 04 Aug 2021

Returning to a repressive order

There is no sign of the Taliban showing any flexibility in their position and taking a more moderate stance.

Editorial

A tragic anniversary
Updated 05 Aug 2021

A tragic anniversary

Attempts to change IOK's demography should end and India must open channels with the genuine Kashmiri leadership.
05 Aug 2021

Currency pressure

THE increasing demand for dollars in the wake of surging imports and debt repayments has put significant pressure on...
05 Aug 2021

Protecting breastfeeding

A LOT has been said about the fact that 40pc of children under five years in Pakistan are stunted. The reasons...
PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 04 Aug 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

The road ahead for the PML-N is going to be long and bumpy no matter which narrative it follows.
04 Aug 2021

Attacks on cops

AMIDST cautious optimism that Pakistan may be finally beginning to achieve success in bringing the number of polio...
04 Aug 2021

Myanmar about-face

SIX months into the coup that sent Myanmar’s hybrid civ-mil government packing, the generals have made their...