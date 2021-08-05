Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2021

Child forced to lick smouldering axe head ‘to prove innocence’ in DG Khan

A CorrespondentPublished August 5, 2021 - Updated August 5, 2021 09:46am
The child suffered tongue burns and was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital for treatment. — AFP/File
The child suffered tongue burns and was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital for treatment. — AFP/File

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Border Military Police (BMP) of Fazala Kachh, Tuman Buzdar have arrested three men who allegedly forced a child to lick hot axe head to prove his innocence in a theft case.

The suspects accused Tehseeb, a shepherd, of stealing a teapot or kettle and the case had been registered against them on the report of victim’s father Jan Muhammad, sources told Dawn. Tehseeb suffered tongue burns and was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Siraj, Abdul Raheem and Muhammad Khan.

The tribal Baloch still use the draconian water and fire tradition to prove innocence of someone suspected to be involved in any crime at Takht Sulaiman tehsil. If a suspect remains under water for a specified time and comes out alive, he is considered innocent and if he comes out before time, he stands guilty.

Similarly, a person is considered innocent if he remains unscathed after crossing the burning embers or licking hot iron otherwise, he is penalised for being guilty.

Some tribal people, it is said, settle disputes by resorting to this inhuman practice in the absence of a judicial system.

Sources said a recociliation group comprising notables was expected to settle the matter.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2021

Violence against children
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sharjeel Syed
Aug 05, 2021 09:57am
What a shame. How tribal system can still haunt people?
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Aug 05, 2021 10:14am
" The tribal Baloch still use the draconian water and fire tradition to prove innocence of someone suspected to be involved in any crime at Takht Sulaiman tehsil. If a suspect remains under water for a specified time and comes out alive, he is considered innocent and if he comes out before time, he stands guilty... " Primitive Tribalistic Society...
Reply Recommend 0
Marquis de sade
Aug 05, 2021 10:24am
Are you certain we are in the 21st century?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Why Kashmir matters

Why Kashmir matters

The struggle in Kashmir is indigenous and has enjoyed popular support against India’s military occupation.

Opinion

Gaming LNG
Updated 05 Aug 2021

Gaming LNG

What looked like rank incompetence about a year ago is now beginning to smack of malfeasance.
Healing the spirit
05 Aug 2021

Healing the spirit

ROC medal winners could not hear their national anthem being played.
Returning to a repressive order
Updated 04 Aug 2021

Returning to a repressive order

There is no sign of the Taliban showing any flexibility in their position and taking a more moderate stance.

Editorial

A tragic anniversary
Updated 05 Aug 2021

A tragic anniversary

Attempts to change IOK's demography should end and India must open channels with the genuine Kashmiri leadership.
05 Aug 2021

Currency pressure

THE increasing demand for dollars in the wake of surging imports and debt repayments has put significant pressure on...
05 Aug 2021

Protecting breastfeeding

A LOT has been said about the fact that 40pc of children under five years in Pakistan are stunted. The reasons...
PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 04 Aug 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

The road ahead for the PML-N is going to be long and bumpy no matter which narrative it follows.
04 Aug 2021

Attacks on cops

AMIDST cautious optimism that Pakistan may be finally beginning to achieve success in bringing the number of polio...
04 Aug 2021

Myanmar about-face

SIX months into the coup that sent Myanmar’s hybrid civ-mil government packing, the generals have made their...