Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2021

Country may face security challenges in next few months, says president

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 5, 2021 - Updated August 5, 2021 09:38am
President Dr Arif Alvi reviews a guard of honour outside the PNCA in Islamabad on Wednesday where an event was held to pay tributes to the police martyrs. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and IGP Qazi Jameelur Rehman are also present. — White Star
President Dr Arif Alvi reviews a guard of honour outside the PNCA in Islamabad on Wednesday where an event was held to pay tributes to the police martyrs. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and IGP Qazi Jameelur Rehman are also present. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said there was a need to remain vigilant as the country might face security challenges in the next few months due to emerging situation in the neighbouring country.

Addressing an event ‘Shab-e-Shuhuda’ held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) held to pay homage to the police martyrs who had laid down their lives in the line of duty, the president cautioned that the next few months could be tense in the country due to the emerging situation in the neighbouring country, in apparent reference to Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan had proved to the world that it was a peace-loving country and stood for peace and stability in the region. He said India had decided to sabotage peace in Pakistan and it had also been involved in Lahore terrorist blast.

The police were the frontline force against terrorism and crime, the president said, and asked them to utilise modern technologies to counter terrorism and crime.

Dr Alvi expressed his satisfaction over the efforts made to increase capabilities of the ICT police force with the use of latest technology. He said he always felt proud over the spirit of the nation and the families of martyrs who were even ready to offer more sacrifices for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said India had launched a hybrid war against Pakistan. He said the upcoming five to six months would be a challenge for the capital police and asked them to remain vigilant.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jameelur Rehman highlighted the steps taken for the welfare of the families of police martyrs.

On the other hand, the Attock police arranged different events to pay tribute to their comrades who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The main event was held at the Attock Police Lines where District Police Officer Rana Shoaib Mehmood laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada. Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Station Staff Officer Major Bilal Janjua and police officials were also present there.

The police officers visited the houses of martyred police officials across the district and distributed special gifts among their family members.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Why Kashmir matters

Why Kashmir matters

The struggle in Kashmir is indigenous and has enjoyed popular support against India’s military occupation.

Opinion

Gaming LNG
Updated 05 Aug 2021

Gaming LNG

What looked like rank incompetence about a year ago is now beginning to smack of malfeasance.
Healing the spirit
05 Aug 2021

Healing the spirit

ROC medal winners could not hear their national anthem being played.
Returning to a repressive order
Updated 04 Aug 2021

Returning to a repressive order

There is no sign of the Taliban showing any flexibility in their position and taking a more moderate stance.

Editorial

A tragic anniversary
Updated 05 Aug 2021

A tragic anniversary

Attempts to change IOK's demography should end and India must open channels with the genuine Kashmiri leadership.
05 Aug 2021

Currency pressure

THE increasing demand for dollars in the wake of surging imports and debt repayments has put significant pressure on...
05 Aug 2021

Protecting breastfeeding

A LOT has been said about the fact that 40pc of children under five years in Pakistan are stunted. The reasons...
PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 04 Aug 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

The road ahead for the PML-N is going to be long and bumpy no matter which narrative it follows.
04 Aug 2021

Attacks on cops

AMIDST cautious optimism that Pakistan may be finally beginning to achieve success in bringing the number of polio...
04 Aug 2021

Myanmar about-face

SIX months into the coup that sent Myanmar’s hybrid civ-mil government packing, the generals have made their...