Country may face security challenges in next few months, says president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said there was a need to remain vigilant as the country might face security challenges in the next few months due to emerging situation in the neighbouring country.

Addressing an event ‘Shab-e-Shuhuda’ held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) held to pay homage to the police martyrs who had laid down their lives in the line of duty, the president cautioned that the next few months could be tense in the country due to the emerging situation in the neighbouring country, in apparent reference to Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan had proved to the world that it was a peace-loving country and stood for peace and stability in the region. He said India had decided to sabotage peace in Pakistan and it had also been involved in Lahore terrorist blast.

The police were the frontline force against terrorism and crime, the president said, and asked them to utilise modern technologies to counter terrorism and crime.

Dr Alvi expressed his satisfaction over the efforts made to increase capabilities of the ICT police force with the use of latest technology. He said he always felt proud over the spirit of the nation and the families of martyrs who were even ready to offer more sacrifices for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said India had launched a hybrid war against Pakistan. He said the upcoming five to six months would be a challenge for the capital police and asked them to remain vigilant.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jameelur Rehman highlighted the steps taken for the welfare of the families of police martyrs.

On the other hand, the Attock police arranged different events to pay tribute to their comrades who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The main event was held at the Attock Police Lines where District Police Officer Rana Shoaib Mehmood laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada. Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Station Staff Officer Major Bilal Janjua and police officials were also present there.

The police officers visited the houses of martyred police officials across the district and distributed special gifts among their family members.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2021