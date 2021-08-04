Dawn Logo

Students to get 5pc extra marks in compulsory subjects : Shafqat Mahmood

Dawn.comPublished August 4, 2021 - Updated August 4, 2021 06:57pm
Shafqat Mahmood says overall vaccination rate of education sector is around 83pc, but in higher education it is dismally low. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday announced that students will get five per cent extra marks in compulsory subjects — which will be in addition to proportionate marking they acquire through the results of elective subjects.

The government had decided there will be no exams for compulsory subjects, while students would only take exams for elective subjects. Retaining the earlier decision with a new insertion, the federal Education Ministry decided that marks acquired by students in elective subjects would proportionately be given in compulsory subjects, along with an addition of 5pc.

Briefing about the decisions taken by the education ministry, Mahmood said the huddle reviewed in detail the conduct of examinations of elective subjects for classes 9 to 12.

“It was earlier decided that marks of elective subjects would proportionately be given to students in compulsory subjects as well, but our research indicated that students usually get higher marks in the latter subjects, hence it has been decided to award 5pc extra marks to pupils on compulsory subjects,” said the minister.

Mahmood also underlined that exams in all provinces on the above classes will be held in accordance with the schedules announced by the respective provinces, while Sindh will soon share its new exam schedule, he added.

He said it had also been decided that staggered opening of schools would continue with 50pc attendance countrywide except Sindh, where new lockdown restrictions had disrupted planned operations of educational institutions.

“Sindh education minister has informed us that they will review the situation in the province before Aug 8 and share their new schedule soon,” Mahmood said.

He also informed that the overall vaccination rate of the education sector stood at around 83pc, but in higher education it was dismally low.

In this regard, the minister said, we have requested respective ministers in all provinces to ensure vaccination of all students and teachers. “Similarly transport employees involved with educational institutions are also needed to be vaccinated by Aug 31”.

The next meeting of the education ministry with NCOC will be held on Aug 25. “We will again review the health situation in view of Covid-19."

The minister also appealed school children to not fall for rumours on social media about government announcements, which were baseless.

“The announcements made by the education ministry and provincial education departments should only be paid heed to. We are taking decisions keeping in view the safety of our children,” he added.

