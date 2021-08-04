Dawn Logo

Ministers, NSA condemn India for denying foreign journalists permission to visit Pakistan via Wagah

Dawn.comPublished August 4, 2021 - Updated August 4, 2021 01:52pm
Pakistan condemns Indian government's decision to not let a group of foreign journalists pass through Wagah border and into Pakistan. — File photo
Pakistan condemns Indian government's decision to not let a group of foreign journalists pass through Wagah border and into Pakistan. — File photo

Senior ministers and national security adviser on Wednesday criticised New Delhi for denying permission to five foreign journalists based in India to visit Pakistan, saying that free speech and independent journalism was shrinking under the "insecure" Indian government.

The statements from Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf surface a day after the Modi-led government, according to The Times of India, declined Pakistan’s request to allow the journalists to travel to Islamabad through Wagah border.

The report says the Wagah border crossing was closed for of all travelers, except “diplomats and some others” due to coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the Indian government’s decision, Qureshi expressed his displeasure, tweeting that the space for independent journalism was shrinking under Modi's “dictatorial regime”.

Chaudhry, also through a tweet, said the journalists were to attend a session of Azad Kashmir Assembly on August 5, as he urged New Delhi to “allow independent Journalists to visit IOK and let them report facts”.

NSA Yusuf also condemned India, saying, “these are actions of an insecure government that has much to hide and doesn’t want the world to see the reality of AJK”.

Yusuf, in a recent interview with India's The Wire, had said a window for improved relationship between Pakistan and India was open but insisted it was India that had to create the “enabling environment”.

The security adviser added that many voices in Pakistan were sure that the incumbent Indian government will not let that happen.

Comments (9)
Omer sarfraz
Aug 04, 2021 01:57pm
another rejection as usual
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 04, 2021 01:58pm
Under Modi G hate mantra, India has become a total embarrassment!!
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Aug 04, 2021 02:06pm
The RSS-BJP operators are pushng desperately for an RSS-apartheid regime on all sides.
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Aug 04, 2021 02:19pm
So? They can take a plane to Pakistan. Wagah Atari border is shared by 2 nations and both can enforce laws on their part of the border.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 04, 2021 02:22pm
Modi is worried in case his and RSS ideologies are exposed and foreign journalists ask India to revoke article 370 that Modi unilaterally forced upon occupied Kashmiri people. It's all part of dirty politics and keep the foreign media in dark.
Reply Recommend 0
Tony
Aug 04, 2021 02:22pm
Actually India should let them go & deny entry back to India.These are covid times.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 04, 2021 02:25pm
How low India can go? Shame on them.
Reply Recommend 0
Saaras
Aug 04, 2021 02:36pm
@Tony, well said
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 04, 2021 02:36pm
India doesn't care about Pakistan's NSA
Reply Recommend 0

