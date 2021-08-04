Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 04, 2021

PTI's Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected new prime minister of AJK

Dawn.comPublished August 4, 2021 - Updated August 4, 2021 03:39pm
This file photo shows new AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi (right) with Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy: Farrukh Habib Twitter
This file photo shows new AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi (right) with Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy: Farrukh Habib Twitter

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Abdul Qayyum Niazi was on Wednesday elected the 13th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He received 33 votes in the newly formed Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, whereas joint opposition's candidate Chaudhry Latif Akbar garnered 15 votes.

Niazi succeeds PML-N's Raja Farooq Haider, whose tenure in the AJK PM's office had ended on July 30.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Niazi as the ruling party's candidate for the position.

In a tweet, the minister said that PM Imran had made the decision after extensive consultations and reviewing all the proposals. "He is a dynamic and genuine political activist and his heart beats for the people," he said.

Azhar Mashwani, Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, added that Niazi was a member of the AJK Legislative Assembly from border area Abbaspur Poonch.

"He is also the central joint secretary of the PTI," he said.

Imran Khan had on Friday and Saturday interviewed no less than seven candidates for the position of AJK premier. The prime minister had put various questions to them, relating to their future strategy and views on environment, tourism and national and international issues.

According to a source, PM Imran had expressed displeasure over the fact that he was being contacted by different quarters that were exerting pressure to select particular candidates.

Niazi — who won the recent AJK polls from the LA-18 constituency — was not among the leading candidates for the position initially.

PTI clinches most seats to form next govt

According to the official results of the July 25 polls, the PTI clinched 26 general seats of the AJK Legislative Assembly, followed by 11 by the PPP, six by PML-N and one each by state-based AJK Muslim Conference (AJKMC) and Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP).

Three more PTI candidates were elected unopposed on Sunday against five seats reserved for women, in addition to one each from the PPP and the PML-N.

On Monday, the ruling had secured another three reserved seats, raising its strength to 32 in the 53-member house.

Following the PTI's victory, PM Imran had congratulated the successful candidates and thanked the people of AJK for placing their trust in the PTI, which resulted in the PTI’s electoral victory.

“I will focus on bringing the people out of poverty through our Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan programmes; and establish accountability and transparency in government," he had said.

"As an ambassador for Kashmir, I will continue to raise my voice on all international forums including the United Nations to ensure the international community fulfills its commitment of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through a UN-sponsored plebiscite,” he had vowed.

NoVoice
Aug 04, 2021 12:03pm
Now AJK people can enjoy Niazi time too. Like rest of us. It's ok, life is full of regrets
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 04, 2021 12:04pm
All our prayers with you. Time to start genuine work for the masses.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad Hussain
Aug 04, 2021 12:06pm
I would rank him a notch lower than Buzdar.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakir
Aug 04, 2021 12:08pm
Kashmir to be governed by a Niazi is akin to Dogra rule of past. so its either friends or fellow tribesmen. plain nepotism.
Reply Recommend 0
Absolutely not
Aug 04, 2021 12:09pm
Tribal society. One Niazi making a mess of pakistan. Another Buzdar clone to give matching performance in AJK
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 04, 2021 12:11pm
Another Niazi in place
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 04, 2021 12:24pm
Another Buzdar disaster/fiasco in the making.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 04, 2021 12:40pm
Wasim Akram, tripple plus?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Aug 04, 2021 12:43pm
Niazi rules
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 04, 2021 12:44pm
Family friends?
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Aug 04, 2021 12:49pm
Congratulations Sir. Great choice. He is down to earth and very very honest person. Thanks PMIK
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Aug 04, 2021 12:55pm
Complete favouritism and nepotism. The opposite of 'Riyasat e Madina ' .
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Aug 04, 2021 12:57pm
Pathans taking over. By stealth.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 04, 2021 12:58pm
Will PM Imran Khan launch a new player in Azad Kashmir or he will try the old tried and tested players? Just wait and see!
Reply Recommend 0
naz
Aug 04, 2021 01:00pm
Finally they find a Buzdar in Kashmir too.
Reply Recommend 0
Solomon The King
Aug 04, 2021 01:00pm
It is now Kashmir's turn to taste Tabdeeli
Reply Recommend 0
naz
Aug 04, 2021 01:04pm
it does not matter what Kashmiris want? How Islamabad thinks is all important.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 04, 2021 01:09pm
Niazi is not a Kashmiri.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 04, 2021 01:16pm
@Aamir, Buzdar is also known as honest:(
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Aug 04, 2021 01:19pm
Good decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 04, 2021 01:23pm
They both looks selected in picture
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar
Aug 04, 2021 01:30pm
@Ifti Malik, since when did having a same last name became akin to nepotism or favouritism? Obviously not all "Maliks" are related to you.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 04, 2021 01:35pm
@Shakir, Kashmir to be governed by a Niazi is akin to Dogra rule of past. so its either friends or fellow tribesmen. plain nepotism. Niazi is not related to PMIk.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 04, 2021 01:37pm
@Shakir, Kashmir to be governed by a Niazi is akin to Dogra rule of past. so its either friends or fellow tribesmen. plain nepotism. What is Dogar? Must be RSS history.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 04, 2021 01:37pm
I never thought Niazi's are in Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem Ahmed
Aug 04, 2021 01:42pm
He is not an actual Niazi, despite the surname
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 04, 2021 01:46pm
Great decision as Abdul Qayyum Niazi is honest and integral guy. Kudos to PM Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 04, 2021 01:46pm
Check my earlier post Dawn on this topic. I predicted it well before that the one will be the winner whose last name matches with our beloved Primer.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah Alam Khan
Aug 04, 2021 01:50pm
Seriuosly. PTI is against nepotism.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 04, 2021 01:51pm
@Sajjad Hussain, Buzdar is probably doing a lot more than you.
Reply Recommend 0
Wow
Aug 04, 2021 01:54pm
Fantastic choice. A completely new face. Which and see Khan is the king. Well done for moving away from the usual crowd.
Reply Recommend 0
SSA
Aug 04, 2021 01:56pm
@Sajjad Hussain, Is that a compliment? is it good or bad? in the media Buzdar has a reputation of being ineffective.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 04, 2021 01:57pm
Why a Niazi propose another Niazi for AJK PM?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Aug 04, 2021 01:57pm
Dear IK, does he elected or selected? Let's see how will your selection be helpful for AJK natives as they casted a vote in favor of your party.
Reply Recommend 0
Shehryar Zulfiqar
Aug 04, 2021 02:14pm
He joined PTI just last year or maybe a couple of months ago when he left Muslim Conference. A decision on merit?!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Absolutely not
Aug 04, 2021 02:18pm
Selected gets to select and shows nepotism. Welcome to a new junior buzdar
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Aug 04, 2021 02:21pm
Niazi is a large tribe and that doesn't make everyone family. Just consider that IK "interviewed" 7 people and asked them about their development vision and plans. In PML-N it is Mariam, Shahbaz, Nawaz etc pre-decided. With Zardari whoever brings the biggest wad of cash.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Raza Khan
Aug 04, 2021 02:23pm
Please refrain from creating divide. Mr. Abdul Qayyum Niazi was born in IOK & migrated to Abbaspur Tehsil of Poonch District. Joined PTI 2 years back & has served as minister when he was elected in past on MC Ticket. Since they do not have any other allegation, they have stooped this low to play Pathan/Niazi Card. PTI has liberated Pakistan from politics were each family member held a official portfolio....
Reply Recommend 0
Tony
Aug 04, 2021 02:29pm
A selected Niazi selected a Niazi
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Aug 04, 2021 02:29pm
So a Pukhtoon is becoming a PM of AJK. Now we have 2 Pukhtoons PMs of Pakistan for the first time in history. But what type of democracy is that where no representation is given to locals?. So much for the independence of Kashmir. Now Kashmiris are slaves in their own territory.
Reply Recommend 0
Yash Kohli
Aug 04, 2021 02:32pm
If Azad Kashmir is AzzAD, then why A Pakistani Prime Minister interview and appoint a Prime Minister for Azad Kashmir?
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 04, 2021 02:33pm
PTI is the party of young youth. Abdul Qayyum Niazi is very young man. Disgusting
Reply Recommend 0
shehryar mughal
Aug 04, 2021 02:35pm
He would be another buzdar, mahmoud khan and imran knan.
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Aug 04, 2021 02:39pm
Inside news is that he was suggested by his fortune-teller companion, as was Buzdar. Big decisions are made on basis of superstitions. Insane.
Reply Recommend 0
Aryan Illahi
Aug 04, 2021 02:42pm
The way the PTI is going to the heights is actually the firm belief of nation in Imran Khan. Trust me, we are ruined under the supremacy of PPP government in Sindh, we met numerous disastrous challenges in our entire Sindh. It is my grace to call myself a sindhi but sorry to be part of Sindh under nonsense feudals in our society. I wish an awesome future ahead to PTI in AJK.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Aug 04, 2021 02:44pm
I dont like the name Niyazi
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 04, 2021 02:46pm
Narrow minded and trouble makers can never be satisfied. Before commentators open their mouth Why not just wait and see how does this guy performs? We need to see the betterment of our Azad Kashmir!
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Aug 04, 2021 02:47pm
@Ajaz, i think that one should criticize him only for lack of good governance. Any criticism based on ethnic affiliations is simply wrong because it would stoke racial discontent in the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Aug 04, 2021 02:51pm
Great. One Pathan from Pakistan has selected another Pathan for Kashmir. I congratulate Punjabis and Kashmiris that they have elected PTI and then PTI deprived them of any leadership. Now officially Pukthoons are the most over represented group at the leadership level whereas Kashmiris and Punjabis have no CM, no PM and President. This is what I call a sham democracy. The history of 1000 years is repeating Colonialism was and is still thriving in Punjab and AJK just like before.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Aug 04, 2021 02:52pm
Another Niazi. Niazi can not be Kashmiri.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Aug 04, 2021 02:52pm
@Ijaz, I don't like the name Ijaz, so what?
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 04, 2021 02:53pm
May All Mighty mercy on AJK
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 04, 2021 03:02pm
@Hasan Malik, you should see Kashmiris have voted him in elections. You are more wiser than voters?
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 04, 2021 03:03pm
@Ahsan Gul, very sensible.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 04, 2021 03:06pm
Hmm Niazi!!
Reply Recommend 0
R.A
Aug 04, 2021 03:06pm
NIAZI- the top qualification for the job
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 04, 2021 03:11pm
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Aug 04, 2021 03:30pm
Favouritism at its height!
Reply Recommend 0

