Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan's medal hope alive at Tokyo Olympics, reaches javelin throw final

Reuters | Dawn.comPublished August 4, 2021
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes in the qualification round of the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug 4. — AP
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes in the qualification round of the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug 4. — AP

Arshad Nadeem on Wednesday kept Pakistan's hopes of its maiden medal at Tokyo Olympics alive as he went through to the final of the men's javelin with a throw of 85.16 metres.

Nadeem's throw was third-best of the day behind India's Neeraj Chopra (86.65m) and world leader Germany's Johannes Vetter (85.64m).

The 24-year-old thrower from Khanewal finished above Germany's Julian Weber and Czech's Jakub Vadlejch to win his group and a place in the medal round — a performance that got his coach out of his seat applauding.

Nadeem will be joined by Finland's Lassi Eteltalo, whose first attempt of 84.50m, a season's best, granted him passage to the medal round.

Speaking to the media after qualifying for the final, Nadeem said he was thankful for the support given to him by Pakistanis. He also appealed to the nation for more prayers so that he can given a stellar performance in the final.

The athlete also thanked his coach for his tireless efforts in training him for the Olympics. "We will keep performing like this," he said, ending with an emphatic "Pakistan Zindabad".

The 2012 Olympic champion and bronze medallist five years ago in Rio, Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago failed to advance, as he fell short with a throw of 79.33m.

Nadeem has a personal-best throw of 86.38m, which he achieved in April during his gold medal run at the Imam Raza Athletics Cup in Iran.

He is one of the few Pakistani athletes to secure direct qualification for Olympics, thanks to his gold medal-winning throw at South Asian Games in December 2019.

anil sahu
Aug 04, 2021 10:53am
All the best from india
Reply Recommend 0
Alok
Aug 04, 2021 10:57am
All the best, hope to see gold for India and silver for Pakistan :)
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 04, 2021 11:00am
Please train these youngsters so they can win medals for our country. Who is heading our Olympics Association? What are they doing?
Reply Recommend 0
Aman Verma
Aug 04, 2021 11:12am
Pray for top medals to come to our sub-continent !!
Reply Recommend 0
Aman Verma
Aug 04, 2021 11:13am
May top medals come to our contries.
Reply Recommend 0
Absolutely not
Aug 04, 2021 11:13am
Great to hear. All the best wishes and prayers for you.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarmad Rehan
Aug 04, 2021 11:18am
All the best for GOLD MEDAL, انشاءاللہ
Reply Recommend 0
Happy
Aug 04, 2021 11:21am
All the best to Pakistan from india May it be pakistani gold or indian gold I will feel happy !!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Aug 04, 2021 11:24am
Such a shame that so many big companies operate in Pakistan and so many billionaires live here, but none of them sponsor any players at Olympics at all. Why rich people are so selfish in Pakistan?.
Reply Recommend 0
ramana
Aug 04, 2021 11:28am
All the best.
Reply Recommend 0

