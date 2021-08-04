PN frigate launched in China

KARACHI: The launching ceremony of the third Type-054 Class Frigate ship constructed for Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China on Tuesday.

Type-054 Frigates will be one of the most technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy fleet, fitted with latest surface, subsurface and anti-air weapon systems. The ships will be fitted with a range of electronic warfare, air and surface surveillance and acoustic sensors integrated through state of the art Combat Management System enhancing PN fleet’s war fighting capabilities and will strengthen Pakistan Maritime defence and deterrence capabilities. Induction of these frigates will contribute to maintaining peace, stability and power equilibrium in the Indian Ocean Region.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2021