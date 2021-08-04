Dawn Logo

PN frigate launched in China

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 4, 2021 - Updated August 4, 2021 09:42am
Type-054 Class Frigate ship. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Navy Twitter
KARACHI: The launching ceremony of the third Type-054 Class Frigate ship constructed for Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China on Tuesday.

Type-054 Frigates will be one of the most technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy fleet, fitted with latest surface, subsurface and anti-air weapon systems. The ships will be fitted with a range of electronic warfare, air and surface surveillance and acoustic sensors integrated through state of the art Combat Management System enhancing PN fleet’s war fighting capabilities and will strengthen Pakistan Maritime defence and deterrence capabilities. Induction of these frigates will contribute to maintaining peace, stability and power equilibrium in the Indian Ocean Region.

Kandahar Escaper
Aug 04, 2021 09:52am
Great news. Now FANTASTIC TEA can be served to any Indian invaders even in the Arabian sea.
