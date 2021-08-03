Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 03, 2021

Powerful explosion, gunfire hit Kabul near 'Green Zone'

ReutersPublished August 3, 2021 - Updated August 3, 2021 11:02pm
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. — AP
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. — AP
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. — AP
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. — AP

A powerful blast followed by sporadic gunfire hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday near the city's heavily fortified “Green Zone”, an area home to government buildings and foreign embassies, police officials said.

At least three people were killed and seven wounded, said Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, a health ministry spokesperson, adding that clashes were continuing.

A senior security official said the blast appeared to have been caused by a car bomb and the apparent target was the residence of a member of parliament.

Two gunmen were still in the area and clashing with Afghan security forces, the official said.

The city's Emergency Hospital said in a tweet it had so far received six people wounded in the attack.

A second loud blast followed by rapid gunfire rocked Kabul, less than two hours after the first explosion, AFP correspondents reported.

The second blast was also followed by some smaller explosions in a central part of the city, not far from the heavily fortified Green Zone.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility.

Minutes after the blast hundreds of civilians in Kabul came out onto the streets and chanted Allahu Akbar (God is great) to express their support for Afghan government forces and opposition to the Taliban.

The overnight march spilled across the city with mostly men and some women joining in the demonstrations, carrying candles and Afghan flags to signal united opposition to the hardline group.

“The whole world can choose to be silent about what is going on in Afghanistan but we can't and won't stay quiet anymore ... we will stand side by side with our security forces until our last breath,” said a demonstrator in Kabul on condition of anonymity.

Last week residents in western Herat braved the streets despite nearby fighting to protest against the Taliban. Other cities quickly organised to join the chant from their homes in the evenings, as a message of support for embattled security forces.

Clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban have intensified across the country with the insurgent group gaining control over checkpoints, trading posts and infrastructure projects.

Afghan forces appealed to residents of the southern city of Lashkargah to leave their homes and stay away from areas where the Taliban were taking control, as they intend to launch operations against the group.

The Taliban said their fighters in Kabul killed a district governor of central Maidan Wardak province on Tuesday, the latest in a series of killings by the insurgent group aimed at eliminating senior government officials and social activists.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jokhio
Aug 03, 2021 10:29pm
End of the Indian stooges is near.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 03, 2021 10:42pm
Taliban are approaching. Ghani should flee.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Aug 03, 2021 10:52pm
Everyone against everyone... is the game of the Savage!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Who benefits more?
Updated 03 Aug 2021

Who benefits more?

It’s been widely assumed that China was always going to secure the most benefits.
Back to the future
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Back to the future

A civil war next door would pose serious threats to Pakistan’s security and multidimensional challenges.

Editorial

03 Aug 2021

Changing GB’s status

THE government’s plans to accord a provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan are progressing steadily and...
Taliban assault
03 Aug 2021

Taliban assault

Intra-Afghan peace talks should be promoted, but the global community must be ready for the imminent collapse of the Afghan state.
03 Aug 2021

Cancelling Aurat March

THE cancellation of Aurat March Faisalabad is exactly one of those ‘isolated incidents’ which, when viewed...
02 Aug 2021

Row over NCSW

SOME matters are simply too important to play politics on. Protection of women’s rights is one of them....
02 Aug 2021

Mismanaging LNG

PAKISTAN’S purchase of expensive LNG cargoes for the September-October delivery in less than three weeks after...
Against their will
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Against their will

Estimates indicate that some 1,000 girls from minority communities are forcibly converted to Islam every year in Pakistan.