Khalid Mansoor appointed SAPM on CPEC affairs as Asim Bajwa bows out

Retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa was on Tuesday replaced by Khalid Mansoor as the authority to lead the affairs of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office said Mansoor had been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs with immediate effect. The appointment will be in an honorary capacity, it added.

Bajwa announced his departure in a tweet, saying Mansoor was "fully equipped" to lead the authority in the future.

"I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise and steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction," he said, adding that his work "wouldn’t have been possible without [the] full confidence and support" of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

"The course is set for future progression of CPEC, this journey will go on. My best wishes to Khalid Mansoor sb, who is fully equipped to take it forward."

Bajwa termed CPEC as a "lifeline for Pakistan", saying it would "transform us into a progressive and fully developed country".

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar paid tribute to Bajwa for his services "in moving CPEC forward and playing a vital role in broadening of the CPEC scope with a transition to [the] second phase of CPEC".

He welcomed Mansoor as the special assistant to the prime minister for CPEC affairs.

Mansoor's "vast corporate experience, with extensive work with Chinese companies and his direct involvement in leading some of the biggest CPEC projects makes him an ideal person to lead the next phase of CPEC", Umar said.

More to follow.