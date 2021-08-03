Dawn Logo

Khalid Mansoor appointed SAPM on CPEC affairs as Asim Bajwa bows out

Dawn.comPublished August 3, 2021 - Updated August 3, 2021 08:01pm
Outgoing CPEC Authority chairman retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa. — RadioPak/File
Retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa was on Tuesday replaced by Khalid Mansoor as the authority to lead the affairs of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office said Mansoor had been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs with immediate effect. The appointment will be in an honorary capacity, it added.

Bajwa announced his departure in a tweet, saying Mansoor was "fully equipped" to lead the authority in the future.

"I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise and steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction," he said, adding that his work "wouldn’t have been possible without [the] full confidence and support" of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

"The course is set for future progression of CPEC, this journey will go on. My best wishes to Khalid Mansoor sb, who is fully equipped to take it forward."

Bajwa termed CPEC as a "lifeline for Pakistan", saying it would "transform us into a progressive and fully developed country".

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar paid tribute to Bajwa for his services "in moving CPEC forward and playing a vital role in broadening of the CPEC scope with a transition to [the] second phase of CPEC".

He welcomed Mansoor as the special assistant to the prime minister for CPEC affairs.

Mansoor's "vast corporate experience, with extensive work with Chinese companies and his direct involvement in leading some of the biggest CPEC projects makes him an ideal person to lead the next phase of CPEC", Umar said.

More to follow.

bhaRAT©
Aug 03, 2021 07:27pm
Asim Saleem Bajwa did a commendable job.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Aug 03, 2021 07:35pm
Paid price for Dasu attack and failure to provide security. We never do such things so it must have come after Chinese pressure.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 03, 2021 07:43pm
Since he is replaced,Now Nab can check his assets against his income and declare to the public and parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Mubasher
Aug 03, 2021 07:54pm
Thanks general for your resignation for best interest of the country. This will bring some stability and depoliticize the cpec and turn into true economic platform.
Reply Recommend 0
Ace
Aug 03, 2021 08:01pm
He is among other factors responsible for the CPEC deadlock. Chinese had it enough and must have asked for his removal.
Reply Recommend 0

