Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 03, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry blames Sindh govt for Covid-19 situation in Karachi and Hyderabad

Dawn.comPublished August 3, 2021 - Updated August 3, 2021 07:15pm
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday blamed the Sindh government's poor governance for the worsening Covid-19 situation in Karachi and Hyderabad, noting that the percentage of vaccinated people in the two cities was low compared to the rest of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad following a meeting of the federal cabinet, Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that 35pc of the eligible population in Rawalpindi and Peshawar had been vaccinated, followed by Faisalabad at 28pc and Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Sargodha at 27pc.

"We do not want to criticise the Sindh government but Karachi and Hyderabad are the most behind in vaccination which is why most [Covid-related] problems are there," he said. "This is why the Sindh government needs to reflect on its matters and try to improve its governance."

Criticising the provincial government further, the minister said the Sindh government was "the most behind" when it came to economic figures and performance in various sectors. Terming the situation "unfortunate", he said that there was a "lot of concern" because Sindh was a "very important" province.

Chaudhry said the Centre could not "sit back and watch faces", adding that it was among the rights of the federal government "to bring the provinces' attention to their governance".

"We keep bringing the attention of the Sindh government towards its governance."

The purpose of doing so was to bring betterment to the lives of the province's people, he said.

Criticism over Sindh lockdown

Last week, the Sindh government had decided to impose a lockdown in the province with a focus on Karachi. The decision was strongly criticised by federal ministers and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read: PPP, PTI leaders trade barbs over imposition of lockdown in Karachi

At the time, Chaudhry had said the Sindh government would not be allowed to impose a complete lockdown in the province as the federal government's policy on controlling the spread of Covid-19 was crystal clear.

He said that under Article 151 of the Constitution, Pakistan is a single market with the port of Karachi acting as the "jugular vein of its economy". Any move that could affect the country's economic lifeline could not be allowed.

The Sindh government had been given a clear message that unilateral decisions could not be allowed in this regard, he said.

Editorial: Lockdown is far from ideal, but Sindh government's decision is rooted in epidemiology

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran too criticised the decision saying the Sindh government hadn't taken into consideration the hardships of the poor.

"We had a small problem between the federal government and Sindh," the PM admitted. "Sindh government wanted to impose a lockdown, which is the correct decision and will curb the spread of virus.

"But on the other hand, the thing to see is, will we be able to save the economy from the lockdown? Then there is the issue of hunger ... the daily wage earners and especially the poor section of our society ... how will they make ends meet during the lockdown?"

The prime minister cited the example of "destruction in India" to tell Sindh government "never to impose a lockdown until you have the answers to these questions."

Shehbaz's statement a 'positive development'

During today's press conference, Chaudhry termed PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's statement — in which he stressed the need to "move on" while learning lessons from the past if Pakistan was to make real progress — as a "positive development".

"I think there are other sincere people in the opposition. If democracy has to remain in this country then we will have to clarify a system in which all people have trust."

The minister claimed that some people who were not part of parliament, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, did "not want the [democratic] system to get better and wanted it to worsen [instead]".

However, there were people in PML-N and PPP who were part of the system (parliament) and wanted to strengthen it, he added. "We will talk with leaders inside parliament and not with leaders outside parliament," he stressed.

Navy, air force asked to remove encroachments

The federal cabinet was also briefed by the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding the removal of encroachments in sectors E8 and E9 in Islamabad, the minister shared.

Chaudhry said the prime minister issued "strict directives" regarding the protection of green areas in the capital. "The navy and air force have been told to remove encroachments," he added.

The prime minister ordered action to remove encroachments by "powerful people", he said, stressing that the government would "not allow any occupation" of land.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khan
Aug 03, 2021 06:51pm
And PTI Govt is unmatchable in social media
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Aug 03, 2021 06:52pm
Masters of blame game are blaming another masters; let’s see who wins but common people always suffer because these non sense statements keep these goons alive in the media
Reply Recommend 0
Commentator
Aug 03, 2021 06:52pm
Making a case for Governor Raj in Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Aug 03, 2021 06:52pm
Seriously, instead of blaming each other why can't we just ..for once... for once sit together and work together.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Aug 03, 2021 06:57pm
Please stop this dirty politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 03, 2021 06:58pm
In times of difficulty, one does not blame but extend selfless helping hand.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Aug 03, 2021 06:59pm
PTI are champions of baseless accusations and unfounded allegations.
Reply Recommend 0
Vasu
Aug 03, 2021 07:00pm
Information minister blaming others on Health matters. Nice, whoever has time can blame others to get media coverage. Hail Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 03, 2021 07:01pm
Sindh Governance has been worst of all provinces despite their never ending rule there!
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Aug 03, 2021 07:08pm
Mr. Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Stop your incompetent and inefficient colleague Mr. Asad Umar who has announced for lockdown and more strict restrictions. No doubt that the provincial government of Sindh of PPP is corrupt and has no performance.
Reply Recommend 0
AMU
Aug 03, 2021 07:09pm
@Commentator, If you are a Karachite you would immediately go gor the ouster of this most corrupt of the govts.Now they have authorized the police to raid factories in the name of COVID SOP'S.Sind police is the most corrupt of all the provincial police .
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Aug 03, 2021 07:10pm
Can Fawad Chaudry say anything that makes sense. He is a disaster every time he opens his mouth
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Saeed
Aug 03, 2021 07:16pm
Mr Chaudhry it's not the time for blame game. Please help the people of Pakistan especially Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Saeed
Aug 03, 2021 07:17pm
@bhaRAT©, So is the case with India
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 03, 2021 07:18pm
Speaking the truth.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Who benefits more?
Updated 03 Aug 2021

Who benefits more?

It’s been widely assumed that China was always going to secure the most benefits.
Back to the future
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Back to the future

A civil war next door would pose serious threats to Pakistan’s security and multidimensional challenges.

Editorial

03 Aug 2021

Changing GB’s status

THE government’s plans to accord a provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan are progressing steadily and...
Taliban assault
03 Aug 2021

Taliban assault

Intra-Afghan peace talks should be promoted, but the global community must be ready for the imminent collapse of the Afghan state.
03 Aug 2021

Cancelling Aurat March

THE cancellation of Aurat March Faisalabad is exactly one of those ‘isolated incidents’ which, when viewed...
02 Aug 2021

Row over NCSW

SOME matters are simply too important to play politics on. Protection of women’s rights is one of them....
02 Aug 2021

Mismanaging LNG

PAKISTAN’S purchase of expensive LNG cargoes for the September-October delivery in less than three weeks after...
Against their will
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Against their will

Estimates indicate that some 1,000 girls from minority communities are forcibly converted to Islam every year in Pakistan.