Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 03, 2021

PFF signs deal to launch 'Pakistan's first franchise-based domestic league'

Dawn.comPublished August 3, 2021 - Updated August 3, 2021 04:16pm
Headquarters of the Pakistan Football Federation in Lahore. — Photo courtesy PFF Facebook
Headquarters of the Pakistan Football Federation in Lahore. — Photo courtesy PFF Facebook

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has signed a partnership with Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) to launch the Pakistan Football League (PFL) — a franchise-based event — and upgrade the infrastructure for the sport in the country, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

The statement noted that apart from delivering "Pakistan's first domestic inter-city franchise league", the new venture would also entail the construction of a state-of-the-art "flagship" stadium in Karachi.

Furthermore, the league would collaborate with top European football clubs.

The federation, in its press release, said "this collaboration ensures funds are injected into Pakistan for the right reasons and for Pakistani football players so the nation can get its domestic football in order first.

"PFF has placed players at the heart of everything. PFL will help rebuild football in Pakistan by developing [a] new generation of players. It is designed to create a new football ecosystem to place Pakistan’s players in top priority."

"It is about time we take control to secure the future of Pakistan’s players," Ashfaq Shah, the PFF president, was quoted as saying.

Shah vowed to have football recognised in the country as a professional sport and "give it the professional impetus to cultivate our national talent and help them compete at an international level on our own soil".

GSV CEO Zabe Khan, meanwhile, said that there was "nothing" that could prevent a revival of football in Pakistan. His strategy, he said, offered a solution through a combination of "infrastructure, international collaboration and a sensational league".

GSV Chief Operating Officer Mike Farnan said that Pakistan was a "sleeping giant" with tremendous potential for football.

"At Manchester United International, the globalisation strategy was to focus on emerging markets. I have decided to adopt the same approach for Pakistan by creating a new football landscape. It is a big challenge in a big nation and for that I am willing to give Pakistan’s football a legitimate opportunity," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

It added that a groundbreaking announcement would follow in the coming weeks to reveal the full scope of the plans.

Dawn had previously learnt that the PFL would have six teams with PFF being offered Rs4 million for each franchise, which will be sold by GSV for $2m.

All commercial rights, including broadcasting and sponsorship, would be held by GSV with the PFF receiving 12.5 per cent of the total revenue.

The model proposed by GSV seems to be similar to the one in India, where IMG-Reliance secured all commercial rights to tournaments organised by the All Indian Football Federation for 15 years in 2010 and oversaw the launch of the Indian Super League four years later.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Joe
Aug 03, 2021 03:40pm
Be careful ...BCCI
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Who benefits more?
Updated 03 Aug 2021

Who benefits more?

It’s been widely assumed that China was always going to secure the most benefits.
Back to the future
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Back to the future

A civil war next door would pose serious threats to Pakistan’s security and multidimensional challenges.

Editorial

03 Aug 2021

Changing GB’s status

THE government’s plans to accord a provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan are progressing steadily and...
Taliban assault
03 Aug 2021

Taliban assault

Intra-Afghan peace talks should be promoted, but the global community must be ready for the imminent collapse of the Afghan state.
03 Aug 2021

Cancelling Aurat March

THE cancellation of Aurat March Faisalabad is exactly one of those ‘isolated incidents’ which, when viewed...
02 Aug 2021

Row over NCSW

SOME matters are simply too important to play politics on. Protection of women’s rights is one of them....
02 Aug 2021

Mismanaging LNG

PAKISTAN’S purchase of expensive LNG cargoes for the September-October delivery in less than three weeks after...
Against their will
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Against their will

Estimates indicate that some 1,000 girls from minority communities are forcibly converted to Islam every year in Pakistan.