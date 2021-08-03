Dawn Logo

'Not our jurisdiction': ICC on BCCI's attempt to have Kashmir Premier League unrecognised

Abdul GhaffarPublished August 3, 2021 - Updated August 3, 2021 02:12pm
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010. — Reuters/File
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) request to not recognise the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), explaining that non-international cricket events do not fall under its jurisdiction.

The BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have exchanged words the past week after it emerged that Indian officials were trying to prevent overseas players from participating in KPL 2021.

After the PCB said it would raise the matter with the ICC, the BCCI, according to ESPNcricinfo, wrote to the global governing body to unrecognise the league.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI's letter had centered on "the status of Kashmir as [a] disputed territory — and whether matches can be played in such territories — and its central place in the long-running dispute between the two countries."

When approached by Dawn.com to comment on the request made by the BCCI in its letter, an ICC spokesperson answered: "Non-international cricket is not our jurisdiction so it is not something we can be involved in."

The cricketing authorities from both the sides have been trading barbs since former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs accused the BCCI of attempting to prevent him from participating in the KPL and threatening him with denying his entry in India if he participated.

"Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me [from] playing in the KPL," the Proteas great said. "[They are] also threatening me saying they won't allow me entry into India for any cricket-related work. Ludicrous," he tweeted.

Reacting to the development, the PCB had issued a statement, saying it would "raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter".

The BCCI responded to Gibbs' allegations and the PCB, saying that the Indian board was "well within its rights" to do anything in the best interest of its cricketing ecosystem.

It later emerged on Monday that former England spinner Monty Panesar had pulled out of the KPL, saying that the BCCI had "advised" him that if he played in the event, the "consequences" of his decision could include not being granted a visa to India in the future and not being allowed to work in the country.

The Kashmir Premier League T20 2021 is the first edition of the KPL. Of the six teams playing in the inaugural season, five teams are from Azad Kashmir while the sixth one is from outside the region.

The league is the second T20 competition arranged by the PCB after the Pakistan Super League and is set to play from August 6-17 in Muzaffarabad.

Aug 03, 2021 02:45pm
Pakistan started the fire. Expect BCL - Balochistan Cricket League with in a year fully backed by BCCI. Pakistan players will be excluded from this ofcourse.
Reply Recommend 0
Akashvani
Aug 03, 2021 02:48pm
This is misreporting. BCCI didn’t approach ICC to derecognise a league that is not recognised anyway.
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Aug 03, 2021 02:49pm
ICC indirectly gave BCCI a free hand. Thanks ICC
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 03, 2021 02:51pm
Some media groups and politicians are not happy with ICC statement. Nonetheless, it's a good step. Further, I would advocate the idea that now Pakistan should cease all diplomatic relations with India until it revoke 370.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 03, 2021 02:52pm
Most overseas players, officials, commentators and journos want to be in IPL, so it is likely that they pull out of KPL20.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 03, 2021 02:56pm
Without India there is no cricket
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Aug 03, 2021 02:58pm
Every single thing in India is related to politics. India is a complete joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Aug 03, 2021 03:00pm
BCCI should have approach Abhinandin instead of ICC.
Reply Recommend 0

