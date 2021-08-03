Dawn Logo

Ghani blames speedy US pullout for worsening violence

APPublished August 3, 2021 - Updated August 3, 2021 08:16am
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the extraordinary meeting of the Parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. — AP
KABUL: The Afghan pre­sident on Monday blamed the American troops’ speedy pullout for the worsening violence in his country and said his administration would now focus on protecting provincial capitals and major urban areas in the face of the rapidly advancing Taliban.

Ashraf Ghani also urged lawmakers to back a national mobilisation drive against the Taliban amid an intensifying war between the Taliban and Afghan government forces over the past few months as US and Nato troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

An imported, hasty peace process — a reference to Washington’s push for negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban — not only failed to bring peace but created doubt and ambiguity among Afghans, Ghani said in his address to parliament.

The Afghan president arrived by helicopter for the extraordinary session of the house, called because of the dire situation on the ground. Ghani touched down at the Darul Aman Palace in Kabul and inspected an honour guard before heading inside.

“The Taliban do not beli­eve in lasting or just peace,” Ghani said. He predicted a sea change on the battlefield in the next six months that would push the Taliban back, without elaborating.

He claimed that Afghan forces are up to the task and have the capacity to defeat the insurgents. But in past weeks, Afghan forces have struggled against the Taliban onslaught, and have often been left without reinforcements and resupplies.

On Sunday, the Afghan armed forces spokesman, Gen Ajmal Omar Shinwari, said three provinces in southern and western Afghanistan face critical security situations. Southern Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban as well as Helmand and Herat provinces have witnessed several attacks.

Helmand provincial council chief Attaullah Afghan said the Taliban are also advancing in the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, and now have control of the city’s seventh district. On Monday, elite Afghan commando units were dispatched to Lashkar Gah to help defend the city.

Back in Kabul, Ghani claimed his government has the financial and political support of the US and the international community to turn the tide even as he urged the insurgents to rejoin peace talks.

“We either sit knee to knee at the real negotiating table or break their (Taliban) knees on the battleground,” Ghani said.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2021

Dr. Airalas, Rimaa Damha
Aug 03, 2021 08:18am
He is 100 percent correct It us better to pull out fast, if you want to avoid complications But hope for peaseful neighboughood
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 03, 2021 08:21am
Now after a while, president Ghani has realised ground realities and blaming US for mess they have created after over twenty years occupation. He is in deep waters and unlikely to survive - just wait a few more months.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 03, 2021 08:29am
The only remaining question is, who paid this man more, USA earlier or India now.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 03, 2021 08:29am
All set to run away?
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Aug 03, 2021 08:34am
US and 42 NATO nations all left Afghanistan and Mr. Ghani is blaming Pakistan for their pull out. On this tough when everyone left Afghanistan Mr. Ghani should stop the blame game and work with Pakistan because without Cooperation with Pakistan things will be very tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Aug 03, 2021 08:41am
Blaming everyone besides himself and his corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 03, 2021 08:42am
Ghani lives in fantasy world away from ground realities and the happenings long before the US withdrawal- why they didn’t learn lessons from Vietnam’s exit strategy
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Aug 03, 2021 08:47am
Speedy pullout? Its been 20 years. These American puppets cannot do anything without the USAs help.
Reply Recommend 0
Mike
Aug 03, 2021 08:53am
Afghan government does not represent Afghan people while Taliban are massively popular among masses.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 03, 2021 08:55am
Seems like Ghani has fallen out with USA. Wonder if he has already applied for Indian citizenship.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 03, 2021 08:56am
He’s not getting a refuge in USA anymore. Try India Mr Ghani
Reply Recommend 0
NXT
Aug 03, 2021 09:10am
This man blames everyone else for his lack of leadership!
Reply Recommend 0
Zeezoo
Aug 03, 2021 09:11am
So leaving after 20 years is fast exit.what this guy expected? 200 years?
Reply Recommend 0

