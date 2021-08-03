Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 03, 2021

Pakistan shelves plan to hold Afghan leaders’ moot

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished August 3, 2021 - Updated August 3, 2021 07:45am
The Pakistan government, besides helping Afghans develop a consensus on peace process, had wanted to use the moot to hear from them (the Afghans) their expectations from Pakistan. — Dawn/File
The Pakistan government, besides helping Afghans develop a consensus on peace process, had wanted to use the moot to hear from them (the Afghans) their expectations from Pakistan. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: Frustrated with the attitude of the Afghan government, Pakistan has given up its plan to host Afghan Peace Conference involving Afghanistan’s political leadership.

The plan has been quietly shelved, a senior official confirmed on Monday.

The conference, which was to be attended by the political leadership of Afghanistan, was originally planned to be held from July 17 to 19 to give a fresh impetus to the efforts for peace there.

Twenty-one prominent Afghan leaders, including Abdullah Abdullah, Karim Khalili, Mohammad Younus Qanooni, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Salahuddin Rabbani, Ismail Khan, Ata Mohammad Noor, Sayed Hamed Gailani, Sayed Eshaq Gailani, Batur Dostum and Mirwais Yasini, had been invited to the conference in Islamabad. Several of them had confirmed their participation.

FO clarifies Qureshi’s remarks, says Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan

However, it was postponed at the eleventh hour after last minute pull-outs and criticism by President Ashraf Ghani, who had reportedly during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Uzbekistan, called for its cancellation.

Taliban had not been invited.

Initially, it was said that the conference had been postponed because it coincided with Afghan leaders’ visit to Doha for a meeting with Taliban negotiators.

The Pakistan government, besides helping Afghans develop a consensus on peace process, had wanted to use the event to hear from them (the Afghans) their expectations from Pakistan.

“Afghan leaders individually in their conversations with Pakistani officials make varying demands, therefore, we thought that the conference would help them put forward a common set of expectations,” the official said.

The government is now thinking of convening a regional conference on Afghanistan at the foreign ministers’ level.

Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, meanwhile, in a separate statement, while clarifying earlier remarks by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan had no favourites in Afghanistan.

“We have repeatedly stated that Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan. We see all sides in the conflict as Afghans who need to decide about their future themselves. We will continue to play a constructive facilitation role in the Afghan peace process,” he maintained.

He said it “regrettable” that certain sections of the media misquoted and twisted FM Qureshi’s remarks about the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

“In fact, the Foreign Minister clearly spoke about consensus among the international community, the regional players and the Afghans themselves against the menace of terrorism. His remarks cannot be in any way be misconstrued as advocacy for a particular side in the Afghan conflict,” he underscored.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ANS
Aug 03, 2021 07:29am
If that is not interference then what is?
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Aug 03, 2021 07:30am
Trying to hide something from the Afghan eyes?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 03, 2021 07:31am
Everything is failed under this govt
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 03, 2021 07:37am
Ashraf Ghani did not learn from what happened to Najibullah.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Back to the future
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Back to the future

A civil war next door would pose serious threats to Pakistan’s security and multidimensional challenges.

Editorial

03 Aug 2021

Changing GB’s status

THE government’s plans to accord a provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan are progressing steadily and...
Taliban assault
03 Aug 2021

Taliban assault

Intra-Afghan peace talks should be promoted, but the global community must be ready for the imminent collapse of the Afghan state.
03 Aug 2021

Cancelling Aurat March

THE cancellation of Aurat March Faisalabad is exactly one of those ‘isolated incidents’ which, when viewed...
02 Aug 2021

Row over NCSW

SOME matters are simply too important to play politics on. Protection of women’s rights is one of them....
02 Aug 2021

Mismanaging LNG

PAKISTAN’S purchase of expensive LNG cargoes for the September-October delivery in less than three weeks after...
Against their will
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Against their will

Estimates indicate that some 1,000 girls from minority communities are forcibly converted to Islam every year in Pakistan.