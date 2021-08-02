Suspect confesses to killing six-year-old girl after rape in Karachi’s Korangi: police

A suspect arrested a couple of days ago in a kidnapping, rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Korangi has confessed to his crime, while his DNA samples also matched with the samples obtained from the victim's body, police said on Monday.

The minor girl had gone missing from her house in Korangi's Ghous Pak area on the night of July 27. Her body was found the next day from a garbage dump near her residence after a search lasting nearly eight hours.

Zaman Town police had registered the case's first information report (FIR) under Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections dealing with kidnapping, rape and murder against unknown suspects.

Confirming completion of the police investigation into the case, DIG East Saqib Ismail Memon explained that the investigators had first conducted geo-fencing of the area before netting suspects.

He said one of the suspects, who also lived in the same locality, was interrogated and his DNA samples were sent to a laboratory at the University of Karachi for forensic testing. “His samples matched with samples obtained from the victim,” the officer added.

He said the suspect had also confessed to the crime.

“The inspector general of police Sindh appreciated the investigation team and announced a reward for them,” the DIG said.

Earlier in the day, adviser to Sindh chief minister, Murtaza Wahab had tweeted that the suspect in the case admitted to the crime during interrogation.

On July 31, the suspect’s DNA samples were sent to a laboratory at the University of Karachi to match with samples collected from the crime scene.

Memon had also said in a statement the same day that the suspect was "continuously" changing his statement during interrogation. “The suspect is a drug addict who knew the victim."

He had informed that a “multi-directional probe is under way based on the statements of witnesses, family and area residents,” he had said, adding “technical data is also being analysed, while a dedicated team has been constituted” to probe the case.”

The case background

The details of the case unearthed after the victim's father lodged an FIR at the Zaman Town Police Station. According to contents of the FIR reviewed by Dawn.com, the victim's father said that he worked at a private firm and had been living in Korangi's G-Area for the last 11 years in a rented house and had four children.

The complainant said he along with his three daughters, aged between two to nine years, was sitting outside on a street near his home as electricity had gone out in the locality at around 10:15pm on July 27. Some time later, he returned home along with two of his daughters, while his third daughter aged six remained outside to play with other children.

At around 10:45pm, his elder daughter informed him that her younger sibling had not returned home. The complainant said he immediately went outside and looked around for his daughter, but in vain. The neighbours were unable to help as well.

The next day (July 28) at around 5:45am, he came to know that the body of a minor girl was lying in a garbage dump near the wall of a school in G-Area market. He went to the spot along with his neighbours and discovered that it was his daughter's body.