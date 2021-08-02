Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 02, 2021

Suspect confesses to killing six-year-old girl after rape in Karachi’s Korangi: police

Imtiaz AliPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 06:29pm
The minor girl had gone missing from her house in Korangi's Ghous Pak area on the night of July 27. Her body was found the next day from a garbage dump near her residence. — AFP/File
The minor girl had gone missing from her house in Korangi's Ghous Pak area on the night of July 27. Her body was found the next day from a garbage dump near her residence. — AFP/File

A suspect arrested a couple of days ago in a kidnapping, rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Korangi has confessed to his crime, while his DNA samples also matched with the samples obtained from the victim's body, police said on Monday.

The minor girl had gone missing from her house in Korangi's Ghous Pak area on the night of July 27. Her body was found the next day from a garbage dump near her residence after a search lasting nearly eight hours.

Zaman Town police had registered the case's first information report (FIR) under Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections dealing with kidnapping, rape and murder against unknown suspects.

Confirming completion of the police investigation into the case, DIG East Saqib Ismail Memon explained that the investigators had first conducted geo-fencing of the area before netting suspects.

He said one of the suspects, who also lived in the same locality, was interrogated and his DNA samples were sent to a laboratory at the University of Karachi for forensic testing. “His samples matched with samples obtained from the victim,” the officer added.

He said the suspect had also confessed to the crime.

“The inspector general of police Sindh appreciated the investigation team and announced a reward for them,” the DIG said.

Earlier in the day, adviser to Sindh chief minister, Murtaza Wahab had tweeted that the suspect in the case admitted to the crime during interrogation.

On July 31, the suspect’s DNA samples were sent to a laboratory at the University of Karachi to match with samples collected from the crime scene.

Memon had also said in a statement the same day that the suspect was "continuously" changing his statement during interrogation. “The suspect is a drug addict who knew the victim."

He had informed that a “multi-directional probe is under way based on the statements of witnesses, family and area residents,” he had said, adding “technical data is also being analysed, while a dedicated team has been constituted” to probe the case.”

The case background

The details of the case unearthed after the victim's father lodged an FIR at the Zaman Town Police Station. According to contents of the FIR reviewed by Dawn.com, the victim's father said that he worked at a private firm and had been living in Korangi's G-Area for the last 11 years in a rented house and had four children.

The complainant said he along with his three daughters, aged between two to nine years, was sitting outside on a street near his home as electricity had gone out in the locality at around 10:15pm on July 27. Some time later, he returned home along with two of his daughters, while his third daughter aged six remained outside to play with other children.

At around 10:45pm, his elder daughter informed him that her younger sibling had not returned home. The complainant said he immediately went outside and looked around for his daughter, but in vain. The neighbours were unable to help as well.

The next day (July 28) at around 5:45am, he came to know that the body of a minor girl was lying in a garbage dump near the wall of a school in G-Area market. He went to the spot along with his neighbours and discovered that it was his daughter's body.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nauman
Aug 02, 2021 06:33pm
If it is really the right guy he needs to be castrated
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 02, 2021 06:38pm
Am requesting our courts. Please start handing out death penalty for all rapists. He has admitted his crime, hang him till death. Please.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Aug 02, 2021 06:48pm
Not dressed properly, was she?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan
Aug 02, 2021 07:03pm
DNA Testing takes much longer than this in USA. How is it that Karachi Police is doing it so quickly?! Hope they don’t have an innocent man accused for this heinous crime.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Aug 02, 2021 07:10pm
Congratulations to the police and the investigators who arrested the suspect. Now we should have speedy justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Jibran Khan
Aug 02, 2021 07:20pm
If it's really him, hanging him in the public Is the only solution.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Defining sexual harassment
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Defining sexual harassment

Conduct that is rooted in gender-based discrimination and creates an abusive work environment must also be considered harassment.
Life after IMF
02 Aug 2021

Life after IMF

Some efforts have been made for reforming the IMF.

Editorial

02 Aug 2021

Row over NCSW

SOME matters are simply too important to play politics on. Protection of women’s rights is one of them....
02 Aug 2021

Mismanaging LNG

PAKISTAN’S purchase of expensive LNG cargoes for the September-October delivery in less than three weeks after...
Against their will
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Against their will

Estimates indicate that some 1,000 girls from minority communities are forcibly converted to Islam every year in Pakistan.
Necessary lockdown
Updated 01 Aug 2021

Necessary lockdown

AS the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 infections crossed 8pc, Sindh imposed a nine-day lockdown effective...
01 Aug 2021

No Olympic glory

FOR about 30 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting competition last week, Talha Talib remained in the podium...
01 Aug 2021

Preventable E-11 flooding

THE flooding on Wednesday in Islamabad’s E-11/2 sector is deserving of the shock it has spawned. The flouting of...