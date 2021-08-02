Dawn Logo

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar pulls out from Kashmir Premier League due to 'political pressure'

Dawn.comPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 06:26pm
Former England spinner Monty Panesar has pulled out of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021, saying that he could have "face difficulty" in the future if he had participated. — AFP/File
Former England spinner Monty Panesar has pulled out of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021, saying that he could have "face difficulty" in the future if he had participated. — AFP/File

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has pulled out of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021, citing "political pressure" and "advice" from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stating that all cricketers who participate in the Kashmir tournament would not be allowed to play in India in the future, it emerged on Monday.

Talking to YouTube channel Sports Yaari, Panesar said the BCCI had "advised" him that if he played in KPL 2021, the "consequences" of his decision could include not being granted a visa to India in the future and not being allowed to work in the country.

"[It is] the start of my sports journalist career, I want to do broadcasting and commentary all over the world. Whatever opportunity or work I get in India, I want to do that. I cannot jeopardise it," the spinner said, adding that he could "face difficulty" after taking such a big decision.

Cricket is "very big" in India and the country has a "strong" cricket board — BCCI — along with a lot of opportunities, Panesar said, while terming participation in the KPL "too risky a decision" for him.

He also addressed the matter on Twitter, saying he had decided not to participate in the tournament because of the "political tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issues".

"I don't want to be in the middle of this, it would make me feel uncomfortable," he added.

Shoaib Akhtar to be KPL 'peace ambassador'

Meanwhile, former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar announced his decision to become a "peace ambassador" for the Kashmir tournament.

"Why such a fuss between [Kashmir Premier League] & BCCI. It’s about building bridges and promoting peace," he said.

Gibbs' allegations and BCCI's response

Panesar's decision to pull out surfaced days after another international cricketer — South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs — accused the BCCI of attempting to prevent him from participating in the inaugural KPL. He added that the BCCI had also threatened of denying him entry in India if he participated in the league.

"Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me [from] playing in the KPL," the Proteas great said. "[They are] also threatening me saying they won't allow me entry into India for any cricket-related work. Ludicrous," he tweeted.

Reacting to the development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement, saying it would "raise this matter at the appropriate ICC (International Cricket Council) forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter".

The PCB expressed the belief that the BCCI had "breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman's game" through its interference in the internal affairs of ICC members.

Later on Saturday, the BCCI responded to Gibbs' allegations and the PCB, saying that the Indian board was "well within its rights" to do anything in the best interest of its cricketing ecosystem.

A BCCI official told Indian news agency ANI: "While one can neither confirm or deny the veracity of the statement made by a former player who has figured in a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) investigation into match-fixing earlier, the PCB must understand that even if Gibb's statement is assumed to be true, the BCCI would be well within their rights to take decisions with respect to the cricketing ecosystem in India.

"The fact that the Indian cricketing ecosystem is the most sought after for cricketing opportunities globally, should not be envied by the PCB."

The BCCI official said the PCB was "confused" and that allowing or disallowing anyone from playing cricket in India was "purely an internal matter" and no different than the restriction on Pakistani-origin players from participating in the Indian Premier League.

The Kashmir Premier League T20 2021 is the first edition of the KPL. Of the six teams playing in the inaugural season, five teams are from Azad Kashmir while the sixth one is from outside the region.

The league is the second T20 competition arranged by the PCB after the Pakistan Super League and is set to play from August 6-17 in Muzaffarabad.

Comments (21)
Fastrack
Aug 02, 2021 06:32pm
Politics in sports. Hate in trade. Propaganda in media. Terrorism in foreign relations. India is just a gone case.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 02, 2021 06:33pm
Probably the biggest achievement of Narendra Modi in a long time. National holiday in India tomorrow then? LoL
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas (UK)
Aug 02, 2021 06:34pm
The tides are never one way. The rivers change their course over time and so does geography and politics. BCCi is not going to be cricket bully for ever. This is a time when everyone must stand against BCCI - even moderate Indians. You cannot allow bullying and pressuring politics into sport. India itself will suffer from the consequences sooner or later
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 02, 2021 06:36pm
I would ask bcci why they play Pakistan at icc events. Come on show some spine and shell out 2 points against Pakistan in upcoming t20 clash. No, you dont have the courage to do that your principal are biased and not in line with sports, that's hypocrisy. In future you should never ever allow any cricket with Pakistan, show some guts for once and all. Meantime, I advocate all ties with India should be cut off unless India revoked 370.
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
Aug 02, 2021 06:36pm
Take them to court …ICJ
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 02, 2021 06:37pm
Wise man.
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Aug 02, 2021 06:37pm
Sikh coward.
Reply Recommend 0
Gary
Aug 02, 2021 06:40pm
PCB should leave ICC.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Aug 02, 2021 06:44pm
BCCI making a KPL huge event.
Reply Recommend 0
UZ
Aug 02, 2021 06:49pm
Shameless people will say "Play India or KPL" instead of criticizing India/BCCI for their unethical role and generating hurdles between players and game.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 02, 2021 06:50pm
Simply, BCCI is using blackmailing tactics to deter players playing cricket in Kashmir league. This is exactly Modi's and RSS's ideology to suppress minorities in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Lowe, I.Q.
Aug 02, 2021 06:51pm
Coward Panesar. Show your British courage if you have the gall, neutrality and fair play. Don't get trapped into blackmailing.
Reply Recommend 0
UZ
Aug 02, 2021 06:52pm
Well, Panesar has all the right to play or not. However, he chooses money over freedom. It is true that IPL has more money but this league will show who prefers money and which one will choose the freedom of his decision.
Reply Recommend 0
sidd C
Aug 02, 2021 06:55pm
Smart move, politics is ugly thing. Think about your future first. Both countries are in middle of senseless feud get over it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 02, 2021 06:56pm
Modi and his government has intoxicated India. As a result India will not rise or shine again for a long time.
Reply Recommend 0
Khader
Aug 02, 2021 07:08pm
In the normal words of Pakistan against India, it is “irrefutable evidence” that BCCI rules the roost. No foreign player at his peril will be dare enough to play in KPL.
Reply Recommend 0
Mandvi
Aug 02, 2021 07:16pm
@Khader, Is that a good thing or bad for India and its image - I will let you decide?
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 02, 2021 07:24pm
Listen his interview carefully, he clearly said that he is withdrawing from KPL as he wants to start his future as cricket journalist and commentator etc. In all of his discussion where is the pressure of BCCI? He is personly not interested to play KPL. Everyone now wants to see a Fight between India and Pakistan and our positive attitude will help both countries for peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Nisar
Aug 02, 2021 07:25pm
Exactly the advertising the Kashmir league needs, BCCI was always a bully.
Reply Recommend 0
Sekh Munnawar
Aug 02, 2021 07:26pm
Panesar is a Sikh first ,Jai waheguru
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Aug 02, 2021 07:26pm
Change the name. You would not have this issue. PCB is trying to make Political Statement which is not necessary given its current situation. This is not inline with Players Welfare. Other country Players are making the money. Our players are left dry.
Reply Recommend 0

