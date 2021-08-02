Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 02, 2021

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

Tahir NaseerPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 04:42pm
Zahir Jaffer, the alleged killer of former diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukadam, is brought to a court in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Zahir Jaffer, the alleged killer of former diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukadam, is brought to a court in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday remanded Zahir Zakir Jaffer — the primary suspect in Noor Mukadam's brutal murder case — to judicial custody for 14 days.

The suspect was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi following the completion of his two-day remand granted on Saturday.

The court accepted the police's request for the suspect's judicial remand and ordered for him to be produced before it on August 16.

The prosecutor told the court that police had, for now, completed their investigation with regards to the suspect and that they no longer required his physical custody.

The judge responded that there was nothing like a "complete investigation for now".

"A complete investigation is complete," said the judge, adding that the police would keep bringing supplementary challans.

"Where is the accused Zahir Zakir Jaffer?" questioned the judge and asked him if he wanted to say anything to the court to which Jaffer responded that his lawyer would speak for him.

The case

Noor, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

In his complaint, Shaukat Mukadam had stated that he had gone to Rawalpindi on July 19 to buy a goat for Eidul Azha, while his wife had gone out to pick up clothes from her tailor. When he had returned home in the evening, the couple found their daughter Noor absent from their house in Islamabad.

They had found her cellphone number to be switched off, and started a search for her. Sometime later, Noor had called her parents to inform them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two, according to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

The complainant said he had later received a call from the suspect, son of Zakir Jaffer, whose family were the ex-diplomat's acquaintances. The suspect had informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm on July 20, the victim's father had received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police had subsequently taken the complainant to Zahir's house in Sector F-7/4 where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", according to the FIR.

Mukadam, who identified his daughter's body, has sought the maximum punishment under the law against Zahir for allegedly murdering his daughter.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Aug 02, 2021 04:32pm
Had this been the PPP or PMLN era, this US national would have long been partying in America. PMIK takes exactly zero pressure.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 02, 2021 04:35pm
Lessons for everyone in the gruesome episode. Boys, girls, parents of boys, parents of girls, friends, the ultra rich.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 02, 2021 04:37pm
Some people expected PMIK to bow down under pressure and release ZJ within 24 hours. Reality: Even his parents and servants are in jail.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Defining sexual harassment
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Defining sexual harassment

Conduct that is rooted in gender-based discrimination and creates an abusive work environment must also be considered harassment.
Life after IMF
02 Aug 2021

Life after IMF

Some efforts have been made for reforming the IMF.

Editorial

02 Aug 2021

Row over NCSW

SOME matters are simply too important to play politics on. Protection of women’s rights is one of them....
02 Aug 2021

Mismanaging LNG

PAKISTAN’S purchase of expensive LNG cargoes for the September-October delivery in less than three weeks after...
Against their will
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Against their will

Estimates indicate that some 1,000 girls from minority communities are forcibly converted to Islam every year in Pakistan.
Necessary lockdown
Updated 01 Aug 2021

Necessary lockdown

AS the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 infections crossed 8pc, Sindh imposed a nine-day lockdown effective...
01 Aug 2021

No Olympic glory

FOR about 30 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting competition last week, Talha Talib remained in the podium...
01 Aug 2021

Preventable E-11 flooding

THE flooding on Wednesday in Islamabad’s E-11/2 sector is deserving of the shock it has spawned. The flouting of...