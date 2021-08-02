Dawn Logo

Pakistan has 'no favourites' in Afghanistan: FO clarifies FM Qureshi's remarks on IS, Taliban

Naveed SiddiquiPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 04:03pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's (pictured) recent comments regarding the need to keep IS insurgency in check in Afghanistan were "misconstrued", accordintg to FO. — AP/File
The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday clarified that Pakistan favoured no particular side in Afghanistan, and stressed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's recent comments on the Islamic State (IS) and Afghan Taliban were being "misconstrued".

The foreign minister, during a press conference in Multan on Saturday, had discussed the need to keep IS insurgency in check in Afghanistan. His comments, on social media and in Afghan press, were reported as if he expected the Taliban, and not the Afghan government, to handle the situation.

In a statement issued today, the FO contextualised the foreign minister's remarks and said it was "regrettable" how a certain contingent of the media had "misquoted and twisted" his statement about the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned peace process.

"The foreign minister clearly spoke about consensus among the international community, the regional players and the Afghans themselves against the menace of terrorism. His remarks cannot be in any way be misconstrued as advocacy for a particular side in the Afghan conflict," FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

"We have repeatedly stated that Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan. We see all sides in the conflict as Afghans who need to decide about their future themselves. We will continue to play a constructive facilitation role in the Afghan peace process," the statement reads.

The FO stressed that all energies should be focused on finding an "inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive" political settlement to the Afghan conflict.

Russia had warned last week that IS fighters were moving into Afghanistan amid the rapidly deteriorating security situation. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the militants were coming from Syria, Libya and several other countries.

“What’s more, in some parts, we can also see that these movements are quite seriously organised,” Shoigu was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

The group had recently claimed responsibility for the rocket attack targeting the presidential palace in Kabul during Eidul Azha prayers.

