UAE rolls out Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17

ReutersPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 02:36pm
Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease are seen at the Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia. — Reuters/File
Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease are seen at the Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia. — Reuters/File

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will start providing China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to children aged between three and 17, the UAE government said on Twitter on Monday.

It cited the health ministry as saying that the decision comes after clinical trials and extensive evaluations, without providing any details.

Authorities said in June the trial would monitor the immune response of 900 children.

The Gulf Arab state, which has one of the world's highest immunisation rates, was already providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12-15.

The health ministry said on Sunday that 78.95 per cent of the UAE population of roughly nine million had received one vaccine dose while 70.57pc had been fully vaccinated.

The UAE, the region's tourism and trade hub, registered 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday to take its total to 682,377 cases and 1,951 deaths. It does not provide a breakdown for each of its seven emirates.

It led Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine produced by China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm and has started manufacturing it under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42.

