Indian states agree to resolve border dispute after deadly clash

AFPPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 01:23pm
Clashes on the demarcation between Assam and Mizoram left six police officers dead last week in a major embarrassment for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. — Photo courtesy: NDTV website
Clashes on the demarcation between Assam and Mizoram left six police officers dead last week in a major embarrassment for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. — Photo courtesy: NDTV website

Two states in India's north-east have agreed to resolve their differences peacefully after their long-running border dispute erupted into deadly violence last week.

Last Monday clashes on the demarcation between Assam and Mizoram left six police officers dead in a major embarrassment for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The two regions' chief ministers tweeted on Sunday that they would now seek an “amicable” approach to the dispute.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga urged locals to stop posting “sensitive messages” on social media while his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the “spirit of the north-east.”

“What happened along the Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to the people of both states... Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion,” Sarma tweeted.

The six Assam policemen were shot dead in the clashes that also left 60 people injured. Both states have blamed each other for the violence which erupted after Mizoram alleged Assam had encroached on its territory.

Assam in turn accused Mizoram villagers of encroaching instead on reserve forest land.

Sarma belongs to Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party while Zoramthanga, who uses only one name, heads the Mizo National Front — an ally of the ruling BJP alliance.

Mizoram was part of Assam till 1972 and became a state in its own right in 1987. The border argument has been going on since then with sporadic violence.

Indian media on Monday said the government might rely on satellite mapping to define the boundaries to help settle the dispute and others in the region.

AdilMustafa
Aug 02, 2021 01:26pm
Look inwards, India
Reply Recommend 0
Kaleidoscope
Aug 02, 2021 01:27pm
#civilwarinindia ?
Reply Recommend 0
AdilMustafa
Aug 02, 2021 01:27pm
Division has started
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 02, 2021 01:44pm
That day is near when the Indian states will declare their freedom and have separate countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 02, 2021 01:44pm
Once again, Modi is in trouble because of his RSS ideology and unilateral decisions. More protests are likely to follow and make India exposed internationally.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Aug 02, 2021 01:50pm
Its already solved
Reply Recommend 0
Commentator
Aug 02, 2021 01:57pm
FO will not reject this development.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 02, 2021 02:27pm
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
tQ
Aug 02, 2021 02:40pm
Lessons for all to learn. Dialogue is the only way to settle issues.
Reply Recommend 0

