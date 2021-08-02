Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 02, 2021

US to begin new Afghan refugee programme: sources

ReutersPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 11:59am
The US flag is reflected on the windows of the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 30. — Reuters
The US flag is reflected on the windows of the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 30. — Reuters

US President Joe Biden's administration will launch a new programme to resettle certain Afghans as refugees in the United States, an administration official and two knowledgeable sources said on Sunday.

The US State Department was expected to announce the setting-up of the so-called Priority Two refugee programme on Monday, the three sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The programme comes as fighting surges in Afghanistan ahead of the formal completion of the US troop withdrawal at the end of this month, with the Taliban pushing to capture key provincial capitals.

Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to aid Afghans at risk of Taliban retaliation because of their association with the United States during the 20-year US war.

The administration official said the new refugee programme would cover Afghans who worked for US-funded projects, US-based non-government bodies and media outlets.

Those Afghans do not qualify for the Special Immigration Visa (SIV) programme that covers interpreters and others who worked for the US government, and their families.

About 200 SIV applicants whose visas are in the final stages of processing and family members flew into the United States last week at the start of an evacuation effort dubbed "Operation Allies Refuge" that could include as many as 50,000 people or more.

They were taken to stay at a military base in Virginia to complete their final formalities before being resettled around the country.

The administration official said the new programme for Afghans would differ from a Priority Two refugee programme for Iraqis that has been indefinitely suspended while US officials pursue a sweeping fraud investigation.

The new Afghan programme will require applicants to be referred by US agencies, senior US officials, non-government bodies or media outlets, the official added.

The referral requirement is a key difference between the new Afghan programme and the Iraqi programme, which allows Iraqis to apply directly without a referral, the official said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 02, 2021 12:25pm
Will president Ghani and his like minded associates be included in the anticipated refugee programme? Please don't leave them behind!
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Aug 02, 2021 12:29pm
What are Islamic nations doing? Why can't they take care of brother in trouble? Any idea what OIC is doing?
Reply Recommend 0
Ehtisham Haider
Aug 02, 2021 01:59pm
What about those who are running to other neighboring countries? Why dont take all of them or US just need to take the traitors.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Defining sexual harassment
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Defining sexual harassment

Conduct that is rooted in gender-based discrimination and creates an abusive work environment must also be considered harassment.
Life after IMF
02 Aug 2021

Life after IMF

Some efforts have been made for reforming the IMF.

Editorial

02 Aug 2021

Row over NCSW

SOME matters are simply too important to play politics on. Protection of women’s rights is one of them....
02 Aug 2021

Mismanaging LNG

PAKISTAN’S purchase of expensive LNG cargoes for the September-October delivery in less than three weeks after...
Against their will
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Against their will

Estimates indicate that some 1,000 girls from minority communities are forcibly converted to Islam every year in Pakistan.
Necessary lockdown
Updated 01 Aug 2021

Necessary lockdown

AS the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 infections crossed 8pc, Sindh imposed a nine-day lockdown effective...
01 Aug 2021

No Olympic glory

FOR about 30 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting competition last week, Talha Talib remained in the podium...
01 Aug 2021

Preventable E-11 flooding

THE flooding on Wednesday in Islamabad’s E-11/2 sector is deserving of the shock it has spawned. The flouting of...