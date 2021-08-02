Dawn Logo

August 02, 2021

What the Talha Talib story says about Pakistan’s one-sport obsession

Syed Hammad HasnainPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 01:30pm
Talha Talib competes in the men's 67 kilogramme weightlifting event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, July 25. — AP/File
Talha Talib competes in the men's 67 kilogramme weightlifting event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, July 25. — AP/File

Since July 25, a day hasn’t gone by without someone eulogising Talha Talib for coming that far or cursing the darned ‘system’ for ignoring our track-and-field athletes.

Talha Talib’s name has been front and centre everywhere and everyone wants a piece of him. Talib, which literally means seeker, is himself the sought-after (oh the irony!). This Talib overload also means that probably everything that could have been said about his Cinderella story or the system’s deficiency has already been said. Full disclosure: I would have added nothing new to those two points even if I tried because the dead horse has taken such a flogging already.

Also full disclosure: I have never lifted a dumbbell, let alone an Olympic-style barbell laden with back crushing weights on either side. With nothing new to add and no athletic experience whatsoever, here I still am about to contribute my two cents to the debate. But then again I am not so dissimilar to the anchors who have interviewed this man or journalists who have dedicated column inches to him but especially political analysts who wanted to use Talib’s example to validate their theories either about Pakistan’s undiscovered talent or the government’s failings.

So much has been said about so much, yet nothing’s been said about one part of the entire equation: you and me.

The general public or the casual sports fans walk scot-free past Talib with the same insouciance we had demonstrated when wrestler Inam Butt had his day in the sun, pointing fingers in every which way just as we had during hockey’s freefall to rock bottom, and pretending to be faultless when we see that the men’s tennis ranking has no Pakistani player in its top 40.

We feel smug in the knowledge that our conscience is clean, because if we’re at nadir in almost every sports, it is certainly not due to any fault of ours. Blame the athletes, federations, officials, the ‘system’ or anything under the sun but not us.

Here is some perspective for such casuals.

We have no right to laugh at any athlete that fails because we’ve never shown interest in anything but cricket for a cool minute.

Somewhere down the road we stopped caring for anything that was not our favourite bat-and-ball sport. You can argue that the results dropped first and public interest plummeted later but that’d be akin to the chicken-and-egg head scratcher. Point being that in Pakistan everything other than cricket has become a niche sport that only a small group of diehards follows or even know the rules of.

When fan interest dries up or is nonexistent to begin with, it also shrinks a sport’s reach, which in turn makes sponsors reluctant to contribute and the whole ecosystem goes belly up.

Granted that there are bigger things in play here and the blame apportioned to us, the fans, is small compared to the usual tomfoolery by our sports bodies all over but we cannot act as if we are also not enablers of this cricket-or-nothing culture.

Most countries’ sports bases have, at the very least, a couple disciplines they’re interested in but a typical Pakistan sports fan only has eyes for cricket. The next most sizable fan base loves their football but not local one but the one that comes out of Europe. One can point to the state of domestic football to argue why anyone would support it but then even when all was relatively okay, fans of European football in Pakistan hardly ever took notice.

The only time we take our eyes off our cricketers or decide to give their menial things a break is when some lone wolf a la Talha Talib or Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi or Ahmed Mujtaba take matters in their own hands and do something so extraordinary that it makes national news. But that’s only for a second. As soon as the cricket superstars go about on their ‘super competitive’ tours of Zimbabwe and ‘super exciting’ home series against Sri Lanka, the focus shifts back.

In fact, our single-sport obsession has given so much power and influence to the cricketers that they now seem to deflect it away or use it for someone else’s benefit. A case in point was when Shadab Khan pledged to set up a fund for Talib.

All of this goes to prove our complicity, albeit limited, in this systematic slow poisoning of all sports not named cricket. So the next time we feel like laughing at the hockey team for not even qualifying for the Olympics and sprinter Najma Parveen for coming last in 200m heat, let’s also laugh a little at ourselves.

Rana Talukdar
Aug 02, 2021 01:06pm
Before tv era(now internet) everything was somewhat balanced. Local football attracted as much fan as cricket. But TV brought international standards before us and obvu we started comparing. Only cricket could match internal standard, people only want to see their national team win, cricket could do it football not. Football and all other sports became unattractive. Well to do Parents don't want to see their children run, throw discuss or play football. No glamour, no money even no success.
Reply Recommend 0
Truewords
Aug 02, 2021 01:07pm
Commercial leagues is the way to go. We think we have achieved greatness by bringing PSL but in India there are leagues for all sports ranging from Badminton to Kho-Kho and Kabaddi to Football or even indoor Football. The massive monetary inflows through Indian audiences encourages more participation in such otherwise neglected sports. These leagues gather worldwide recognition and biggest names for respective sports like Rinaldinho in Football, Federer in Tennis etc keep visiting India.
Reply Recommend 0
Truewords
Aug 02, 2021 01:11pm
What's more disheartening is only 6 of the 10 athletes actually qualified and rest were simply because of wildfire invitations. For e.g. Mahoor Shahzad is out of world top 100. There are more than 10 Indian women who are ranked higher than her in world rankings.
Reply Recommend 0
Truewords
Aug 02, 2021 01:14pm
@Truewords, correction : Wildcard* not wildfire.
Reply Recommend 0
Yakub
Aug 02, 2021 01:18pm
We Pakistani expect olympic medal when we barely win bronze in south Asian games where India sends their second grade contingent and still wins Golds. Last SA games we managed only couple bronze. Why wasn't there outrage when Pakistan doesn't performs at SA games but suddenly when we fail at the biggest podium?
Reply Recommend 0
THE
Aug 02, 2021 01:22pm
This article is like the voice of my heart !! I stopped watching Pakistan cricket a while back and have followed Ahmed Mujtaba but other than that there's not much to write about in terms of 'Pakistani sports'.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 02, 2021 01:25pm
I don't understand why such Cricket bashing. People play what they like. Paksitan is best cricket team. Let India be happy with their one Olympic medal while we are better than them in Cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Aug 02, 2021 01:27pm
Cricket is nothing but money and glamour. Unfortunately in the countries like Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka etc normal sports are not given any value. The sentiments flows only during the Olympic days. After that all become as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Krish
Aug 02, 2021 01:42pm
Pakistan had a great hockey team
Reply Recommend 0
Krish
Aug 02, 2021 01:44pm
@Zak, this attitude will get you nowwhere
Reply Recommend 0
Savita Kumari
Aug 02, 2021 01:47pm
@Zak, Do you ever realize how many times indian team has beaten you in world cups matches ...Count that and then write.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 02, 2021 01:55pm
Not good performance by Pakistan in Olympics so far, no medals ?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Aug 02, 2021 01:59pm
Its time that Pakistani sports people start playing and corporates patronizing one or few of sports included in Olympics. Let us ignore Hockey, Swimming or etc and focus on Badminton, Field and Track events etc. to name a few. Many of these are low cost but training intensive. One or 2 wins by Pakistanis in future will develop Public support and liking. We have to start!
Reply Recommend 0
Nirmal Maunder
Aug 02, 2021 02:01pm
Pakistan may be obsessed with cricket but even here their performance is not ll that good .In a field of only 7 or 8 teams that play professional cricket they rank about 5 .So this is not the reason .The fact is Pk has no sorts culture now & it gives no priority to sports
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 02, 2021 02:04pm
It was funny how whole Pakistan was celebrating one odd victory of Ahmed Mujtaba in some mobody cares asian commecial league thinking it is a serious competition. It only became a highlight beacuse he beat Indian rival. Really awkward position where sports in Paksitan is. Olympics always humbles such over hyping people
Reply Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Aug 02, 2021 02:09pm
Post 1947, Pakistanis used to say Indians are tiny and short and inferior people. But be it in social indicators or economy or sports, India does way better.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Aug 02, 2021 02:10pm
@Zak, Even cricket ranking tells some other story, not sure where Pak is best in cricket also. Rankins: ICC Test Championship India 2 Pak 5 ICC ODI Championship India 4 Pak 6 ICC Twenty20 Rankings India 2 Pak 4 I think, you meant from bottom you are best?
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 02, 2021 02:21pm
My best prayers for Talha:)
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Aug 02, 2021 02:21pm
Near miss but never dis-hearten, future lies ahead. Good luck
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 02, 2021 02:22pm
@Krish, "had"
Reply Recommend 0
Khokar
Aug 02, 2021 02:23pm
Pakistani players are not allowed to play any sports leagues in India. I personally know Pak football players who watch Indian Super league and wish to play there, the same is with tennis and badminton players. Somehow the hostility between India and Paksitan is affecting Pakistani sports. They are not only missing on money but also experience of playing with top players in such leagues.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 02, 2021 02:30pm
Please remember the centuries old axiom, "Rome was not built in one day."
Reply Recommend 0
TruthPrevails
Aug 02, 2021 02:34pm
ICC Test Championship India 2 Pak 5 ICC ODI Championship India 4 Pak 6 ICC Twenty20 Rankings India 2 Pak 4
Reply Recommend 0

