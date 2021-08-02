Dawn Logo

Pakistan to carefully watch India’s UNSC conduct

Anwar IqbalPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 07:18am
The United Nations Security Council meets on Syria at the UN headquarters in New York on March 12, 2018. — Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Pak­istan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram said on Sunday that Pakistan will watch carefully to ensure that India does not hurt the country’s core interests during its presidency of the Security Council.

India took over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from France for the month of August. This is the first presidency for India during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

“India will obviously use its SC Presidency to promote its own narrative on various issues, including terrorism and UN reform,” Amba­ssador Akram told Dawn.

“We will watch its conduct carefully and ensure that no moves that are against Pakistan’s core interests are allowed to succeed.”

India’s Permanent Repre­sentative Tirumurti said in a tweet that during its presidency India will organise three high-level meetings focusing on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

Monday will be the first working day of India’s presidency, when Mr Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing at the UN headquarters on the council’s programme of work for the month.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UNSC on Aug 9. He will be the first Indian PM to preside over a UNSC meeting. This is India’s eighth stint on the UNSC.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd , 2021

Pak India Ties
Fastrack
Aug 02, 2021 08:11am
Ceremonial appointment with near zero impact. The real UNSC membership will remain poor India's dream.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Aug 02, 2021 08:28am
“… Pakistan will watch carefully…” You will be carefully watched. You are not in any position to watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Aug 02, 2021 08:30am
Ambassador Tiru is articulate, sharp and serious. You people will get what’s waiting for you .
Reply Recommend 0

