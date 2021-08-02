Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 02, 2021

Afghan, Taliban flags surprise visitors at park in Islamabad

Mohammad AsgharPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 08:32am
An Afghan National Army officer holds an Afghanistan flag during a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Afghanistan October 7, 2015. — Reuters
An Afghan National Army officer holds an Afghanistan flag during a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Afghanistan October 7, 2015. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Security agencies were put on alert on Sunday after police learnt that a group of individuals were flying Afghanistan’s national flag as well as that of the Taliban at Islamabad’s Lake View Park.

The Lake View Park, located near Malpur village and along Murree Road, is not far from important government buildings, including the Parliament House, and is administered by the Capital Development Authority.

According to sources, a group of 20 to 25 young men holding the two flags were seen taking photographs at the park in the evening.

A police party rushed to the place and questioned the individuals, but did not register any case against them.

When Dawn got in touch with the police officer investigating the case, he confirmed the presence of “such individuals” in the park, but refused to give further details.

Another officer said since waving a flag of any country was not a crime, police didn’t take any action.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd , 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Defining sexual harassment
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Defining sexual harassment

Conduct that is rooted in gender-based discrimination and creates an abusive work environment must also be considered harassment.
Life after IMF
02 Aug 2021

Life after IMF

Some efforts have been made for reforming the IMF.

Editorial

02 Aug 2021

Row over NCSW

SOME matters are simply too important to play politics on. Protection of women’s rights is one of them....
02 Aug 2021

Mismanaging LNG

PAKISTAN’S purchase of expensive LNG cargoes for the September-October delivery in less than three weeks after...
Against their will
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Against their will

Estimates indicate that some 1,000 girls from minority communities are forcibly converted to Islam every year in Pakistan.
Necessary lockdown
Updated 01 Aug 2021

Necessary lockdown

AS the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 infections crossed 8pc, Sindh imposed a nine-day lockdown effective...
01 Aug 2021

No Olympic glory

FOR about 30 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting competition last week, Talha Talib remained in the podium...
01 Aug 2021

Preventable E-11 flooding

THE flooding on Wednesday in Islamabad’s E-11/2 sector is deserving of the shock it has spawned. The flouting of...