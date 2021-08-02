Dawn Logo

FO condemns former Canadian minister’s remarks about Pakistan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 08:01am
In this file photo, security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday objected strongly to remarks made by a former Canadian minister, saying his comments betrayed a lack of understanding of the Afghan peace process as well as ignorance about facts on the ground.

In a tweet, the FO said: “We strongly condemn the unwarranted comments by former Canadian minister Chris Alexander, making unfounded & misleading assertions about…Pakistan’s role in #AfghanPeaceProcess. Such remarks betray a complete lack of understanding of the issue as well as ignorance of facts on ground.”

In a message posted on Twitter, Mr Alexander had earlier said: “Taliban fighters waiting to cross the border from Pakistan to Afghanistan… anyone still denying that Pakistan is engaged in an ‘act of aggression’ against Afghanistan is complicit in proxy war & war crimes.”

In its statement, the FO said that Pakistan had taken up the matter with the government of Canada. “The matter has been taken up with the Canadian side. We have urged the Canadian authorities to take steps to address this motivated and malicious smear campaign.”

The FO also reiterated Pakistan’s policy on Afghanistan and said that international powers had begun to appreciate what Prime Minister Imran Khan had been saying since long. “Now when the world has acknowledged what…Pakistan & PM @ImranKhanPTI have consistently maintained abt there being no military solution to the conflict in #Afghanistan & the need for an inclusive, broad-based & comprehensive political settlement, such gratuitous commentary is deplorable,” it added.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd , 2021

Comments (10)
Tiger
Aug 02, 2021 08:13am
It is hard to hide in the era of satellites capturing minute details of what is happening in the ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Jack
Aug 02, 2021 08:15am
Is that satellite image?
Reply Recommend 0
Jack
Aug 02, 2021 08:15am
what's the point in denying now?
Reply Recommend 0
Jack
Aug 02, 2021 08:17am
Why not say if the photo shown is in Pakistan side or not?
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Aug 02, 2021 08:17am
You dont have convince us. Please convince Taliban that there is no military solution and they have to stop.
Reply Recommend 0
Jack
Aug 02, 2021 08:21am
For international community, only action or photo matters. Not empty talk.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Aug 02, 2021 08:21am
Remarks of a former Canadian minister should not worry Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 02, 2021 08:24am
No need to reply to every provocation by nobodies.
Reply Recommend 0
Najamuddin Ahmad Aalizadeh Azarbaijani
Aug 02, 2021 08:26am
Afghan citizens should not be allowed to cross the border ( whatever names they have, refugees, traders, or visitors ) at any cost at least for five years. We are already overloaded with the burden of extra expenses. The war is over, Americans have gone home and you should too.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Aug 02, 2021 08:26am
The whole world is beginning to understand who the real Taliban is.
Reply Recommend 0

