Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 02, 2021

PTI bags three women’s seats in AJK, PPP & PML-N get one each

Tariq NaqashPublished August 2, 2021 - Updated August 2, 2021 07:48am

MUZAFFARABAD: Three candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and one each of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were on Sunday elected unopposed against five seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly reserved for women.

Initially, four candidates from PTI, five from PPP and one from PML-N had submitted their nominations.

The PTI, with 26 directly elected members, was in a position to easily clinch three seats while PPP with 11 members was in a com­fortable position to bag one seat. The PML-N, with strength of six members, needed at least two more votes to get one seat, which the PPP had reportedly agreed to lend to it. However on Sunday, one PTI and four PPP nominees withdrew their candidature, paving the way for unopposed election of Kausar Taqdees Gillani, Sabiha Siddique and Imtiaz Nasim of PTI, Nabila Ayoub of PPP and Nisara Abbasi of PML-N.

There are nine candidates in the fray from the three parties for the remaining three reserved seats — one each for technocrats, religious scholars and overseas Kashmiris.

Polling will be held on Monday (today) and PTI is poised to clinch all three seats which will raise its strength in the 53-member house to 32.

The strength of PPP and PML-N will remain confined to 12 and 7, respectively.

The assembly will hold its inaugural session on Tuesday for administration of oath of its members by the outgoing speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir.

Soon after the oath, the house will elect new speaker and deputy speaker, whose names are yet to be decided or disclosed by the PTI leadership.

Election of the leader of the house (prime minister) is likely to be held on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd , 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Aug 02, 2021 08:11am
Excellent.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Defining sexual harassment
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Defining sexual harassment

Conduct that is rooted in gender-based discrimination and creates an abusive work environment must also be considered harassment.
Life after IMF
02 Aug 2021

Life after IMF

Some efforts have been made for reforming the IMF.

Editorial

02 Aug 2021

Row over NCSW

SOME matters are simply too important to play politics on. Protection of women’s rights is one of them....
02 Aug 2021

Mismanaging LNG

PAKISTAN’S purchase of expensive LNG cargoes for the September-October delivery in less than three weeks after...
Against their will
Updated 02 Aug 2021

Against their will

Estimates indicate that some 1,000 girls from minority communities are forcibly converted to Islam every year in Pakistan.
Necessary lockdown
Updated 01 Aug 2021

Necessary lockdown

AS the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 infections crossed 8pc, Sindh imposed a nine-day lockdown effective...
01 Aug 2021

No Olympic glory

FOR about 30 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting competition last week, Talha Talib remained in the podium...
01 Aug 2021

Preventable E-11 flooding

THE flooding on Wednesday in Islamabad’s E-11/2 sector is deserving of the shock it has spawned. The flouting of...