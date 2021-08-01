Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 01, 2021

'Well within our rights': BCCI on allegation that it's threatening Kashmir league participants

Dawn.comPublished August 1, 2021 - Updated August 1, 2021 02:16pm
A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in Mumbai, India, April 26, 2010. — Reuters/File
A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in Mumbai, India, April 26, 2010. — Reuters/File

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday responded to allegations made by former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs that it was trying to prevent him from playing the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021, saying that the Indian board was "well within its rights" to do anything in the best interest of its cricketing ecosystem.

Earlier in the day, Gibbs had accused BCCI Secretary Jay Shah of threatening to deny him entry into India if he participated in the upcoming KPL 2021.

Reacting to the development, the PCB had issued a statement that it would "raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter".

Responding to Gibbs and the PCB, a BCCI official told Indian news agency [ANI2: "While one can neither confirm or deny the veracity of the statement made by a former player who has figured in a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) investigation into match-fixing earlier, the PCB must understand that even if Gibb's statement is assumed to be true, the BCCI would be well within their rights to take decisions with respect to the cricketing ecosystem in India.

"The fact that the Indian cricketing ecosystem is the most sought after for cricketing opportunities globally, should not be envied by the PCB."

The BCCI official said the PCB was "confused" and that allowing or disallowing anyone from playing cricket in India was "purely an internal matter" and no different than the restriction on Pakistani-origin players from participating in the Indian Premier League.

On the PCB's intent to take up the issue with the ICC, ANI quoted the official as saying: "They are welcome to raise the matter at the ICC and one can understand where this is coming from but the question that they need to ask themselves is whether it is on account of government interference in their working since the prime minister of Pakistan is officially their patron as per their own constitution. It is time to consider whether this issue also ought to be raised at the ICC."

The official rejected the PCB's statement that the BCCI had "breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game" and called upon it to examine the ICC's definition of "official cricket".

The Kashmir Premier League T20 for 2021 is the first edition of the KPL. Of the six teams playing in the inaugural season, five teams are from Azad Kashmir while the sixth one is from outside the region.

The league is the second T20 competition arranged by the PCB after the Pakistan Super League and is set to play from August 6-17 in Muzaffarabad.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Coping with Covid perils
01 Aug 2021

Coping with Covid perils

Little accountability in countries such as India and Pakistan has meant whimsical decision-making.
A missing placard
Updated 01 Aug 2021

A missing placard

Scrutiny, protests, and swift police action are no guarantees of justice.
Urban flood risk
01 Aug 2021

Urban flood risk

Flood risk has been exacerbated by unchecked encroachments.
No woman’s land
Updated 31 Jul 2021

No woman’s land

We don’t just have violent men. We have a violent system.

Editorial

Necessary lockdown
Updated 01 Aug 2021

Necessary lockdown

AS the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 infections crossed 8pc, Sindh imposed a nine-day lockdown effective...
01 Aug 2021

No Olympic glory

FOR about 30 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting competition last week, Talha Talib remained in the podium...
01 Aug 2021

Preventable E-11 flooding

THE flooding on Wednesday in Islamabad’s E-11/2 sector is deserving of the shock it has spawned. The flouting of...
China-Taliban meeting
Updated 31 Jul 2021

China-Taliban meeting

WITH the government in Kabul appearing to stand on very fragile foundations, and as the clock ticks down to the ...
31 Jul 2021

Outages in Makran

IT is no surprise that people in Balochistan’s Makran Division have of late taken to the streets to protest in the...
31 Jul 2021

Reduction in polio cases

AFTER the long and tedious efforts of those running the national polio programme, there are signs that Pakistan ...