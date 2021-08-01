Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 01, 2021

Covid vaccine centres overrun by people in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 1, 2021 - Updated August 1, 2021 09:56am
People queue up and wait to get themselves inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi. — AFP
People queue up and wait to get themselves inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi. — AFP

KARACHI: People are rushing for Covid-19 vaccination in large numbers following the government announcement that mobile phone SIMs of unvaccinated people would be blocked and they wouldn’t get their August salary, it emerged on Saturday.

Sources said long queues were being seen at all vaccination centres across the province, particularly in Karachi, where the situation became serious when people waiting for long hours lost patience at two facilities — the mega vaccination facility at the Expo Centre and Khaliqdina Hall.

The vaccination process was marred there by violence and property damage.

“Yes, people are getting violent and there have been instances where the police had to be called to control the situation,” said Samreen Ashraf Qureshi, the provincial focal person for Covid-19 vaccination, adding that there was no injury at any place.

Dr Qureshi confirmed reports of sudden people’s surge at vaccination centres across the province and said it happened after the government announced important directives for unvaccinated people.

“The law enforcement agencies have been called in, the number of guards increased and the staff is trying its best to ensure compliance [with] SOPs at all facilities.”

Asked about the current vaccination status, she said, “Right now, we are vaccinating 1.5 lakh plus people daily in the province. Of them, 105,000 people are being vaccinated in Karachi. The Expo Centre has the largest share with over 16,000.

“In addition, the government has deputed 50 mobile teams in each district for vaccination. We have already launched the second largest vaccination centre in Hyderabad near Niaz Stadium and the first drive-through vaccination facility in Karachi.”

Dr Qureshi rejected reports of vaccines’ shortage and said all vaccination centres had sufficient supplies. “We have received the latest batch of over 3m doses of Moderna vaccine. Other vaccines including Pfizer, AstraZeneca (for the second dose), Sinopharm, SinoVac and CanSino (reserved for far-flung areas and for critical patients) are also available.”

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MG
Aug 01, 2021 10:55am
No social distancing and no female in the queue.....why?
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 01, 2021 12:00pm
Well done. Get your self vaccinated.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Coping with Covid perils
01 Aug 2021

Coping with Covid perils

Little accountability in countries such as India and Pakistan has meant whimsical decision-making.
A missing placard
Updated 01 Aug 2021

A missing placard

Scrutiny, protests, and swift police action are no guarantees of justice.
Urban flood risk
01 Aug 2021

Urban flood risk

Flood risk has been exacerbated by unchecked encroachments.
No woman’s land
Updated 31 Jul 2021

No woman’s land

We don’t just have violent men. We have a violent system.

Editorial

Necessary lockdown
Updated 01 Aug 2021

Necessary lockdown

AS the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 infections crossed 8pc, Sindh imposed a nine-day lockdown effective...
01 Aug 2021

No Olympic glory

FOR about 30 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting competition last week, Talha Talib remained in the podium...
01 Aug 2021

Preventable E-11 flooding

THE flooding on Wednesday in Islamabad’s E-11/2 sector is deserving of the shock it has spawned. The flouting of...
China-Taliban meeting
Updated 31 Jul 2021

China-Taliban meeting

WITH the government in Kabul appearing to stand on very fragile foundations, and as the clock ticks down to the ...
31 Jul 2021

Outages in Makran

IT is no surprise that people in Balochistan’s Makran Division have of late taken to the streets to protest in the...
31 Jul 2021

Reduction in polio cases

AFTER the long and tedious efforts of those running the national polio programme, there are signs that Pakistan ...