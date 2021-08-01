Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 01, 2021

Two soldiers martyred in Waziristan attacks

Dawn ReportPublished August 1, 2021 - Updated August 1, 2021 07:49am
Officials said that terrorists attacked security forces in the Shawal area of North Waziristan district near the Afghan border on Saturday. — AFP/File
Officials said that terrorists attacked security forces in the Shawal area of North Waziristan district near the Afghan border on Saturday. — AFP/File

MIRAMSHAH: Two soldiers were martyred and nine others wounded in attacks by militants on security forces in different areas of South and North Waziristan tribal districts on Friday night and Saturday.

Officials said that terrorists attacked security forces in the Shawal area of North Waziristan district near the Afghan border on Saturday. One soldier embraced martyrdom and two others suffered injuries.

The injured soldiers were shifted to a hospital in Miramshah.

Sources said that an improvised explosive device went off in the area when security forces were carrying out a search operation. The personnel taking part in the operation remained safe.

Besides, security forces came under attack in two areas of South Waziristan district in which one soldier was martyred and seven others got injuries.

According to reports, an IED exploded near a vehicle in the Osse Pass area of Ladha sub-division, injuring two soldiers.

Meanwhile, the militants opened fire at a check-post in Ladha, but no loss of life was reported.

Officials said that militants attacked a check-post in Tiarza, some 30km north of Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan, on Friday night. They said militants fired a barrage of rockets at the check-post.

District Police Officer Shaukat Ali confirmed the attack in Tiarza. He said one soldier was martyred and five others suffered injuries in the attack.

Officials said that security forces had increased movement along the border to prevent fallout of the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Emp
Aug 01, 2021 07:52am
The tremors are being felt in Pakistan. It is pertinent that prevention of cross border incursion and extensive monitoring of the areas is meticulously carried out. Miscreants need no excuses.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Coping with Covid perils
01 Aug 2021

Coping with Covid perils

Little accountability in countries such as India and Pakistan has meant whimsical decision-making.
A missing placard
Updated 01 Aug 2021

A missing placard

Scrutiny, protests, and swift police action are no guarantees of justice.
Urban flood risk
01 Aug 2021

Urban flood risk

Flood risk has been exacerbated by unchecked encroachments.
No woman’s land
Updated 31 Jul 2021

No woman’s land

We don’t just have violent men. We have a violent system.

Editorial

Necessary lockdown
Updated 01 Aug 2021

Necessary lockdown

AS the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 infections crossed 8pc, Sindh imposed a nine-day lockdown effective...
01 Aug 2021

No Olympic glory

FOR about 30 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting competition last week, Talha Talib remained in the podium...
01 Aug 2021

Preventable E-11 flooding

THE flooding on Wednesday in Islamabad’s E-11/2 sector is deserving of the shock it has spawned. The flouting of...
China-Taliban meeting
Updated 31 Jul 2021

China-Taliban meeting

WITH the government in Kabul appearing to stand on very fragile foundations, and as the clock ticks down to the ...
31 Jul 2021

Outages in Makran

IT is no surprise that people in Balochistan’s Makran Division have of late taken to the streets to protest in the...
31 Jul 2021

Reduction in polio cases

AFTER the long and tedious efforts of those running the national polio programme, there are signs that Pakistan ...