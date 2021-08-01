Two soldiers martyred in Waziristan attacks

MIRAMSHAH: Two soldiers were martyred and nine others wounded in attacks by militants on security forces in different areas of South and North Waziristan tribal districts on Friday night and Saturday.

Officials said that terrorists attacked security forces in the Shawal area of North Waziristan district near the Afghan border on Saturday. One soldier embraced martyrdom and two others suffered injuries.

The injured soldiers were shifted to a hospital in Miramshah.

Sources said that an improvised explosive device went off in the area when security forces were carrying out a search operation. The personnel taking part in the operation remained safe.

Besides, security forces came under attack in two areas of South Waziristan district in which one soldier was martyred and seven others got injuries.

According to reports, an IED exploded near a vehicle in the Osse Pass area of Ladha sub-division, injuring two soldiers.

Meanwhile, the militants opened fire at a check-post in Ladha, but no loss of life was reported.

Officials said that militants attacked a check-post in Tiarza, some 30km north of Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan, on Friday night. They said militants fired a barrage of rockets at the check-post.

District Police Officer Shaukat Ali confirmed the attack in Tiarza. He said one soldier was martyred and five others suffered injuries in the attack.

Officials said that security forces had increased movement along the border to prevent fallout of the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

