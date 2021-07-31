Dawn Logo

PPP slams Firdous Ashiq Awan for referring to Sindh as ‘illiterate and backward'

Dawn.comPublished July 31, 2021 - Updated July 31, 2021 10:33pm
Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) Firdous Ashiq Awan made the comments on ARY News show 11th Hour. — Screenshot courtesy ARY News
Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) Firdous Ashiq Awan made the comments on ARY News show 11th Hour. — Screenshot courtesy ARY News

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) Firdous Ashiq Awan has found herself in hot water yet again, this time for making disparaging comments about the people of Sindh on a TV show.

The SACM — who was heavily criticised in June for slapping PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail — made the comments while appearing as a guest on ARY News show 11th Hour alongside PPP's Sharmila Farooqui and analyst Mazhar Abbas on July 29.

During the show, host Waseem Badami questioned Awan about the possibility of a PTI government in Sindh, noting that Abbas was of the opinion that the ruling party would not be able to give a "tough time" to the PPP.

"Well the first thing is that the PPP faces more danger from itself than from others," she said, adding that it was important for the PTI to "win people's hearts" rather than win seats.

"But if the PPP was a danger to itself how could it keep winning. It constantly keeps winning from rural Sindh," asked Badami.

In response, Awan said that the area Badami was talking about raised the slogan of "Bhutto". "The vote there is anti-Bhutto and pro-Bhutto," she said.

Pointing towards the "illiteracy and backwardness of Sindh", she said that the people of the province lacked political awareness and that there was also "the use of force".

Awan's most recent faux pas drew heavy criticism, with politicians and netizens alike calling her out for her derogatory remarks.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah recalled the time when he told late Benazir Bhutto that a politician from Larkana was "not using good words" about her and asked to answer to the claims.

"She replied that those who want to come in my place, will they praise me? These people will remain mentally ill for the rest of their lives," he said, adding that time would give the biggest shut up call.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal condemned Awan's "racist, narrow minded and unethical speech" as a resident of the province. "Sindhis have always taken an active & historic role in politics even before 1947," he said.

PPP leader Shazia Marri also condemned what she called a "bias against the people of Sindh".

"This person [Awan] is not only shameless but also ignorant about our history. Sindh’s assembly was the first legislature to pass the resolution in favour of Pakistan," she said.

Former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said: "Shame on these derogatory remarks of Firdous Awan for the people of Sindh. People of Sindh believe in democracy, they fought for the restoration of democracy, they are patriotic, educated and politically aware."

PPP's Mumtaz Ali Chandio said that people like Awan are to blame for fuelling ethnic divisions. "We demand that she retracts her statement and apologise for such insensitive comments," he said.

Activist and academic Nida Kirmani said that PTI leaders only expose their own "illiteracy" by making such statements.

Journalist Veengas said it was not the first time that Awan had used obnoxious words against Sindhis. "This is how they treat Sindh. Not a single person on the show opposed her hateful comments against Sindh."

Truthful
Jul 31, 2021 06:35pm
Shame on her
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jul 31, 2021 06:35pm
Special assistant of what, she is ignorant rude and gets into controversies often, please let her go, please.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jul 31, 2021 06:38pm
Shame on Firdous Ashiq Awan on her stupid comment on Sindhis and the Province of Sindh of Pakistan. It goes to show that she is the biggest illiterate of all.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jul 31, 2021 06:39pm
She is absolutely right ! Most backward province of Pakistan . PPP should have courage to accept .
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 31, 2021 06:56pm
What minister said is right that Sind population is not politically smart to vote in these corrupt politicians! Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Jul 31, 2021 06:57pm
I don't see anything wrong in her comments. PPP would never let it's people to get education
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jul 31, 2021 06:57pm
Pakistan, with its averaged literacy rate dropped from 60% to present 58%, is suffering from mass illiteracy of its rural population. The province of Sind having 48 million people, is 2nd most densely population province of the country has only 35% literacy rate in the rural areas. Education remains one of the most challenging issue for the provincial govt. which despite of one party rule for the last 14 years, has hardly been able to improve the disparity between its urban vs rural population.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Jul 31, 2021 06:58pm
that is why Imran Khan has chosen her as special assistant, she speaks his rude language when he can't. My only hope is that politicians who think I am illiterate should be voted out in the next election. Oh wait, they didn't win election they were all selected and apparently selectors think its ok normal Pakistani Awam is degraded
Reply Recommend 0
AMU
Jul 31, 2021 06:59pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , Yes her remarks are deplorable and totally unacceptable but one must admit that the PPP in its 15 years of power in Sind has done nothing to improve the literacy rate in the province.The masses in Rural Sind have little access to proper education.Schools have been converted to اوطاق of the Wadera.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Jul 31, 2021 06:59pm
Both PTI and PPP ministers are incompetent. But PPPs public has been kept illiterate and malnourished to ensure that PPP gets their zombies votes.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 31, 2021 07:01pm
It is always better to go to original source for better context of what is said instead of selective journalistic reporting.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Jul 31, 2021 07:03pm
Here we go again! Mrs. Fou-Mouth it at it again, in her quest to offend every ethnic group, race, minorities or those who are no from her Paindoo clan! Frankly, I am so sick of her and her ilk that I am no longer going to even suggest anyone vote for IK, only because he insist on keeping her on his team. Enough said! She needs to be educated and left alone to get her senses back!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 31, 2021 07:04pm
What else can she say at this crucial, carping, caviling, critical and compelling juncture in time and history?
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jul 31, 2021 07:06pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , for sure with 35% literacy in the rural population of Sind and your most corrupt dynasty of the country ruling this unfortunate province for the last 14 years, stealing public funds to buy properties abroad, your blaming others to be responsible for such failures, does not make any sense whatsoever.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jul 31, 2021 07:08pm
She is absolutely correct. It is quite clear in what context she is speaking about the backwardness in the rural areas controlled by PPP for decades. If you want to see it for yourself visit Larkana, where they can built marble mausoleums for corrupt politicians but not provide roads, clean water, education and healthcare facilities to the population.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Jul 31, 2021 07:09pm
She is correct for once. Bhutto contributed in separation of East Pakistan , destroyed industry, destroyed education and above all left Sindhi nation incompetent for eternity by implementing the curse of quota system.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 31, 2021 07:12pm
Telling the truth is not a crime. These politicians have kept Sind population out of schools.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Jul 31, 2021 07:19pm
They may be "illeterat", but not dumb as you lady!
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jul 31, 2021 07:20pm
She is totally correct about political unawareness of people of interior Sindh and a vast majority lives like slaves to their feudals since 2 centuries(when Britishers had alloted lands to traitors ).
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jul 31, 2021 07:21pm
@Truthful , for speaking the truth? Pl think before saying it.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Jul 31, 2021 07:24pm
“ She is right, that’s why Sindh Govt is pursuing quota, because on merit their PPP would not survive in Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Usman
Jul 31, 2021 07:26pm
Youthiaas are more stupid than anyone else, who talks still in favor of PTI even after massive taxation only on poor and giving amnesties to the rich and corrupt, even after massive inflation without any reason, even after mis management in every sector of the economy, even after massive corruption scandals in PTI govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Khuram
Jul 31, 2021 07:28pm
PTI lost my vote if she stays after her racist remarks. .
Reply Recommend 0
Wow
Jul 31, 2021 07:29pm
She 100% correct. Many areas in Pakistan especially Sindh have little education hence Bhutto is still alive in their mind set and PPP will eventually turn their lives around one day even when they have past away. What else can you call these voters who keep on voting the same corrupt PPP year after year.
Reply Recommend 0
Jkhan
Jul 31, 2021 07:34pm
@Truthful , yes shame on her for calling people of Sindh illiterate, but is that not the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir A
Jul 31, 2021 07:34pm
PPP is really desperate if they are trying to twist her words to this extent. The panic is really making them lost their senses.
Reply Recommend 0
Jkhan
Jul 31, 2021 07:35pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , Truth does hurt, she should not have said it, but it is the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Jungraiz
Jul 31, 2021 07:38pm
Didn't Imran Khan call Babar Ghauri "African" because of his dark skin in a derogatory manner!!! Where does the fruit fall y'all?
Reply Recommend 0
Hard to Bite
Jul 31, 2021 07:38pm
Truth hurts, doesn't it?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Rehman
Jul 31, 2021 07:43pm
But is she wrong? The situation of interior Sindh is dire. The people getting crushed by feudalism and PPP. Have the gall to accept the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Jul 31, 2021 07:50pm
@Khuram, when you voted PTI? If you think with this truth you losing vote. Then you need a life bro.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 31, 2021 07:51pm
The bitter truth is and nobody can deny this that: Mr. (late) Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto broke Pakistan because he was a power hungry person, against democracy and highly undemocratic. He introduced Sindh-Card and because of this the inhabitants of the rural areas of Sindh are most backward, illiterate, poor and without the basic necessities of life for decades. PPPP has left such inhabitants backward, illiterate and poor deliberately for getting the votes.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 31, 2021 07:52pm
The bitter truth is and nobody can deny this that: In other provinces of Pakistan the most corrupt PPP speaks about the democracy and in the rural areas of Sindh against all ethnicities. However, the days of this most corrupt criminal small regional political party PPP are numbered.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jul 31, 2021 07:57pm
Firdous Awan for PM of Pakistan. She fits all characters selectors want: ignorant, insensitive, illiterate graduate, IQ less than 100.
Reply Recommend 0

