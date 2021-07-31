Dawn Logo

PPP slams Firdous Ashiq Awan for calling people of Sindh 'illiterate'

Dawn.comPublished July 31, 2021 - Updated July 31, 2021 06:28pm
Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) Firdous Ashiq Awan made the comments on ARY News show 11th Hour. — Screenshot courtesy ARY News
Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) Firdous Ashiq Awan made the comments on ARY News show 11th Hour. — Screenshot courtesy ARY News

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) Firdous Ashiq Awan has found herself in hot water yet again, this time for making disparaging comments about the people of Sindh on a TV show.

The SACM — who was heavily criticised in June for slapping PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail — made the comments while appearing as a guest on ARY News show 11th Hour alongside PPP's Sharmila Farooqui and analyst Mazhar Abbas on July 29.

During the show, host Waseem Badami questioned Awan about the possibility of a PTI government in Sindh, noting that Abbas was of the opinion that the ruling party would not be able to give a "tough time" to the PPP.

"Well the first thing is that the PPP faces more danger from itself than from others," she said, adding that it was important for the PTI to "win people's hearts" rather than win seats.

"But if the PPP was a danger to itself how could it keep winning. It constantly keeps winning from rural Sindh," asked Badami.

In response, Awan said that the area Badami was talking about raised the slogan of "Bhutto". "The vote there is anti-Bhutto and pro-Bhutto," she said.

Pointing towards the "illiteracy and backwardness of Sindh", she said that the people of the province lacked political awareness and that there was also "the use of force".

Awan's most recent faux pas drew heavy criticism, with politicians and netizens alike calling her out for her derogatory remarks.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah recalled the time when he told late Benazir Bhutto that a politician from Larkana was "not using good words" about her and asked to answer to the claims.

"She replied that those who want to come in my place, will they praise me? These people will remain mentally ill for the rest of their lives," he said, adding that time would give the biggest shut up call.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal condemned Awan's "racist, narrow minded and unethical speech" as a resident of the province. "Sindhis have always taken an active & historic role in politics even before 1947," he said.

PPP leader Shazia Marri also condemned what she called a "bias against the people of Sindh".

"This person [Awan] is not only shameless but also ignorant about our history. Sindh’s assembly was the first legislature to pass the resolution in favour of Pakistan," she said.

Former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said: "Shame on these derogatory remarks of Firdous Awan for the people of Sindh. People of Sindh believe in democracy, they fought for the restoration of democracy, they are patriotic, educated and politically aware."

PPP's Mumtaz Ali Chandio said that people like Awan are to blame for fuelling ethnic divisions. "We demand that she retracts her statement and apologise for such insensitive comments," he said.

Activist and academic Nida Kirmani said that PTI leaders only expose their own "illiteracy" by making such statements.

Journalist Veengas said it was not the first time that Awan had used obnoxious words against Sindhis. "This is how they treat Sindh. Not a single person on the show opposed her hateful comments against Sindh."

Truthful
Jul 31, 2021 06:35pm
Shame on her
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jul 31, 2021 06:35pm
Special assistant of what, she is ignorant rude and gets into controversies often, please let her go, please.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jul 31, 2021 06:38pm
Shame on Firdous Ashiq Awan on her stupid comment on Sindhis and the Province of Sindh of Pakistan. It goes to show that she is the biggest illiterate of all.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jul 31, 2021 06:39pm
She is absolutely right ! Most backward province of Pakistan . PPP should have courage to accept .
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jul 31, 2021 07:06pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , for sure with 35% literacy in the rural population of Sind and your most corrupt dynasty of the country ruling this unfortunate province for the last 14 years, stealing public funds to buy properties abroad, your blaming others to be responsible for such failures, does not make any sense whatsoever.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jul 31, 2021 07:08pm
She is absolutely correct. It is quite clear in what context she is speaking about the backwardness in the rural areas controlled by PPP for decades. If you want to see it for yourself visit Larkana, where they can built marble mausoleums for corrupt politicians but not provide roads, clean water, education and healthcare facilities to the population.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Jul 31, 2021 07:09pm
She is correct for once. Bhutto contributed in separation of East Pakistan , destroyed industry, destroyed education and above all left Sindhi nation incompetent for eternity by implementing the curse of quota system.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 31, 2021 07:12pm
Telling the truth is not a crime. These politicians have kept Sind population out of schools.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Jul 31, 2021 07:19pm
They may be "illeterat", but not dumb as you lady!
Reply Recommend 0

