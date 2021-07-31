Dawn Logo

PPP, PTI leaders trade barbs over imposition of lockdown in Karachi

Dawn.comPublished July 31, 2021 - Updated July 31, 2021 08:32pm
This combo photo shows Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday lashed out at the government for its criticism of the lockdown in Sindh, stating that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers would be the ones responsible if the Covid situation in Karachi became similar to India's.

"If coronavirus spreads in the province or in Karachi like [it did] in India then Khan sahab and his ministers will be responsible," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The PPP chairman said that the current back and forth was sending a message of "not one but two Pakistans" and pointed out the lockdowns placed by the PTI government on various cities in Punjab in the wake of rising cases.

"They are undermining our efforts when in Karachi, the biggest economic capital of the country, the positivity rate is more than 30 per cent," he said.

Bilawal said the Delta variant was "100pc more infectious" compared to the original virus, adding that it was the federal government's responsibility to take care of every citizen. "Instead of taking care of us [...] we are being called jahil (illiterate)."

Bilawal hit back at the government for its cavalier attitude, adding that this demonstrated that the government wanted to politicise all issues, including people's health and lives. "They are not ready to do anything themselves and don't let anyone else do anything."

Bilawal said if government ministers were not satisfied with the policies adopted by the province then they should've "stayed quiet" and tried to help. "Instead they are sabotaging the Sindh government's steps to protect the people."

He said the federal government had access to and looked at the same data available with the Sindh government including the extent of the disease spread in Karachi.

"They knew that the Sindh government would have to adopt such strictness. [Despite] this, people's health and lives are being played with due to political reasons," he said.

'No provincial govt can take unilateral decisions'

Earlier today, federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry emphasised that no provincial government could take unilateral decisions and bypass the orders of the federal government and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) [for containing the coronavirus spread].

Speaking to media in Lahore, Chaudhry specifically referred to the Sindh government, and asked it to “immediately” open industries that it had shut under its nine-day province-wide lockdown announced yesterday.

“The way Sindh government is trying to impose restrictions, it will only add to plights of common men. The province is the jugular vein of Pakistan's economy and when it’s improving, you are talking about imposing a lockdown,” the minister lamented.

He said the Sindh government's decision had raised concern for the Centre. “When your strategy is yielding results, you don’t change it this [haphazard] manner,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Sindh government, he said the strategy that was being given to the provincial government must be adhered to. “If you were wise enough, Karachi should not have been in the condition it is today,” he added.

The minister underlined that if the Sindh government unilaterally went against the directions of the NCOC and the federal government, “it will direly affect the national economy”.

He emphasised there should be no curfew-like situation in Karachi nor should any industry close. “You must focus on vaccinations and industries with 100 per cent vaccination of its workers should be opened,” he advised.

Chaudhry termed the provincial government's decision “inappropriate”, adding Articles 149 and 151 of the Constitution and a decision of the Supreme Court was also very clear on it. The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that provinces could not take unilateral decisions in this regard.

“You cannot take unilateral decisions on the matter. You cannot neglect the strategy of federal government. All your plans should be devised after approval of the NCOC and under the guidelines of the federal government,” he said.

Earlier, he said India didn't take necessary steps for containing Covid-19 and the fourth wave ballooned up from there. “Our economies were recovering but the Indian government’s irresponsible policies affected the world and Delta variant spread in its wake,” he regretted.

Pakistan has seen coronavirus infections soar, dominated by Delta variant, and its poor health infrastructure is under extreme pressure.

The national positive test rate for Covid-19 stands at 8.4pc, according to the NCOC. The rate in Karachi crossed 26pc in recent days.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and head of the NCOC Asad Umar tweeted that no one should doubt that the NCOC was a national platform whose decisions were not influenced by politics, adding "all decisions are made solely for the betterment of the nation".

He said it was hoped that the Sindh government, during a NCOC meeting tomorrow, will consult in detail on all related issues and formulate a strategy in which all the pillars of the state work together to protect health and employment of the people of Sindh.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Jul 31, 2021 03:38pm
Yes I agree, all industries should be opened..
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 31, 2021 03:39pm
CM Sindh not compromise on lifes of people of Karachi. PPP will take charge of Pakistan in next Election.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice for Kashmiris
Jul 31, 2021 03:44pm
Incompetent Sindh Govt. What else can u expect from them. Smart lockdowns require planning and hard work, something they are not used to.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Jul 31, 2021 03:45pm
sir ..are u being black mailed .is it due to the concern of a common man or is it the money Karachi generates.sir when is comes to the dirty politics AZ and PPP have a lot to teach you.party, or anyone in power or in opposition, does all things to get only for its own goal and interests,no matter in a legal way or through illegal resources, like forces, negative propaganda among the people , spending the millions of money for this.It is called dirty politics by the support of evil spirits.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jul 31, 2021 03:53pm
Tussle between the central and provincial govt. Who wins?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jul 31, 2021 03:57pm
If ministers do not understand or have time to study CONSTITUTION what to say about others
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Jul 31, 2021 03:58pm
Softly Softly approach is NOT working in Sind so bring in the Rangers and rub the noses who do not follow NCOC
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Jul 31, 2021 04:06pm
All teachers are vaccinated, at least open all schools for 5 days a week in Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneeb
Jul 31, 2021 04:15pm
Economies rise and fall in 1 week. I don't think it will cause any havoc like Mr. Fawad is exaggerating but if they don't do it then it might become the next hotspot like India or Indonesia. Remember money isn't everything but life matters so if they don't do it many sons and daughters will be lost and that can't be replaced. #value life, not money #stop politicizing everything
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 31, 2021 04:17pm
Time for ppp to go and spare the people of sind from their mismanagement, corruption and incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 31, 2021 04:17pm
@Farhan khan, CM Sindh not compromise on lifes of people of Karachi. PPP will take charge of Pakistan in next Election. An enemies wish.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 31, 2021 04:19pm
@Babubhai, Softly Softly approach is NOT working in Sind so bring in the Rangers and rub the noses who do not follow NCOC Under pti, an intelligent approach, not ppp and pml n ghundagardi approach.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 31, 2021 04:50pm
Better safe than sorry.
Reply Recommend 0
abdul
Jul 31, 2021 04:51pm
What is the point of having a constitution? Sind Govt is responsible for it's affairs
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 31, 2021 05:24pm
Their must be something to do corruption in Sindh govt decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Jul 31, 2021 05:38pm
At time Fawad sahib seems a great man but most of times he speaks lie.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jul 31, 2021 05:47pm
Federal government's only interest is in extracting revenue from Karachi. Otherwise, he and his party has no interest in Sindh, especially Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 31, 2021 05:51pm
Who listens to you Mr. Drum-beater?
Reply Recommend 0
AMU
Jul 31, 2021 05:57pm
Now the corrupt police has started erecting barriers on the road making life miserable for the commuters.This police is harassing shop keepers and common man on the road.Murad Ali Shah had provided the police another opportunity to the police to rob the people of Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
AMU
Jul 31, 2021 06:00pm
@Farhan khan, if PPP comes to power it will destroy the whole country just like it has destroyed Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Jul 31, 2021 07:07pm
Really!
Reply Recommend 0
Memon Abdul
Jul 31, 2021 07:34pm
First they ignored the supreme court, now they are disobeying federal government... Sindh Government has shown that they really are the boss! Why bother saying anything at all it makes you look so weak...
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin meghani
Jul 31, 2021 07:49pm
@Justice for Kashmiris, Comparing Sindh government with Niazi or Buzdaar? Are you serious?
Reply Recommend 0

