No provincial govt can take unilateral decisions and bypass NCOC orders, says Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday emphasised that no provincial government could take unilateral decisions and bypass the orders of the federal government and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) [for containing the coronavirus spread].

Speaking to media in Lahore, Chaudhry specifically referred to the Sindh government, and asked it to “immediately” open industries that it had shut under its nine-day province-wide lockdown announced yesterday.

“The way Sindh government is trying to impose restrictions, it will only add to plights of common men. The province is the jugular vein of Pakistan's economy and when it’s improving, you are talking about imposing a lockdown,” the minister lamented.

He said the Sindh government's decision had raised concern for the Centre. “When your strategy is yielding results, you don’t change it this [haphazard] manner,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Sindh government, he said the strategy that was being given to the provincial government must be adhered to. “If you were wise enough, Karachi should not have been in the condition it is today,” he added.

The minister underlined that if the Sindh government unilaterally went against the directions of the NCOC and the federal government, “it will direly affect the national economy”.

He emphasised there should be no curfew-like situation in Karachi nor should any industry close. “You must focus on vaccinations and industries with 100 per cent vaccination of its workers should be opened,” he advised.

Chaudhry termed the provincial government's decision “inappropriate”, adding Articles 149 and 151 of the Constitution and a decision of the Supreme Court was also very clear on it. The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that provinces could not take unilateral decisions in this regard.

“You cannot take unilateral decisions on the matter. You cannot neglect the strategy of federal government. All your plans should be devised after approval of the NCOC and under the guidelines of the federal government,” he said.

Earlier, he said India didn't take necessary steps for containing Covid-19 and the fourth wave ballooned up from there. “Our economies were recovering but the Indian government’s irresponsible policies affected the world and Delta variant spread in its wake,” he regretted.

Pakistan has seen coronavirus infections soar, dominated by Delta variant, and its poor health infrastructure is under extreme pressure.

The national positive test rate for Covid-19 stands at 8.4pc, according to the NCOC. The rate in Karachi crossed 26pc in recent days.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had on Thursday rejected the idea of closing entire cities to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He had said Sindh was having the lowest compliance of pandemic-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) along with Balochistan i.e. 33 per cent.

“We should not forget that the working class and labourers will have to pay the price of complete lockdown. Smart lockdown is a tried-and-tested strategy and it should be implemented. Closing down the cities for weeks is not a solution,” the minister had reiterated.