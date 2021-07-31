Dawn Logo

No provincial govt can take unilateral decisions and bypass NCOC orders, says Fawad

Dawn.comPublished July 31, 2021 - Updated July 31, 2021 03:40pm
Fawad Chaudhry said the Indian government's "irresponsible policies" caused spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 to the world. — DawnNewsTV
Fawad Chaudhry said the Indian government's "irresponsible policies" caused spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 to the world. — DawnNewsTV

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday emphasised that no provincial government could take unilateral decisions and bypass the orders of the federal government and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) [for containing the coronavirus spread].

Speaking to media in Lahore, Chaudhry specifically referred to the Sindh government, and asked it to “immediately” open industries that it had shut under its nine-day province-wide lockdown announced yesterday.

“The way Sindh government is trying to impose restrictions, it will only add to plights of common men. The province is the jugular vein of Pakistan's economy and when it’s improving, you are talking about imposing a lockdown,” the minister lamented.

He said the Sindh government's decision had raised concern for the Centre. “When your strategy is yielding results, you don’t change it this [haphazard] manner,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Sindh government, he said the strategy that was being given to the provincial government must be adhered to. “If you were wise enough, Karachi should not have been in the condition it is today,” he added.

The minister underlined that if the Sindh government unilaterally went against the directions of the NCOC and the federal government, “it will direly affect the national economy”.

He emphasised there should be no curfew-like situation in Karachi nor should any industry close. “You must focus on vaccinations and industries with 100 per cent vaccination of its workers should be opened,” he advised.

Chaudhry termed the provincial government's decision “inappropriate”, adding Articles 149 and 151 of the Constitution and a decision of the Supreme Court was also very clear on it. The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that provinces could not take unilateral decisions in this regard.

“You cannot take unilateral decisions on the matter. You cannot neglect the strategy of federal government. All your plans should be devised after approval of the NCOC and under the guidelines of the federal government,” he said.

Earlier, he said India didn't take necessary steps for containing Covid-19 and the fourth wave ballooned up from there. “Our economies were recovering but the Indian government’s irresponsible policies affected the world and Delta variant spread in its wake,” he regretted.

Pakistan has seen coronavirus infections soar, dominated by Delta variant, and its poor health infrastructure is under extreme pressure.

The national positive test rate for Covid-19 stands at 8.4pc, according to the NCOC. The rate in Karachi crossed 26pc in recent days.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had on Thursday rejected the idea of closing entire cities to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He had said Sindh was having the lowest compliance of pandemic-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) along with Balochistan i.e. 33 per cent.

“We should not forget that the working class and labourers will have to pay the price of complete lockdown. Smart lockdown is a tried-and-tested strategy and it should be implemented. Closing down the cities for weeks is not a solution,” the minister had reiterated.

Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Jul 31, 2021 03:38pm
Yes I agree, all industries should be opened..
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 31, 2021 03:39pm
CM Sindh not compromise on lifes of people of Karachi. PPP will take charge of Pakistan in next Election.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice for Kashmiris
Jul 31, 2021 03:44pm
Incompetent Sindh Govt. What else can u expect from them. Smart lockdowns require planning and hard work, something they are not used to.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Jul 31, 2021 03:45pm
sir ..are u being black mailed .is it due to the concern of a common man or is it the money Karachi generates.sir when is comes to the dirty politics AZ and PPP have a lot to teach you.party, or anyone in power or in opposition, does all things to get only for its own goal and interests,no matter in a legal way or through illegal resources, like forces, negative propaganda among the people , spending the millions of money for this.It is called dirty politics by the support of evil spirits.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jul 31, 2021 03:53pm
Tussle between the central and provincial govt. Who wins?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jul 31, 2021 03:57pm
If ministers do not understand or have time to study CONSTITUTION what to say about others
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Jul 31, 2021 03:58pm
Softly Softly approach is NOT working in Sind so bring in the Rangers and rub the noses who do not follow NCOC
Reply Recommend 0

AN attack targeting two Chinese nationals in Karachi on Wednesday should put the security apparatus on alert in ...