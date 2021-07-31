Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 31, 2021

'Global censure of Indian atrocities continues': FO welcomes EU parliamentarians' letter on IOK

Naveed SiddiquiPublished July 31, 2021 - Updated July 31, 2021 02:57pm
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan/File
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan/File

Pakistan has "welcomed" a letter written by a group of European parliamentarians to the European Commission on the "humanitarian situation" in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), calling it "yet another demonstration of the global censure" of India's human rights violations in the valley.

Sixteen European lawmakers had addressed a letter on Friday to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice President Josep Borrell, urging the European Union to raise its voice on human rights violations in IoK and take action.

"We believe that the EU should use all its leverage and tools to cooperate with our Indian and Pakistani partners to honour the pledge made to the Kashmiris by the international community and create an environment conducive to the implementation of the United Nations resolutions," the letter reads.

The Foreign Office (FO), in a statement issued on Saturday, welcomed the letter, saying: "This letter is yet another demonstration of the continuing global censure of the ongoing human rights violations and humanitarian crisis in IoK."

The statement said that despite "India continuously peddling false propaganda in futile attempts to push the sham narrative of so-called ‘normalcy’ in IoK", criticism of Indian actions had only increased after "egregious violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms" in the wake of India's "illegal and unilateral" actions to strip IoK of its special autonomy on August 5, 2019.

Article 370 of the Indian constitution had limited the power of the Indian parliament to impose laws in the state. By repealing it, people from the rest of India were given the right to acquire property in IoK and settle there permanently.

The FO statement noted that various international forums had now debated the issue with international media and human rights organisations were "consistently" raising the topic of humanitarian violations in the territory.

"India must realise that it cannot ignore the international community’s continuing calls to end its grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people," the FO added.

"India will have to ultimately give in to global conscience, end its unabated human rights violations in parts of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal occupation and take steps for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people."

India has continued to impose strict restrictions on people in the region including on religious festivities. Local media had reported that Indian authorities had barred Muslims from offering prayers in major mosques on Eidul Azha and placed restrictions on ritual sacrifice.

Meanwhile, the region's political leadership including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan and numerous other leaders and activists were in house detention or in jails.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 31, 2021 02:36pm
Once again, the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Jul 31, 2021 02:45pm
No rejection this time
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 31, 2021 03:04pm
Indian barbarism in their chest-thumping democracy is as bad as any genocide!
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Jul 31, 2021 03:13pm
How many total EU parliamentarians?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Salaria Aamir Ahmad
Jul 31, 2021 03:17pm
Ot would be nice to hear the truth but I know it is very difficult for a Pakistani to tell the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Jul 31, 2021 03:25pm
705 is the total number of parliamentarians in the EU.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 31, 2021 03:37pm
Not just Kashmiri Muslims suffering in India, Muslims all over India are facing atrocities under RSS ideology. They are made to feel 2nd class citizens now!
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Jul 31, 2021 03:41pm
Shame on India.
Reply Recommend 0
hsome
Jul 31, 2021 03:47pm
sir, how much did it cost us to buy them? paid in dollors or euro ? did we settle agency invoice payment?
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Jul 31, 2021 03:48pm
We await Indian MEA's rejection.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sialkot speaks
31 Jul 2021

Sialkot speaks

The PML-N leadership is shell-shocked. A drubbing by the PTI in Sialkot? In the heart of Sharif territory?
Who messed up Afghanistan?
Updated 31 Jul 2021

Who messed up Afghanistan?

Russia and USA are squarely responsible for Afghanistan’s tragedy but Pakistan is certainly not innocent.

Editorial

China-Taliban meeting
Updated 31 Jul 2021

China-Taliban meeting

WITH the government in Kabul appearing to stand on very fragile foundations, and as the clock ticks down to the ...
31 Jul 2021

Outages in Makran

IT is no surprise that people in Balochistan’s Makran Division have of late taken to the streets to protest in the...
31 Jul 2021

Reduction in polio cases

AFTER the long and tedious efforts of those running the national polio programme, there are signs that Pakistan ...
30 Jul 2021

Judge’s elevation

A CONTROVERSY roiling the legal fraternity for a few weeks has come to a head. It was precipitated by the Judicial...
PTI’s Sialkot win
30 Jul 2021

PTI’s Sialkot win

The PML-N’s internal duality is a particularly acute factor that is dragging down the party in electoral contests.
30 Jul 2021

Attack on Chinese

AN attack targeting two Chinese nationals in Karachi on Wednesday should put the security apparatus on alert in ...