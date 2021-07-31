Dawn Logo

PCB to move ICC against Indian cricket board for pressuring cricketers against playing in Kashmir Premier League

Dawn.comPublished July 31, 2021 - Updated July 31, 2021 06:37pm
This picture taken on September 7, 2017 shows pigeons resting on a sign for the Pakistan Cricket Board at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Herschelle Gibbs is to represent Overseas Warriors in KPL 2021 but says BCCI is trying to prevent that from happening. — Photo: Karachi Kings/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed its displeasure over reports of India's cricket board forcing members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to withdraw their players from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), saying that it would raise the issue with the relevant ICC forum, according to a PCB press release issued on Saturday.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif had taken to Twitter on Friday, saying the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was "warning cricket boards that if their former players took part in KPL, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity."

On Saturday, former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs accused the BCCI of attempting to prevent him from participating in the inaugural KPL. He added that the BCCI had also threatened of denying him entry in India if he participated in the league.

"Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me [from] playing in the KPL," the Proteas great said. "[They are] also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket-related work. Ludicrous."

Reacting to the development, the PCB said in its statement it would "raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter".

The PCB expressed the belief that the BCCI had "breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game" through its interference in the internal affairs of ICC members.

"The PCB considers that the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the KPL, further threatening [them that] they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work.

"Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the spirit of cricket and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored," the statement reads.

'Unfortunate and regrettable'

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri also reacted strongly to Gibbs' claims, saying that India's politicisation of cricket couldn't be "condemned enough".

"Depriving young Kashmiri players of the opportunity to share [a] dressing room with big names in cricket is unfortunate and regrettable," he tweeted.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, said that it was not the first time that Narendra Modi's government had sacrificed cricket for its politics. "The pressure on Herschelle Gibbs not to participate in the Kashmir [Premier] League is a continuation of this old practice," he tweeted.

"We strongly condemn these measures," Chaudhry said, adding that such measures would only benefit the Kashmir movement instead of weakening it.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also questioned on the issue during a press conference in Multan today, to which he said: "What else do you expect from them? (India) Will they create ease for you? We will do every effort to move matters forward there (Kashmir) and [that] there is sporting activity."

Tariq Khan
Jul 31, 2021 11:10am
Modi has poisoned whole india with haterat and nagativity
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Jul 31, 2021 11:13am
low lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 31, 2021 11:17am
Brave man Great respect for you
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Jul 31, 2021 11:18am
Is very sad
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jul 31, 2021 11:20am
The Indians go to any extent in their hate to Kashmiris.
Reply Recommend 0
Jacob
Jul 31, 2021 11:23am
Gibbs has a choice to participate in Pakistan or India but not both.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock star
Jul 31, 2021 11:24am
What else can be expected from cheap Indian mentality??
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Jul 31, 2021 11:24am
Childish India or Miss arrogant.
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Jul 31, 2021 11:25am
Childish arrogance
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jul 31, 2021 11:27am
What else you can expect from fascists...
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 31, 2021 11:30am
Insecure India. Big country, tiny heart.
Reply Recommend 0
Eb Raar
Jul 31, 2021 11:31am
Only such nonsense can be expected from Amit Shah - Jay Shah duo.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jul 31, 2021 11:32am
@Jacob," Gibbs has a choice to participate in Pakistan or India but not both." Can you explain by which ICC rule. Come out of fascist RSS and illusioned Bollywood minds
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jul 31, 2021 11:47am
India is becoming a liability for peace in the region.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 31, 2021 11:58am
Does anyone still believe india to be a fair country? I’m surprised that these ex players didn’t know india’s evil negative nature before hand.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jul 31, 2021 12:13pm
BCCI throwing it's weight around... As usual
Reply Recommend 0
Aap ne ghabrana hai
Jul 31, 2021 12:14pm
Gibbs was also involved in match fixing.
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Jul 31, 2021 12:14pm
The organisation of KPL is an essential part of the Kashmiiri Nation's identity
Reply Recommend 0
khangul
Jul 31, 2021 12:18pm
It is quite expected from a fascist regime currently in power in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Really
Jul 31, 2021 12:20pm
@Ahmed khan lehri , what’s so surprising, both countries are at war unofficially, you do your worst and we will likewise, don’t cry …just bs for local consumption
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 31, 2021 12:24pm
Racist, prejudiced, liar, bigot, wicked and and biased Modi and his fascist, corrupt, cruel, cunning and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies, who have a penchant by birth and brought up to mix sports with politics are busy working on their centuries old agenda of sowing hatred amongst global cricket fraternity and using the gentleman's game of cricket to further, consolidate and reinforce their sinister agenda.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 31, 2021 12:34pm
Bravo! Gibbs. You want to play sports( cricket). You have nothing to do politics.
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Jul 31, 2021 12:43pm
What a nation of children we live next door to. They've had a chip on their shoulder since bin Qasim first arrived.
Reply Recommend 0
Inam ur Rahman
Jul 31, 2021 01:03pm
India continues to get exposed as a fascist country with low tolerance for any other viewpoint
Reply Recommend 0
GaindaSwamy
Jul 31, 2021 01:46pm
BCCI does not want any convicted fixers to taint the game. That’s all.
Reply Recommend 0
GaindaSwamy
Jul 31, 2021 01:49pm
Am sure the S African cricket board can challenge and blackmail the BCCI. Or Maybe not.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 31, 2021 01:57pm
"Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the KPL," the Proteas great said. "[They are] also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous. Only an insecure country, would put such terms.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 31, 2021 01:58pm
@Jacob, Gibbs has a choice to participate in Pakistan or India but not both. India has a choice to behave or be ostracized.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 31, 2021 01:59pm
KPL will take off and indian will be a loser again
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 31, 2021 02:00pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jul 31, 2021 02:02pm
BCCI rules here, why is there no bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India? Can anyone succeed here? PMIK also banned trade and travel to neighbors? Can anyone win against PMIK? It is like no win for anyone against BCCI.
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Jul 31, 2021 02:05pm
Think the kind of life these Indian’s are living.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 31, 2021 02:06pm
Poor indians, showing their insecurity to the world. They will be most disrespected nation in the world. It also highlights Kashmir issue more and the brutal indian occupation.
Reply Recommend 0
Proud Pakistani
Jul 31, 2021 02:40pm
FATF is watching? Whatever IK said is coming into fore
Reply Recommend 0
Surrender Modi
Jul 31, 2021 02:42pm
Worlds largest fascism.
Reply Recommend 0
Madaiyan
Jul 31, 2021 02:46pm
Well done bcci!
Reply Recommend 0
Frontman
Jul 31, 2021 03:32pm
With every passing day India is revealing her real face. Oppression has never worked anywhere in the world. History teaches a lot but I guess India is blinded by the newly found fame and fortune. Kashmir is a disputed territory and there is no two opinions about it.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Jul 31, 2021 03:37pm
In the end India will end up saying Tea is fantastic
Reply Recommend 0
Wajahat Baig
Jul 31, 2021 03:42pm
@Jacob, did not see this applicable for Watson,Faulkner and many others who participated in PSL and IPL.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Canada
Jul 31, 2021 03:53pm
First politicization of FATF, now politicization of cricket. Is there no end to their hatred towards Pakistan ? So much for "shining india" - Modi/BJP have degraded India to it's lowest level.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Jul 31, 2021 04:01pm
To an average Indian, this kind of news must be so embarrassing but some of them still try to defend these actions of their fascist government.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 31, 2021 04:21pm
@Madaiyan, Well done bcci! BCCI wracked with corruption and mafias, ignore them.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Jul 31, 2021 04:24pm
Nasty move, shinning india is being exposed very briskly. .
Reply Recommend 0
Khader
Jul 31, 2021 04:36pm
@Wajahat Baig, PSL is different
Reply Recommend 0
Khader
Jul 31, 2021 04:37pm
BCCI finally will rule the roost . Others talk
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jul 31, 2021 06:01pm
Wasim Akram has big stakes in India. He'll quietly exit.
Reply Recommend 0
Wandering Albatross
Jul 31, 2021 06:37pm
This news is not mentioned in Indian media. They are So fearful of even uttering the K word as if no one will notice.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadir
Jul 31, 2021 06:40pm
Why have a Kashmir Premier league? Why name it after a disputed territory and make it political from the get go? Please don't act so innocent now
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Jul 31, 2021 07:07pm
@Ahmed khan lehri , This has nothing to do with the ICC. This is India’s condition for doing cricket related work in India. If you want to earn millions of dollars doing cricket related broadcasting, coaching etc. then you must not take part in the KPL…simple enough? No ICC or no ICJ or no EU or no UN can do anything about it…period!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 31, 2021 07:09pm
Excellent, brave, bold, blazing and brilliant move by PCB.
Reply Recommend 0
Their or There
Jul 31, 2021 07:18pm
So why doesn’t Gibbs ignore what BCCI is saying and goes and plays in Kashmir League? Why is he crying?
Reply Recommend 0
Umair - Canada
Jul 31, 2021 07:19pm
Dear Imran Khan People of Pakistan is struggling with poverty and inflation and high price for food. Please focus on internal poverty and food prices. Instead you are always talking on Taliban and Khasmir and Pakistani people are dying without food.
Reply Recommend 0
American Desi
Jul 31, 2021 07:19pm
@Wandering Albatross, it's not worth giving media space & time . You people have loads of free time on hand to discuss non issues .
Reply Recommend 0

