July 31, 2021

BCCI 'trying to prevent me' from playing Kashmir Premier League: Herschelle Gibbs

Dawn.comPublished July 31, 2021 - Updated July 31, 2021 11:32am
Herschelle Gibbs is to represent Overseas Warriors in KPL 2021 but says BCCI is trying to prevent that from happening. — Photo: Karachi Kings/File
Herschelle Gibbs is to represent Overseas Warriors in KPL 2021 but says BCCI is trying to prevent that from happening. — Photo: Karachi Kings/File

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of "trying to prevent" him from participating in the inaugural Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and bringing their "political agenda with Pakistan into the equation".

Gibbs, who is a part of KPL franchise Overseas Warriors, made the accusation in a tweet, adding that the BCCI has also threatened of denying him entry in India if he participates in the league.

"Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the KPL," the Proteas great said. "[They are] also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous."

Later, Gibbs told SportsKeeda that the person issuing the threat was BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. "It came from Mr Shah. (The) message was sent to Graeme smith who passed it on to me," he said.

Gibbs' allegation comes a day after former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif's made similar remarks. Latif, in a tweet, had said that the BCCI was "warning cricket boards that if their former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity."

The first-ever edition of KPL is scheduled to begin from August 6 and conclude on August 16. It comprises five franchises representing cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while a sixth franchise named Overseas Warriors is reserved for overseas Kashmiris.

The T20 league, similar in stylings to the Pakistan Super League, will feature a mix of Pakistan's domestic and international talent.

Comments (10)
Tariq Khan
Jul 31, 2021 11:10am
Modi has poisoned whole india with haterat and nagativity
Ali
Jul 31, 2021 11:17am
Brave man Great respect for you
Syed Ahmed
Jul 31, 2021 11:18am
Is very sad
Ahmed khan lehri
Jul 31, 2021 11:20am
The Indians go to any extent in their hate to Kashmiris.
Jacob
Jul 31, 2021 11:23am
Gibbs has a choice to participate in Pakistan or India but not both.
Rock star
Jul 31, 2021 11:24am
What else can be expected from cheap Indian mentality??
khan
Jul 31, 2021 11:24am
Childish India or Miss arrogant.
khan
Jul 31, 2021 11:25am
Childish arrogance
Ahmed khan lehri
Jul 31, 2021 11:27am
What else you can expect from fascists...
Akram
Jul 31, 2021 11:30am
Insecure India. Big country, tiny heart.
