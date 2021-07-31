Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 31, 2021

FIA told to stop misuse of cybercrimes law

Malik AsadPublished July 31, 2021 - Updated July 31, 2021 08:59am
IHC Chief Justice Minallah asked the FIA to take on board the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and other stakeholders to implement the SOPs to make sure that Peca was not misused. — AFP/File
IHC Chief Justice Minallah asked the FIA to take on board the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and other stakeholders to implement the SOPs to make sure that Peca was not misused. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought a report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop misuse of the cybercrimes law and directed the agency to consult representative organisations of journalists on the matter.

The directive came as IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah resumed the hearing of a case against successive notices issued by the FIA’s cybercrimes wing (CCW) to the citizens, especially journalists.

The additional attorney general informed the court that the CCW had received 22,877 complaints under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), out of which 30 complaints were filed against journalists.

IHC asks the agency to dispel impression journalists are targeted over criticism of govt

Justice Minallah advised the investigation agency to dispel the impression that journalists are targeted over criticism of the government and institutions.

He, however, said that uploading of hate material should be discouraged.

“One should not be afraid of criticism since it is essential to ensure accountability,” observed Justice Minallah. He said that in case someone felt humiliated through some social media uploads, he/she may file a defamation suit or opt for other legal course for redressal of his/her grievance.

Justice Minallah asked the FIA to take on board the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and other stakeholders to implement the SOPs to make sure that Peca was not misused.

Referring to FIA’s proceedings against a journalist, the chief justice pointed out that the CCW summoned him and inquired about sources of his information. “Is this a police state? It never happens anywhere in world,” he regretted.

Justice Minallah also referred to the case of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Kanwal Shauzab in which the FIA summoned a citizen without even understanding the nature of the issue. “Such officials should have been penalised,” he said.

The court adjourned the hearing to a date to be fixed by the registrar office.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sialkot speaks
31 Jul 2021

Sialkot speaks

The PML-N leadership is shell-shocked. A drubbing by the PTI in Sialkot? In the heart of Sharif territory?
Who messed up Afghanistan?
Updated 31 Jul 2021

Who messed up Afghanistan?

Russia and USA are squarely responsible for Afghanistan’s tragedy but Pakistan is certainly not innocent.

Editorial

China-Taliban meeting
Updated 31 Jul 2021

China-Taliban meeting

WITH the government in Kabul appearing to stand on very fragile foundations, and as the clock ticks down to the ...
31 Jul 2021

Outages in Makran

IT is no surprise that people in Balochistan’s Makran Division have of late taken to the streets to protest in the...
31 Jul 2021

Reduction in polio cases

AFTER the long and tedious efforts of those running the national polio programme, there are signs that Pakistan ...
30 Jul 2021

Judge’s elevation

A CONTROVERSY roiling the legal fraternity for a few weeks has come to a head. It was precipitated by the Judicial...
PTI’s Sialkot win
30 Jul 2021

PTI’s Sialkot win

The PML-N’s internal duality is a particularly acute factor that is dragging down the party in electoral contests.
30 Jul 2021

Attack on Chinese

AN attack targeting two Chinese nationals in Karachi on Wednesday should put the security apparatus on alert in ...