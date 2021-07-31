Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 31, 2021

Sindh won’t be allowed to enforce complete lockdown: Fawad

APPPublished July 31, 2021 - Updated July 31, 2021 07:35am
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the Sindh government had been given a clear message that unilateral decisions could not be allowed in this regard. — APP/File
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the Sindh government had been given a clear message that unilateral decisions could not be allowed in this regard. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday the Sindh government would not be allowed to impose a complete lockdown in the province as the federal government’s policy on controlling the spread of Covid-19 was crystal clear.

The Supreme Court had ruled that the provinces could not take unilateral decisions in this regard, the minister pointed out while commenting on the Sindh government’s announcement about imposition of a lockdown in the province.

In a statement, Mr Chaudhry said that under Article 151 of the Constitution, Pakistan is a single market with the port of Karachi acting as the “jugular vein of its economy”. Any move that could affect the country’s economic lifeline could not be allowed.

The Sindh government had been given a clear message that unilateral decisions could not be allowed in this regard, he said.

Mr Chaudhry was of the view that the option of imposing a complete lockdown was “not available to any provincial government”.

The policy about the Covid pandemic was formulated by the federation and the National Command and Control Centre and the provinces were bound to implement it, he said.

The minister said the government had “fought hard against the virus” and had so far managed to save many lives while maintaining a stable economy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was of the opinion that a complete lockdown would severely affect the working class, particularly the daily wage earners. Had the Sindh government implemented the SOPs effectively, the situation in Karachi would not be so grim today.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anti-Corruption
Jul 31, 2021 07:41am
Corrupt PPP don’t really care about common citizens. They take only fake populist decisions just to be in the news. No science, no common sense, no knowledge, no care. Only loot, lie, VIP protocols, show off fake power.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Jul 31, 2021 07:42am
Any move that could affect the country’s economic lifeline could not be allowed, he stresses...come I will show you how this life line is treated ..besides Corona there are so many diseases in the air...filth every where ..no infra structures...no clean water ..no security ...no interest from the government unless it is about money economy and not the people ...wow ..we understood the message loud and clear..
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jul 31, 2021 07:57am
Who are you to Sindh' s provincial decisions
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jul 31, 2021 08:00am
If you are depending on Court decision go to court and wait for years for a final decision
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saeed
Jul 31, 2021 08:15am
@Anti-Corruption , Very true. You stated very well
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sialkot speaks
31 Jul 2021

Sialkot speaks

The PML-N leadership is shell-shocked. A drubbing by the PTI in Sialkot? In the heart of Sharif territory?
Who messed up Afghanistan?
Updated 31 Jul 2021

Who messed up Afghanistan?

Russia and USA are squarely responsible for Afghanistan’s tragedy but Pakistan is certainly not innocent.

Editorial

31 Jul 2021

China-Taliban meeting

WITH the government in Kabul appearing to stand on very fragile foundations, and as the clock ticks down to the ...
31 Jul 2021

Outages in Makran

IT is no surprise that people in Balochistan’s Makran Division have of late taken to the streets to protest in the...
31 Jul 2021

Reduction in polio cases

AFTER the long and tedious efforts of those running the national polio programme, there are signs that Pakistan ...
30 Jul 2021

Judge’s elevation

A CONTROVERSY roiling the legal fraternity for a few weeks has come to a head. It was precipitated by the Judicial...
PTI’s Sialkot win
30 Jul 2021

PTI’s Sialkot win

The PML-N’s internal duality is a particularly acute factor that is dragging down the party in electoral contests.
30 Jul 2021

Attack on Chinese

AN attack targeting two Chinese nationals in Karachi on Wednesday should put the security apparatus on alert in ...