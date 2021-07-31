Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 31, 2021

Zahir Jaffer’s polygraph, other tests conducted at Punjab forensic lab

Munawer AzeemPublished July 31, 2021 - Updated July 31, 2021 10:15am
Zahir Jaffer, the alleged killer of former diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukadam, is brought to a court in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
Zahir Jaffer, the alleged killer of former diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukadam, is brought to a court in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Jaffer, the alleged killer of former diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukadam, underwent a couple of tests, including polygraph, at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), Lahore, on Friday to verify his statements and evidence collected in connection with the murder.

Besides, samples taken from the victim’s body during the autopsy were also submitted to the agency for tests.

Earlier, the alleged killer was taken into physical custody for three more days on July 28 for verification of his statements and the evidence collected on his disclosures.

Police officers privy to the investigations told Dawn on condition of anonymity that a team of Islamabad police, including investigators, took the alleged killer to Lahore on Thursday night. On Friday, he was taken to the PFSA where he underwent the tests.

Polygraph test (lie detector test) of the accused was conducted to verify his statements given to the police during interrogation, they said, adding it included confession of the crime before police, details of the event and other disclosures which led to recovery of the pieces of evidence.

Besides, videograph test of the accused was also conducted there, the officers said, adding it was conducted to match and verify the accused with the videos recovered by the investigators in which he was chasing the victim and dragging her inside the house.

The investigators obtained the CCTV footage of a camera installed at the neighbourhood of the accused’s house, they said, adding the footage revealed that the victim jumped from the first floor of the house and ran towards the main gate, but it was locked.

Shortly afterwards, she took shelter in a guard’s room, but the accused broke the door and dragged her inside the house, they added.

Read: Police will not make Noor murder case details public, says DIG

Samples of the accused were also taken for DNA test to verify sexual assault, if any.

Moreover, the samples of heart, lungs, stomach, liver, spleen and intestine taken from the victim’s body during autopsy were also submitted to the forensic agency, they added.

The police officers said that mobiles of the victim and the accused were also sent to the Federal Investigation Agency to unlock them for forensic tests and retrieval of deleted data. They said that Universal Forensic Extraction Device would be used to extract physical and logical data from the mobiles, including recovery of deleted data.

Investigating officer (IO) of the case Inspector Abdul Sattar told Dawn that about 25 tests were conducted at the PFSA. Besides, samples of the victim were also submitted there, he added.

Polygraph, videograph and DNA test results are awaited, he said, adding there was no timeframe when the results would be delivered to the investigators.

He said the victim and accused were using iPhones and the devices were switched off when sent to the FIA.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Jul 31, 2021 10:18am
He is still under arrest? Why his parents and 2 servants? You should know his parent's power.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Jul 31, 2021 10:27am
Initially he pretended to be unconsciois at the polygraph test. What a drama! . I never saw such a narcissit psychopath in my life before.
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Jul 31, 2021 10:39am
Time and money wasting drama as if nation has nothing else to do. Lot of ink, no substance. Fundamental details missing from news. Was Noor married to this man? if not what was she doing in his house? Why not convict the guy and have it done quickly so people can get back to useful work.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik’s
Jul 31, 2021 10:44am
Polygraph tests are unreliable and have no evidentiary weight in criminal trials in USA. This I can state as a practicing attorney for the last 30 years in USA. Polygraph test is used for employment and rental application lies and only for corroboration purposes. Here, the Islamabad police have so much evidentiary and forensic material, they do not have the necessity of having polygraph test.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 31, 2021 10:56am
I don’t understand the reason for sharing such graphic details of this murder with public. Can we emphasize with the emotions of Noor’s family ? Can we respect Noor by not revealing the sensitive info of this case in public domain? I pray for the well being of her family and for her success in the Hereafter
Reply Recommend 0
Albert Ross
Jul 31, 2021 10:59am
Polygraph is unrealiable: US and Canada don't use it!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Kh
Jul 31, 2021 11:11am
"Alleged" killer? Still?!?!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sialkot speaks
31 Jul 2021

Sialkot speaks

The PML-N leadership is shell-shocked. A drubbing by the PTI in Sialkot? In the heart of Sharif territory?
Who messed up Afghanistan?
Updated 31 Jul 2021

Who messed up Afghanistan?

Russia and USA are squarely responsible for Afghanistan’s tragedy but Pakistan is certainly not innocent.

Editorial

China-Taliban meeting
Updated 31 Jul 2021

China-Taliban meeting

WITH the government in Kabul appearing to stand on very fragile foundations, and as the clock ticks down to the ...
31 Jul 2021

Outages in Makran

IT is no surprise that people in Balochistan’s Makran Division have of late taken to the streets to protest in the...
31 Jul 2021

Reduction in polio cases

AFTER the long and tedious efforts of those running the national polio programme, there are signs that Pakistan ...
30 Jul 2021

Judge’s elevation

A CONTROVERSY roiling the legal fraternity for a few weeks has come to a head. It was precipitated by the Judicial...
PTI’s Sialkot win
30 Jul 2021

PTI’s Sialkot win

The PML-N’s internal duality is a particularly acute factor that is dragging down the party in electoral contests.
30 Jul 2021

Attack on Chinese

AN attack targeting two Chinese nationals in Karachi on Wednesday should put the security apparatus on alert in ...