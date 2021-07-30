Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 30, 2021

‘Media's responsibility to identify spoilers of peace,’ Gen Bajwa tells Afghan journalists

Dawn.comPublished July 30, 2021 - Updated July 30, 2021 07:47pm
Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa says the youth in Pakistan and Afghanistan are hope for future peace and progress in the region. — Photo courtesy: ISPR
Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa says the youth in Pakistan and Afghanistan are hope for future peace and progress in the region. — Photo courtesy: ISPR

A delegation of Afghan journalists on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) for a “candid interaction”, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Speaking to the delegation, the army chief emphasised that media could act as a bridge to create a conducive environment for promoting cultural, social and people-to-people engagement between the two countries.

“It is the responsibility of media and people to identify and defeat the spoilers of peace,” he was quoting as saying.

Gen Bajwa stressed that peace in Afghanistan was Pakistan’s earnest desire, saying the two countries' peace was interlinked. “The spoilers will not be allowed to derail the peace process,” he added.

Referring to Pakistan's border management regime, the army chief said the security of borders was in the best interest of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He also highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable regional development.

Appreciating the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum for arranging the visit of journalists, Gen Bajwa said he hoped for more frequent exchange of such visits in the future.

He termed the youth of Pakistan and Afghanistan the hope for future peace and progress in the region.

The delegation thanked the army chief for the “candid interaction” and appreciated Pakistan’s sincerity and efforts for people in Afghanistan including hosting refugees and playing a "facilitative role" in the Afghan peace process, according to the ISPR.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmad
Jul 30, 2021 07:49pm
Taliban are spoiler if peace as they restrict women from education and work, they forbid men to shave. Do we renounce supporting these spoilers if peace? Or our strategic depth is more important than morality and humanity.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 30, 2021 07:51pm
"The delegation thanked Army Chief and appreciated Pakistan's sincerity.." So did the Afghan soldiers treated well by Pak. That is called GENUINE RESPECT.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 30, 2021 07:53pm
The ever increasing people to people interactions. Then the recent growth in business. Recently, the soldiers. Now the journos. Fantastic work, Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 30, 2021 07:56pm
Nobody except few soldout Kabul stooges now stand with terrorist India. Afghans- commoners, soldiers, journos- all fast sinking the dirty Indian narrative.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Jul 30, 2021 08:52pm
Excellent good initiative
Reply Recommend 0
Ace
Jul 30, 2021 08:59pm
Set the media free first.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Justice for judges
Updated 30 Jul 2021

Justice for judges

It beggars belief that a senior high court judge is incompetent to serve in the Supreme Court.
Follow the child
30 Jul 2021

Follow the child

Observe the child and give her space to explore her own instincts.
Cost of neoliberalism
30 Jul 2021

Cost of neoliberalism

Our mental health crisis must be seen in the larger sociopolitical context.

Editorial

30 Jul 2021

Judge’s elevation

A CONTROVERSY roiling the legal fraternity for a few weeks has come to a head. It was precipitated by the Judicial...
PTI’s Sialkot win
30 Jul 2021

PTI’s Sialkot win

The PML-N’s internal duality is a particularly acute factor that is dragging down the party in electoral contests.
30 Jul 2021

Attack on Chinese

AN attack targeting two Chinese nationals in Karachi on Wednesday should put the security apparatus on alert in ...
29 Jul 2021

Saudi FM’s visit

THE Saudi-Pakistan relationship is decades old and has weathered a number of geopolitical storms. Of late, ties came...
29 Jul 2021

SBP’s high hopes

THE June spike in the current account deficit notwithstanding, the State Bank doesn’t look too worried about the...
Joy and sadness on K2
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Joy and sadness on K2

Pakistan’s mountains have a commercial value that remains untapped.