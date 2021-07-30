Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 30, 2021

US wants Pakistan to play its vital role, says Blinken

Anwar IqbalPublished July 30, 2021 - Updated July 30, 2021 08:50am
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Pakistan has a vital role in influencing the Taliban and the United States hopes that Islamabad plays that role. — Reuters/File
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Pakistan has a vital role in influencing the Taliban and the United States hopes that Islamabad plays that role. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Pakistan has a vital role in influencing the Taliban and the United States hopes that Islamabad plays that role.

Secretary Blinken’s remarks, in an interview to various international television channels, come amid a key visit to Washington by Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed.

“Pakistan has a vital role to play in using its influence with the Taliban to do whatever it can to make sure that the Taliban does not seek to take the country by force,” the top US diplomat told the Times of India channel. “And it does have influence, and it does have a role to play, and we hope that it plays it,” he added.

Secretary Blinken, who completed his two-day visit to India on Thursday, met External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and reviewed the latest developments in the region, particularly in Afghanistan, with them.

In an interview to ABC News, Secretary Blinken said that the entire world was hearing “deeply, deeply troubling” reports of atrocities in Afghanistan amid US withdrawal. And such reports “certainly do not speak well of the Taliban’s intentions for the country as a whole.”

In an interview to Al Jazeera, the US Secretary of State warned that an Afghanistan that “does not respect the basic gains of the last 20 years, that Afghanistan will be a pariah in the international community.”

The interviews, released by the secretary’s office in Washington, reflect the growing US concern that the Taliban were determined to take Kabul by force, rejecting international efforts for bringing a government that includes all Afghan factions.

Although committed to withdrawing all US and Nato troops from Afghanistan by Sept 15, the Biden administration is using its diplomatic influence to prevent a Taliban takeover and that’s where it sees a role for Pakistan.

While Pakistan also wants to prevent a military takeover in Kabul, Prime Minister Imran Khan told a US television show — PBS News Hour — this week that the US decision to set a timetable for withdrawing troops also has limited Islamabad’s options.

The prime minister indicated that the Taliban see the withdrawal as their victory and are less receptive to reconciliation efforts than they would have been had the timetable not been announced.

The Pakistani team, which arrived in Washington three days ago, is also busy explaining its position in meetings with senior US officials, lawmakers, think-tank experts and media representatives.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2021

Pak US Ties , Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Jul 30, 2021 09:03am
Will Pakistan take the "bait" from US?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 30, 2021 09:03am
US strategy: 1. Keep India on backfoot for rights abuse. 2. Use the blackmail to make India face China. 3. Look away when China punishes India.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib Wahab
Jul 30, 2021 09:04am
We do not owe any explanation, please shed this colonial mindset. Reporters have a very important duty to play, and to play it well.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 30, 2021 09:05am
US Secy's tour has been a major setback and embarrassment for India. "US hopes.." is the best the terrorist India could get, alongside thrashing over democracy and human rights abuse.
Reply Recommend 0
Ttr
Jul 30, 2021 09:50am
Soon it will be my way or the highway with sanctions dangling overhead
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Jul 30, 2021 10:00am
Maybe Blinken should be in Pakistan talking to Imran Khan and the military instead of making such comments from India. If you need Pakistan’s help which you do then do it with dialogue.
Reply Recommend 0
Faiz A. Faiz
Jul 30, 2021 10:00am
Sorry Mr. Blinken. No more, do more.
Reply Recommend 0
Hogwash
Jul 30, 2021 10:04am
The days of the US hegemony is over. Nobody is ready to lend ears to the spent bullet in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Light @ the End of Tunnel
Jul 30, 2021 10:07am
It seems the US is having serious dearth of statesmanship. How can the US seek Pakistan's support when it has lost all its leverage against Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Justice for judges
Updated 30 Jul 2021

Justice for judges

It beggars belief that a senior high court judge is incompetent to serve in the Supreme Court.
Follow the child
30 Jul 2021

Follow the child

Observe the child and give her space to explore her own instincts.
Cost of neoliberalism
30 Jul 2021

Cost of neoliberalism

Our mental health crisis must be seen in the larger sociopolitical context.

Editorial

30 Jul 2021

Judge’s elevation

A CONTROVERSY roiling the legal fraternity for a few weeks has come to a head. It was precipitated by the Judicial...
PTI’s Sialkot win
30 Jul 2021

PTI’s Sialkot win

The PML-N’s internal duality is a particularly acute factor that is dragging down the party in electoral contests.
30 Jul 2021

Attack on Chinese

AN attack targeting two Chinese nationals in Karachi on Wednesday should put the security apparatus on alert in ...
29 Jul 2021

Saudi FM’s visit

THE Saudi-Pakistan relationship is decades old and has weathered a number of geopolitical storms. Of late, ties came...
29 Jul 2021

SBP’s high hopes

THE June spike in the current account deficit notwithstanding, the State Bank doesn’t look too worried about the...
Joy and sadness on K2
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Joy and sadness on K2

Pakistan’s mountains have a commercial value that remains untapped.