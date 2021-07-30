Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 30, 2021

PML-N plans protests against ‘AJK poll rigging’

Amir WasimPublished July 30, 2021 - Updated July 30, 2021 09:08am
PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said that in the first phase the party’s candidates would hold protest rallies in their respective constituencies in AJK. — APP/File
PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said that in the first phase the party’s candidates would hold protest rallies in their respective constituencies in AJK. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold protests against alleged rigging in the recently-held elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and to publish a white paper highlighting irregularities and mismanagement committed during the poll process.

The decision was made at a meeting of the party’s central leadership with all party candidates at Kashmir House here on Thursday.

Talking to Dawn, PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said that in the first phase the party’s candidates would hold protest rallies in their respective constituencies in AJK after which the party leadership would decide further strategy.

Moreover, Mr Iqbal said the party would also lodge a protest over the alleged rigging in the AJK polls during the National Assembly session on Friday.

Ahsan says results proved PTI govt is not a true representative of people

Mr Iqbal said the outcome of the results of the AJK polls and the by-election in Sialkot had proved the PML-N’s viewpoint that the present government of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was not a true representative of the people and it had been imposed through coercion and rigging.

The two recent elections had once again exposed the hollowness of the democratic setup in the country, he said, adding that Imran Khan was the central character of the present “democratic drama”.

Mr Iqbal said the PML-N’s narrative of vote ko izzat do (respect the vote) was strengthening day by day in the country. He said the PML-N would continue its struggle till establishment of the supremacy of the Constitution, parliament and the people’s rule.

Mr Iqbal refuted reports about division within the party ranks, saying that those talking about rifts in the PML-N were “living in fools’ paradise”. He alleged that such rumours were being generated by the “media gang of propaganda”.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Javed
Jul 30, 2021 10:02am
Shameless is a job requirement in politics. Simple.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Justice for judges
Updated 30 Jul 2021

Justice for judges

It beggars belief that a senior high court judge is incompetent to serve in the Supreme Court.
Follow the child
30 Jul 2021

Follow the child

Observe the child and give her space to explore her own instincts.
Cost of neoliberalism
30 Jul 2021

Cost of neoliberalism

Our mental health crisis must be seen in the larger sociopolitical context.

Editorial

30 Jul 2021

Judge’s elevation

A CONTROVERSY roiling the legal fraternity for a few weeks has come to a head. It was precipitated by the Judicial...
PTI’s Sialkot win
30 Jul 2021

PTI’s Sialkot win

The PML-N’s internal duality is a particularly acute factor that is dragging down the party in electoral contests.
30 Jul 2021

Attack on Chinese

AN attack targeting two Chinese nationals in Karachi on Wednesday should put the security apparatus on alert in ...
29 Jul 2021

Saudi FM’s visit

THE Saudi-Pakistan relationship is decades old and has weathered a number of geopolitical storms. Of late, ties came...
29 Jul 2021

SBP’s high hopes

THE June spike in the current account deficit notwithstanding, the State Bank doesn’t look too worried about the...
Joy and sadness on K2
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Joy and sadness on K2

Pakistan’s mountains have a commercial value that remains untapped.