Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 30, 2021

PM’s adviser Ishrat Hussain resigns

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 30, 2021 - Updated July 30, 2021 08:58am
Dr Ishrat Hussain had been a part of the federal cabinet with the status of a federal minister since August 2018 and had set up an Institutional Reforms Cell (IRC) at the PM Office. — White Star/File
Dr Ishrat Hussain had been a part of the federal cabinet with the status of a federal minister since August 2018 and had set up an Institutional Reforms Cell (IRC) at the PM Office. — White Star/File

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has resigned from his post, official sources told Dawn on Thursday.

The sources said Dr Hussain had sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, but the reasons for the resignation were not known.

Dr Hussain, who served as the governor of State Bank of Pakistan during the military regime of Gen Pervez Musharraf, did not respond to calls and messages of reporters who tried to contact him for seeking confirmation of reports about his resignation.

The sources said the prime minister had not yet accepted his resignation.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said he could neither confirm nor deny the reports about Dr Hussain’s resignation.

Dr Hussain had been a part of the federal cabinet with the status of a federal minister since August 2018 and had set up an Institutional Reforms Cell (IRC) at the PM Office.

The IRC came into existence as a result of a cabinet decision on Aug 28, 2018, to serve as the secretariat of the Task Forces on Civil Service Reforms and Aus­t­erity and Restructuring of Government.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Justice for judges
Updated 30 Jul 2021

Justice for judges

It beggars belief that a senior high court judge is incompetent to serve in the Supreme Court.
Follow the child
30 Jul 2021

Follow the child

Observe the child and give her space to explore her own instincts.
Cost of neoliberalism
30 Jul 2021

Cost of neoliberalism

Our mental health crisis must be seen in the larger sociopolitical context.

Editorial

30 Jul 2021

Judge’s elevation

A CONTROVERSY roiling the legal fraternity for a few weeks has come to a head. It was precipitated by the Judicial...
PTI’s Sialkot win
30 Jul 2021

PTI’s Sialkot win

The PML-N’s internal duality is a particularly acute factor that is dragging down the party in electoral contests.
30 Jul 2021

Attack on Chinese

AN attack targeting two Chinese nationals in Karachi on Wednesday should put the security apparatus on alert in ...
29 Jul 2021

Saudi FM’s visit

THE Saudi-Pakistan relationship is decades old and has weathered a number of geopolitical storms. Of late, ties came...
29 Jul 2021

SBP’s high hopes

THE June spike in the current account deficit notwithstanding, the State Bank doesn’t look too worried about the...
Joy and sadness on K2
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Joy and sadness on K2

Pakistan’s mountains have a commercial value that remains untapped.