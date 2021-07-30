PM’s adviser Ishrat Hussain resigns

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has resigned from his post, official sources told Dawn on Thursday.

The sources said Dr Hussain had sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, but the reasons for the resignation were not known.

Dr Hussain, who served as the governor of State Bank of Pakistan during the military regime of Gen Pervez Musharraf, did not respond to calls and messages of reporters who tried to contact him for seeking confirmation of reports about his resignation.

The sources said the prime minister had not yet accepted his resignation.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said he could neither confirm nor deny the reports about Dr Hussain’s resignation.

Dr Hussain had been a part of the federal cabinet with the status of a federal minister since August 2018 and had set up an Institutional Reforms Cell (IRC) at the PM Office.

The IRC came into existence as a result of a cabinet decision on Aug 28, 2018, to serve as the secretariat of the Task Forces on Civil Service Reforms and Aus­t­erity and Restructuring of Government.

