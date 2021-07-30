Dawn Logo

Police will not make Noor murder case details public: DIG

Munawer AzeemPublished July 30, 2021 - Updated July 30, 2021 09:33am
Noor Mukadam — Photo courtesy change.org
ISLAMABAD: The police will not make public key details of Noor Mukadam murder case as it is still under investigation.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kauser while speaking at a news conference here on Thursday.

Answering a question if the police are hiding the details of the case only because the accused belongs to an influential family, the DIG said: “The police are doing so due to the privacy issue.” Besides, there are several significant things (information and evidences) in the investigation that could not be shared at this stage,” he added.

When asked to comment on the meeting of the US embassy staff with the alleged killer and the police officers, he said they (police) had already issued a denial in this regard.

About increasing daylight robbery incidents in the capital and the police reaching late at the site, Mr Kauser said that the reply time of the police in urban areas should not be more than five minutes. He said that they were working on improving the response time.

About increase in crime incidents, he said it was due to registration of most of the cases that minimised the difference between the registered and real crime incidents.

Mr Kauser said the police arrested drug peddlers, but the action could not bring any change as the peddlers were later released, also because of weak challans and incomplete evidence.

The DIG said that Islamabad police had launched a major operation against drug suppliers and during last three days they had apprehended 47 drug suppliers and cases had been registered against them. He said that over 8.2 kilogrammes of heroin, 19.6 kilogrammes of hashish and 519 gram ice drug had been recovered from their possession.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2021

