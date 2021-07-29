Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 30, 2021

Birthday boy Hasaranga stars as Sri Lanka thrash India to clinch T20 series

AFPPublished July 29, 2021 - Updated July 29, 2021 11:46pm
Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ruturaj Gaikwad during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. — AP
Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ruturaj Gaikwad during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. — AP

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets on his 24th birthday to help Sri Lanka thrash India by seven wickets on Thursday and claim the three-match Twenty20 series 2-1.

Hasaranga returned career-best T20 figures of 4-9 with his leg-spin as India finished on a paltry 81-8, a total Sri Lanka overhauled in 14.3 overs in Colombo.

Dhananjaya de Silva, unbeaten on 23, and Hasaranga, 14 not out, steered the team home after Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar sent back Sri Lanka's top three including wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka for 18.

Hasaranga was the star of the day after his twin strikes, including Sanju Samson for nought in the fifth over of India's innings, put Sri Lanka in charge.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was out for nought in the first over off pace bowler Dushmantha Chameetra after India elected to bat first.

Number seven Kuldeep Yadav made an unbeaten 23 to take India past their lowest-ever T20 score of 74 against Australia in 2008.

The total was India's lowest against the island nation after they were bowled out for 101 in 2016.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka took two wickets including a sharp caught and bowled to send back Nitish Rana for six.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday bounced back from an opening loss to win the second match, delayed by one day after India's Krunal Pandya tested positive for the coronavirus, putting him in isolation along with eight close contacts.

India won the three-match 50-over series 2-1 after its start was pushed back by five days due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sri Lankan camp.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Growth stories
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Growth stories

Reza Baqir says next year’s external financing needs are fully secured, which is reassuring, but there are years after that too.
A future PM?
Updated 29 Jul 2021

A future PM?

Weightlifter Talha Talib should be given a hero’s welcome at the highest level.
Making sense of AJK polls
Updated 28 Jul 2021

Making sense of AJK polls

It was perhaps the dirtiest electioneering in AJK’s history with leaders accusing each other of treachery.

Editorial

29 Jul 2021

Saudi FM’s visit

THE Saudi-Pakistan relationship is decades old and has weathered a number of geopolitical storms. Of late, ties came...
29 Jul 2021

SBP’s high hopes

THE June spike in the current account deficit notwithstanding, the State Bank doesn’t look too worried about the...
Joy and sadness on K2
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Joy and sadness on K2

Pakistan’s mountains have a commercial value that remains untapped.
Renewed threat of militancy
Updated 28 Jul 2021

Renewed threat of militancy

The only way out of a scenario that threatens the hard-won peace against militancy is to engage with the Afghan Taliban.
Updated 28 Jul 2021

‘Hepatitis can’t wait’

WITH a large part of the world’s health resources diverted towards fighting wave after wave of Covid-19, it is ...
28 Jul 2021

Door-to-door jab

THE Punjab government’s move to take its coronavirus vaccination drive to the doorsteps of people in five ...