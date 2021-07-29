Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 29, 2021

ECP issues show-cause notice to PM Imran for ‘not holding’ intra-party polls

Fahad ChaudhryPublished July 29, 2021 - Updated July 29, 2021 04:34pm
The ECP also sought a reply from the prime minister within 14 days, warning the election commission "shall take further action under the law" if the notice was not responded to. — Instagram/File
The ECP also sought a reply from the prime minister within 14 days, warning the election commission "shall take further action under the law" if the notice was not responded to. — Instagram/File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday served a show-cause notice on Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the PTI, for not holding intra-party elections within the stipulated time.

The ECP notice, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, sought reasons from the PTI chief for not holding intra-party polls due on June 13, 2021.

Under the Elections Act, 2017, all political parties are required to hold intra-party elections on time.

The ECP requires political parties to conduct intra-party elections before every five years, and the parties can hold the polls in three or four years as enshrined in their respective constitutions.

“… in terms of Section 215 (4) of the Elections Act, 2017, you are required to show cause as to why your party may not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for upcoming Election (s),” the ECP notice to the premier reads.

The ECP also sought a response from the prime minister within 14 days, warning that the election commission "shall take further action under the law" if the notice was not responded to.

The election commission said a political party was required to submit a certificate signed by an office-bearer of the party, assuring that the polls were held in accordance with the constitution of the political party and the Elections Act.

However, the [PTI] failed to provide the certificate with regard to the conduct of intra-party elections due on June 13, 2021 as required under legal requirements, said the ECP.

It also highlighted that a political party enlisted under the Elections Act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for parliament, provincial assemblies or local government after the submission of the certificate of intra-party elections.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
Jul 29, 2021 04:03pm
Why PTI ? has PPP and PMLN ever conducted intra party polls ?
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jul 29, 2021 04:11pm
What about the dynastic parties PPP and PMLN? When did they have intra party elections to elect their leaders?
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Jul 29, 2021 04:11pm
Eye wash from ECP to showoff neutrality after blunder of AJK elections, otherwise what happens to foreign funding case ?.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur Baig
Jul 29, 2021 04:15pm
have all other parties done intra party elections ? or only PTI is the culprit ?
Reply Recommend 0
FZM
Jul 29, 2021 04:18pm
Imran Khan has been occupying the position of Chairman PTI since the party was formed in 1996. PTI is a one man show where personal whims of Imran Khan reign supreme. And this hypocrite demands change in leadership of other parties in the name of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Jul 29, 2021 04:45pm
The older parties PPP, PML(N) must carry out intra party polls first, then comes turn of PTI. PM Imran Khan must take Jehangir Tareen group on board before any intra party poll elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jul 29, 2021 04:49pm
ECP should be told that it's none of their business.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jul 29, 2021 04:50pm
@FZM, how about the Bhuto and Sharif families inheriting leadership for the past 120 years?
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jul 29, 2021 04:51pm
ECP is a Nawaz created and owned private agency.
Reply Recommend 0
Rzk
Jul 29, 2021 04:57pm
ECP is failed institution in Pak. Not a single party has trusted on its credibility.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Growth stories
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Growth stories

Reza Baqir says next year’s external financing needs are fully secured, which is reassuring, but there are years after that too.
A future PM?
Updated 29 Jul 2021

A future PM?

Weightlifter Talha Talib should be given a hero’s welcome at the highest level.
Making sense of AJK polls
Updated 28 Jul 2021

Making sense of AJK polls

It was perhaps the dirtiest electioneering in AJK’s history with leaders accusing each other of treachery.

Editorial

29 Jul 2021

Saudi FM’s visit

THE Saudi-Pakistan relationship is decades old and has weathered a number of geopolitical storms. Of late, ties came...
29 Jul 2021

SBP’s high hopes

THE June spike in the current account deficit notwithstanding, the State Bank doesn’t look too worried about the...
Joy and sadness on K2
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Joy and sadness on K2

Pakistan’s mountains have a commercial value that remains untapped.
Renewed threat of militancy
Updated 28 Jul 2021

Renewed threat of militancy

The only way out of a scenario that threatens the hard-won peace against militancy is to engage with the Afghan Taliban.
Updated 28 Jul 2021

‘Hepatitis can’t wait’

WITH a large part of the world’s health resources diverted towards fighting wave after wave of Covid-19, it is ...
28 Jul 2021

Door-to-door jab

THE Punjab government’s move to take its coronavirus vaccination drive to the doorsteps of people in five ...