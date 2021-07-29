Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 29, 2021

PTI MPA Nazir Chohan remanded in FIA custody for 2 days

Rana BilalPublished July 29, 2021 - Updated July 29, 2021 02:49pm
This photo shows PTI MPA Nazir Chohan. — Photo courtesy Punjab Assembly website
This photo shows PTI MPA Nazir Chohan. — Photo courtesy Punjab Assembly website

PTI MPA Nazir Chohan was on Thursday sent into physical remand of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for two days in connection with a complaint registered by the prime minister's aide, Shahzad Akbar.

Chohan was arrested in Lahore by the FIA on Wednesday on Akbar's complaint. It was his second arrest in as many days. A day earlier he was taken in custody by Lahore police in a separate case filed by the same complainant, although he was later released on bail the same day.

The FIA today produced Chohan in the district court of Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdul Rehman, who granted the two-day remand and ordered the investigation agency to produce the MPA before the court on July 31 (Saturday).

"In order to facilitate the investigation and for the purpose of recovery, a two-day physical remand of the accused is granted," stated the court order — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

The FIA had sought a remand of 14 days to complete the investigation, with their representative telling the court that Chohan had uploaded material on social media against Akbar.

"The FIA will recover Chohan's social media accounts," the agency's lawyer said, adding that his WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook accounts will be a part of the investigation.

Akbar had registered a case against Chohan on July 8 under Sections 11 (hate speech) and 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and read with Sections 298 (uttering words to wound religious feelings), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505(c), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 29 of the Telegraph Act.

According to the first information report, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the accountability czar had accused Chohan of making allegations concerning the former's religious beliefs on social media, adding that these statements had put his life at risk.

"The complainant is aggrieved of a systematic and organised hate campaign which has been launched against him by Nazir Chohan and others at his behest on social media and WhatsApp chats," the FIR reads.

It quoted Akbar as saying that "miscreants on behalf of vested interests" were involved in an effort to "discourage and blackmail" him into dereliction of his official duties.

The FIR added that "the motive behind this malicious, hateful and defamatory social media campaign is to discourage the complainant from the proactive role that the complainant is playing in curbing corruption and ensuring accountability in Pakistan."

Chohan, meanwhile, had refused to back down from his stance while being transferred to the FIA's office yesterday (Wednesday) and said he would present his complaint to the prime minister. "I will ask the prime minister that you have to make Shahzad Akbar understand. I am a winning MPA of Lahore," he had said.

FIR for interference in AJK polling

Meanwhile, Chohan had another case registered against him in Lahore's Green Town police station by Green Town Station House Officer (SHO) Saghir Ahmad on July 28 under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the PPC.

The SHO claimed that the MPA had visited the polling station on July 25 — the day of the AJK general election — with a group of 20 to 25 people and his coordinator.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the group had attempted to enter the polling station and resorted to "misbehaviour and pushing" when denied entry. Threats were issued to the SHO that he would be transferred, it added.

"Nazir Chohan and his companions left after issuing threats of dire results," the FIR quoted Ahmad as saying.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 29, 2021 02:10pm
As you sow so shall you reap no matter which political party you belong to and where you come from in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 29, 2021 02:11pm
I saw him on news channel, his face is not showing that he is in Physical remand.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Jul 29, 2021 02:14pm
Fascism of PTI now turning towards its own supporters and members,,zabardust
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Jul 29, 2021 02:43pm
Don't worry he will get a NRO soon like his boss Jangir Tareen got one.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Jul 29, 2021 02:55pm
This action may throwing Chohan into Pakistan Tehreek e Labaik's lap.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Growth stories
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Growth stories

Reza Baqir says next year’s external financing needs are fully secured, which is reassuring, but there are years after that too.
A future PM?
Updated 29 Jul 2021

A future PM?

Weightlifter Talha Talib should be given a hero’s welcome at the highest level.
Making sense of AJK polls
Updated 28 Jul 2021

Making sense of AJK polls

It was perhaps the dirtiest electioneering in AJK’s history with leaders accusing each other of treachery.

Editorial

29 Jul 2021

Saudi FM’s visit

THE Saudi-Pakistan relationship is decades old and has weathered a number of geopolitical storms. Of late, ties came...
29 Jul 2021

SBP’s high hopes

THE June spike in the current account deficit notwithstanding, the State Bank doesn’t look too worried about the...
Joy and sadness on K2
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Joy and sadness on K2

Pakistan’s mountains have a commercial value that remains untapped.
Renewed threat of militancy
Updated 28 Jul 2021

Renewed threat of militancy

The only way out of a scenario that threatens the hard-won peace against militancy is to engage with the Afghan Taliban.
Updated 28 Jul 2021

‘Hepatitis can’t wait’

WITH a large part of the world’s health resources diverted towards fighting wave after wave of Covid-19, it is ...
28 Jul 2021

Door-to-door jab

THE Punjab government’s move to take its coronavirus vaccination drive to the doorsteps of people in five ...